Welcome to Worldly Beauty, a quarterly franchise in which we highlight beauty products, ingredients, and traditions rooted in culture. To offer an in-depth look, we're sharing perspectives and recommendations from local experts and tastemakers. A celebration of diversity, this column goes beyond what we know to shed light on the beauty practices and philosophies that make the world go round.
Instagram and TikTok have a way of popularizing long-standing beauty rituals while simultaneously stripping away their cultural context. Traditional Indian hair oiling is one example. It's often discussed on the beauty side of social media, but what about its history and cultural significance? Not so much. Its roots stretch back as far as 5000 years. It stems from an ancient Indian system of medicine, and it's embedded in Indian and South Asian culture. Oh, and it emphasized the importance of scalpcare long before it became well-known in the West. These are all things you might not get from a quick scroll on social media.
Take it from Akash and Nikita Mehta, CEOs and cofounders of Fable & Mane. They say their memories of at-home hair oiling evoke comfort, connection, and care: "We grew up with hair oiling as a cherished at-home ritual, something passed down from our grandmother, who would lovingly massage oil into our hair. In India, this tradition is deeply woven into family life and often begins in childhood."
Diipa Khosla, founder of Inde Wild, agrees. She says hair oiling is not only deeply personal to her, but it also informs her brand. "Growing up, it was our Sunday champi (hair oiling) ritual at home," she says. "My mom would put together her own oil concoctions, and after lunch, usually rajma chawal, she would give everyone a champi. We would sit together, talk about everything and nothing, and just slow down as a family. Those moments made hair oiling feel less like a beauty step and more like care, connection, and grounding."
If there's one thing hair oiling is not, it's a trend. That term diminishes thousands of years of history, intimate family connections, and ancient beauty prowess. But if there's one thing social media gets right, it's that the practice really can transform dry, dull, and damaged hair in more ways than one. Ahead, learn more about this haircare ritual that's steeped in thousands of years of tradition.
Hair oiling is an Ayurvedic tradition. According to Michelle Ranavat, a holistic beauty expert and founder of her namesake brand, Ranavat. "Ayurveda is one of the world's oldest holistic healing systems with roots in Indian culture dating back over 5000 years. At its core, Ayurveda means 'the science of life,' focusing on balancing mind, body, and spirit. It emphasizes prevention and repair as key principles in beauty and wellness. For me and at Ranavat, Ayurveda represents a beautiful blend of spirituality, science, and self-care traditions passed down through generations," she says.
Akash and Nikita Mehta agree, emphasizing its holistic approach to health, wellness, and beauty that traditionally includes herbal remedies, meditation, diet, and, of course, hair oiling. Historically, it involved blending nutrient-rich oils and Ayurvedic herbs to support scalp and hair health.
The benefits of hair oiling are long and varied. When enhanced with an Indian head massage (as it traditionally is), it can moisturize dry skin, prevent breakage, boost scalp circulation, deliver essential nutrients to the scalp, and encourage hair growth. Take it from Ranavat, who says it's one of the simplest ways to support long-term scalp and hair health. "It helps nourish the scalp, soften dryness, and reduce breakage by strengthening the hair over time," she says. "Most people notice immediate benefits like shine and softness after the first use, but the deeper results, like hair growth and hair health, happen over time and with consistency. I always say to treat it like skincare: you'll start to feel a difference within a few weeks, but the real transformation happens after a month or two of regular use."
While prepackaged Ayurvedic hair oils are readily available from brands like Ranavat and Fable & Mane, traditional formulas were often homemade. Ranavat says they often featured oils like sesame, sunflower, and amla and herbs like moringa, fenugreek, and ashwagandha. She's incorporated these ingredients into Ranavat's Mighty Majesty hair collection. "Ayurveda really focuses on both prevention and repair, addressing concerns before they arise and helping you achieve your healthiest hair," she says. "The benefits range from conditioning and preventing breakage to improving texture, shine, and longevity."
Khosla, on the other hand, created Inde Wild's Champi Hair Oil with a whopping 16 Ayurvedic ingredients inspired by her mother's, Dr. Sangitha, age-old formula. "In clinical trials, it showed up to 50% reduction in hair fall in just 28 days with visibly shinier hair," she says.
As for Akash and Nikita Mehta, they formulated Fable & Mane's editor-favorite HoliRoots Hair Oil with ashwagandha, dashmool, and amla oil. The first is an adaptogen known to reduce stress, boost circulation, and strengthen hair roots. The second is an Ayurvedic blend of 10 roots that supports healthy hair follicles, and the third is rich in antioxidants. It's a reflection of the brand's ethos, blending "Ayurvedic wisdom with modern science."
The experts recommend hair oiling once or twice a week for the best results. The key, as with most beauty rituals, is to complete the process in a present and relaxed manner. The term "self-care" might have been corrupted in recent years through an influx of ad campaigns and quick-fix marketing, but traditional hair oiling is truly a moment for it. "Begin with intention," the Mehtas say. "Ayurvedic rituals are rooted in mindfulness. Set the tone, light a candle, take a deep breath, and make it a moment of self-love—not just haircare."
Then, apply an oil of your choice to a dry scalp and hair (they recommend Fable & Mane's HoliRoots Hair Oil). They continue, "Apply a few drops in your hands to warm up, and place them on your crown chakra, an energetic point on the top of your head that, when touched, helps release stress. For those with extra-sensitive scalps, replace the HoliRoots Pre-Wash Oil with our Amla Soothing Serum as and when needed." Then, it's time for the traditional head massage that goes along with it. This part is not to be skipped if you want to reap all the benefits. "Massage mindfully," they say. "Take your time with an Indian head massage, using your fingertips in circular motions to stimulate the scalp [and] focusing on the crown chakra. This boosts blood circulation, relieves tension, and activates the hair's growth cycle."
Traditionally, you'd leave the oil in your hair overnight or even longer; however, the experts recommend letting it soak in for at least five minutes. If you do sleep with oil in your hair, they recommend protecting your pillow with a towel or an old T-shirt. Upon waking, wash with a nourishing shampoo, like Fable & Mane's Hydrating Shampoo, to cleanse without stripping and finish with either the Hydrating Conditioner or, for a deeply nourishing treatment, the Deep Moisture Repair Hair Mask.
"Ideally, the champi hair-oiling ritual is done with a loved one, but on most Sundays, I do it myself," Khosla says. She prefers to begin by placing the oil bottle in hot water to gently warm it. "This helps the oil penetrate better," she says. "Next, I focus on marma points. I press the points on the crown of the head, the two highest points on the back of the head, and the point where the head meets the spine. This helps release tension and sets the tone for the ritual. Then, using the dropper, I apply the oil evenly across my scalp and massage using slow, circular movements with my fingertips. I take my time here because the massage is just as important as the oil." Finally, she distributes the oil throughout the length of her hair.
Scalp and hair health aren't the only reason this has been an indelible South Asian ritual for centuries. Ranavat emphasizes its rich historical and familial context: "In Ayurveda, hair oiling was never just about beauty. It was always about well-being and Indian culture as a whole. It's traditionally seen as a grounding ritual that calms the nervous system and brings the body back into balance. In India, oiling your hair is often something your mother or grandmother does for you, so it's deeply emotional as well. It's self-care in a holistic way and is a beautiful bridge between generations."
