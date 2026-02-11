I'm Particularly Skilled at ID'ing Cool Nail Art—12 Pink French Tips That Refuse to Leave My Brain

If there’s one thing I know for certain, it’s that a French manicure is never a bad idea. Whether you prefer classic white or colorful half-moons, there are endless ways to wear this effortlessly elegant style—but the shade on my (and so many cool people’s) mind right now is pink.
Fuchsia! Bubblegum! Rosé! There are so many pink hues to choose from, and each offers a different, yet surprisingly wearable look. Pale, powdery pink tips whisper soft elegance (and make a great alternative to regular white), while magenta French manicures with velvet finishes earn you total diva status. Though I love a chic, pink set around Valentine’s Day and springtime, I found 12 options that work year-round. Keep scrolling for nailspo you’ll want to screenshot ahead of your next appointment.
The Best Pink French Manicure Ideas
Powder Pink
If you're a French manicure traditionalist looking to break out of your nail shell, I recommend showing your nail tech this subtle pink set. With a softly glazed base and powdery pink tips, this barely there French is a great way to lean into colorful nail art without making too much of a statement.
Velvet Vixen
2026 is shaping up to be the year of the velvet manicure, so I'm naturally itching to try a pink French tip version. This luscious pink set by Milan-based manicurist Oksana Zavora oscillates between fully painted pink nails, milky white extensions adorned with cat-eye hearts, and thick, velvet pink tips—aka, my dream Valentine's Day set.
Reptilian Tips
One of the coolest nail trends to emerge in 2025 is reptilian art—when a design incorporates the scales and leathers of snakes, crocodiles, and more in a bevy of colors. Case in point: this pale pink set adorned with snaking, hot pink scales in the shape of a French manicure. Adding to my nailspo board STAT!
Valentine-Coded French
If you really only consider pink French tips around V-Day, I can't blame you—which is why I urge you to pay attention to this red-and-pink combo ahead of the lovey-dovey holiday. The cat eye base adds dimensions while the pink gel tips offer an extra touch of texture.
Frosé
Pink manicures are a spectrum, and these soft, blushing slices are the perfect choice for color minimalists. These velvety-pink tips by celebrity manicurist Queenie Nguyen perfectly match an ice-cold glass of frosé, making them a refreshing option no matter the weather. Plus, I'm totally falling for the sliver of silver adorning each tip.
Baby Pink French
Short nail lovers, rejoice—the baby French is the celebrity-approved manicure trend that looks eternally chic, especially on clipped nails. Though you can easily pull off this look with just one swipe of color, I'm loving this juxtaposition between powder pink and magenta by manicurist Mateja Novakovic.
Y2K French
Y2K beauty trends are well and alive, especially in the nail-verse. While nail art enthusiasts in the early aughts may not have been etching such intricate designs into their everyday looks, this set emulates the era's futuristic style through a modern lens. If you're looking for something a bit more cyber-punk, this is the set to use as inspo.
Hot Pink Velvet
There's something about a cat-eye French manicure that feels so effortlessly cool. To take things into diva territory, ask for your tips in this bright pink color—you can't tell me this isn't something a 2026 Hannah Montana would request.
Summer Slice
This set feels like endless summer, and I'm itching to try this color combo the next time I'm headed somewhere tropical (or want a touch of sunshine at my fingertips). Celebrity manicurist Julie Kandalec previously told Who What Wear that she expects orange to be one of the most popular polish colors of 2026, and this combo is a great way to include it if your top pick is pink.
Retro Swirl
Whether this set makes you think of a lava lamp or psychedelic '70s swirls, there's a certain nostalgia that comes with this swooping retro style. Take things up a notch by wearing this nail art in thick French tips for added intrigue.
Contrast Dots
I'm resisting the urge to say "Pink goes good with green," because really, pink works beautifully with so many colors. Ahem, this baby pink and plum contrast set, complete with ditzy, vintage-inspired polka dots and decorated French tips.
Diamante
Something about a rhinestone-encrusted set will always feel distinctly Euphoria to me, and this diamante design—a sold-out press-on set from Lost Angels, designed by celebrity manicurist Brittany Boyce—feels iconic enough to be spotted on the show's Maddy Perez.
