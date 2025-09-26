This ‘60s-Style Fringe Is Big News for Fall—Here’s What Makes It so 2025

A good fringe knows no season, but there's something about autumn that inspires an onslaught of wispy, French-girl bangs. Just take it from hairstylist Sean Michael, owner of Salon Beau, who clocked classic curtain bangs as one of fall 2025's top hair trends. They give off an effortlessly chic vibe, he says, especially when paired with sophisticated fall layers (the sartorial kind, not the haircut—but go ahead and give those a whirl too!).
Bangs come in all shapes and sizes—the aforementioned curtain variety, blunt and bold pieces, side bangs (yes, they're back), micro fringe, and many, many more—but this fall, '60s Bardot bangs are especially en vogue. See below to nail the laid-back style, plus how to make it look modern for 2025.
What Are Bardot Bangs?
Bardot bangs are inspired by, of course, Brigitte Bardot, a French actress and bombshell of the 1960s known for her lived-in, sweeping fringe. They're perfectly undone, skimming the eyebrows and curving towards the cheekbones and jawline—similar to curtain bangs but with an even softer, more romantic shape. These pieces naturally frame the face, especially with your lengths pulled into a half-up style or full-on updo (as Bardot often wore).
How to Style Them in 2025
Bardot bangs will always be iconic—they're truly timeless!—but we have seen some wispier takes on the celeb set as of late. Demi Moore, for example, opted for a set of eyelash-skimming bangs to portray Barbara Gucci in Spike Jonze and Halina Reijn's short film, The Tiger. The fringe, dubbed "Gucci bangs" by celebrity hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos, is a little shaggier than the average Bardot reference—less romance, more rock and roll. Still, they remain chic and effortless, blending perfectly into Moore's extra-long lengths. Giannetos also gave Kendall Jenner the "Gucci bang" treatment for the film, along with Bardot-like pieces hugging the jawline. Daisy Edgar-Jones is also the poster child for modern Bardot bangs, as the actress frequently sports a soft part and layered fringe with a textured, "torn" finish.
To achieve the '60s-inspired style, start with a base of curtain bangs. "Tell your stylist you want bangs that sweep back and blend seamlessly into your layers," Beau once shared. But rather than committing to a defined "triangle" part quintessential of curtain bangs, keep the shape soft and playful. Of course, an inspo photo says a thousand words; scroll ahead for some chic iterations, plus an expert-approved product list to keep them looking immaculate.
Jamie Schneider is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. With over seven years in the industry, she specializes in trend forecasting, covering everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more. When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty finds, Jamie loves scouting vintage boutiques and reading thrillers, and she’s always down for a park picnic in Brooklyn.