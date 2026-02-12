Tassels had a good run. For the past few seasons, they’ve swung from the hems of crochet dresses, dangled off raffia bags, and flirted with our earrings in that perfectly imperfect, boho-revival way. But lately, I’ve noticed something shift. The movement is still there—the swish, the sway, the kinetic drama—but it’s been refined. Streamlined. Elevated. In short: grown up.
Enter fringe: the tassel trend's cooler, more sophisticated cousin.
Over the last few months—on the runways, in look-books, and, most tellingly, on the streets during fashion month—I’ve seen a new kind of embellishment take hold. Not the festival-coded fringe we’ve come to expect, but elongated, intentional fringe: silk-thread tendrils skimming the cuffs of tailored coats, razor-fine strands tracing the hem of bias-cut skirts, glossy strands suspended from satin scarves like punctuation marks. The effect is less “free spirit on holiday” and more “art collector with a calendar full of gallery openings.”
Below, browse from outfit inspiration featuring 2026's first big micro-trend, and shop all of the fringe scarves, tops, coats, and ponchos fashion people are wearing right now.
Fringe on Fashion People
Shop The Trend
