Now in its fifth year, the Academy Museum Gala has quickly become one of the fashion industry's biggest nights. The red carpet at the Los Angeles soiree—often called the West Coast Met Gala—is always jam-packed with a healthy mix of innovative, elegant, over-the-top, sexy, and classic looks, and tonight was no different. Hailey Bieber generally prefers to wear sleek dresses on the red carpet, but tonight, she took a major risk with a dress complete with padded hips and a thigh-high slit. Naturally, she pulled it off with ease. She finished the look with beautiful Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
“The Academy Museum Gala is a special evening dedicated to bringing together individuals to champion the celebration, advancement, and preservation of cinema," Academy Museum Director and President Amy Homma said in a press release. "As we gather for a fifth year, we are honored to recognize Penélope Cruz, Walter Salles,Bruce Springsteen, and Bowen Yang—storytellers whose influence has been proven to resonate in film and beyond." Scroll down to see Hailey Bieber's newest outfit.
On Hailey Bieber: Tiffany & Co. earrings, bracelet, and ring
