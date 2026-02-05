The Right Jeans Can Make Your Outfit—15 Under-$100 Styles Worth Your Attention

The Collection is a series that highlights the latest collections from our favorite luxury brands. Be it a seasonal capsule, an exclusive collab, or anything in between, we'll include everything you need to know about each new launch, plus a curated list of our favorite pieces.
The right jeans can make your outfit—and no, that's not an opinion, it's a fact. Even the most basic outfit can become effortlessly cool and uniquely versatile with a stellar pair of jeans that hug you in all the places you want them to.
I've spent the past decade trying to find the perfect fit for my body type, and I've only recently come across top-tier contenders. LOFT is home to Rivete Denim, a new and improved version of the brand's beloved jeans, and I'm impressed. The line is designed to include a wide range of sizes, washes, and styles in both rigid and stretchy fabrics. And spoiler alert: These jeans will check all your boxes. Keep reading for all of the juicy details on this new collection and discover the jeans you've been searching for.
Raise your hand if you've been personally victimized by a pair of jeans in the fitting room. Everyone knows that shopping for denim involves more than just finding a pair you like—there are so many other things to consider. Does this style work well for my height and body type? Can I comfortably sit down in them? Is there an awkward gap in the waist? Unfortunately, we often have to compromise on size, silhouette, or price just to buy a trendy pair of jeans. But not anymore.
LOFT heard our cries and sent us the gift of Rivete Denim to make up for all of the effort it takes to find the right pair of jeans. Did I mention every pair is under $100? In addition to this ultra-appealing price point, these jeans are also available in 13 styles and six exclusive washes, and the entire collection is offered in curvy (including petite curvy and tall curvy), petite, and tall. Come March 2026, expect to find a short length as well. Whether you prefer wide-leg, barrel, or straight, we guarantee there's a style that's cool enough to carry all your outfits.
LOFT
Rivete Cuffed High Rise Wide Leg Jeans in Nova Wash
LOFT
Rivete Fresh Cut High Rise Wide Leg Jeans in Noir Wash
LOFT
Rivete Mid Rise Relaxed Straight Jeans in Dark Wash
LOFT
Rivete Cuffed Mid Rise Relaxed Straight Jeans in Light Wash
LOFT
Rivete High Rise Wide Leg Jeans in Ivory
LOFT
Rivete High Rise Slim Flare Jeans in Noir Wash
LOFT
Rivete Patch Pocket High Rise Slim Flare Jeans in Classic Rinse Wash
LOFT
Rivete Tall Mid Rise Barrel Jeans in Aura Wash
If you thought this collection couldn't get any more well-crafted and intentional, think again. LOFT went the extra mile and upgraded its denim to include a longer fly and ultra-stretch pockets for extra comfort, larger back pockets with an adjusted placement that caters to your body type, and superior stitching quality. These are the kinds of details you don't usually think about, but that make a huge difference. And this collection doesn't stop at jeans—the denim jacket is a refreshing take on the classic trucker jacket we all know and love. Can you tell we're already building our spring capsule wardrobes with these pieces? If you've been in a style rut or are in search of core pieces that feel current and effortless, Rivete Denim is your new one-stop shop. Thank us later.
LOFT
Rivete High Rise Slim Flare Jeans in Muse Wash
LOFT
Rivete Cuffed High Rise Straight Jeans in Noir Wash
LOFT
Rivete High Rise Relaxed Wide Leg Jeans in Light Wash
Aniyah Morinia is a beauty and fashion editor based in New York City. Since starting at Who What Wear, Aniyah has developed a passion for hosting livestreams, working red carpets, and creating TikToks in addition to writing fashion and beauty stories. She'll never pass up the opportunity to uncover an NYC hidden gem or mix and mingle with her friends (all while swapping holy-grail products, of course).