Tassels had a good run. For the past few seasons, they’ve swung from the hems of crochet dresses, dangled off raffia bags, and flirted with our earrings in that perfectly imperfect, boho-revival way. But lately, I’ve noticed something shift. The movement is still there—the swish, the sway, the kinetic drama—but it’s been refined. Streamlined. Elevated. In short: grown up.

Enter fringe: the tassel trend's cooler, more sophisticated cousin.

Over the last few months—on the runways, in look-books, and, most tellingly, on the streets during fashion month—I’ve seen a new kind of embellishment take hold. Not the festival-coded fringe we’ve come to expect, but elongated, intentional fringe: silk-thread tendrils skimming the cuffs of tailored coats, razor-fine strands tracing the hem of bias-cut skirts, glossy strands suspended from satin scarves like punctuation marks. The effect is less “free spirit on holiday” and more “art collector with a calendar full of gallery openings.”

Below, browse from outfit inspiration featuring 2026's first big micro-trend, and shop all of the fringe scarves, tops, coats, and ponchos fashion people are wearing right now.

Fringe on Fashion People

Influencer wearing black dress and white satin silk fringe scarf.

How to style fringe: wear your favorite black dress and favorite fringe silk scarf.

(Image credit: @andrea____ricci)

Woman wearing black coat, black pillbox hat, and white cream fringe scarf.

How to style fringe: a simple coat, fringe neck scarf, and black pillbox hat always looks elevated.

(Image credit: @thepouf)

Influencer wearing black scarf fringe coat with gray pants, black back, and standing in front of white stone building.

How to style fringe: opt for a fringe coat or poncho that does all the talking for you in your outfit, pairing the piece with simple, streamlined pants.

(Image credit: @dinahansen)

Who What Wear associate fashion editor Nikki Chwatt wears white fringe scarf top and black pencil skirt.

How to style fringe: a chic, ivory tassel halter-neck and black pencil skirt will make you look instantly ten-times richer.

(Image credit: @nikki.chwatt)

Woman wearing white ivory coat with ivory fringe scarf, black gloves, and black boots.

How to style fringe: wrap your favorite fringe silk scarf around your waist for a subtle cinched effect. Bonus points if your coat is the same color for a full monochrome effect.

(Image credit: @christietyler)

Shop The Trend