I’ll be the first to admit that my winter wardrobe usually consists of 50 shades of charcoal. Gray is my safety net, my neutral anchor, and—let’s be honest—sometimes a little bit of a snooze. But last week in West Hollywood, Demi Moore officially shattered the "boring gray" narrative at an event for Landman season 2, and I haven't stopped thinking about it since.
Moore arrived at the Pacific Design Center looking like a walking master class in texture play. She paired a cozy, tactile gray mohair polo and matching cardigan with the most unexpected companion: a vibrant orange sequin midi skirt. The skirt featured intricate 3D floral appliqué details that practically hummed against the fuzzy knitwear.
Stylist Brad Goreski chose the look for Moore, sourcing both items from Gucci's fall 2025 collection. It’s a color combination that shouldn't work on paper but feels like the ultimate fashion hack for 2026—bright, bold citrus cutting right through the gloom of a slate-colored winter.
On Ali Larter: Alex Perry dress; Gianvito Rossi shoes
While Moore was busy making gray look exciting, her co-star Ali Larter was also bringing the heat in a lace-trimmed suede lingerie-inspired midi dress from Alex Perry, featuring a paneled bodice, low V-neck, and scalloped black French lace lining the hem and neckline. In a brand-new interview with Who What Wear, Larter opened up about the privilege of playing Landman’s Angela Norris and her own evolution from '90s "super glam" to her current sophisticated aesthetic. Between Moore's sequins and Larter's powerhouse presence, the Landman ladies are officially leading the way on our 2026 style mood board.
On Demi Moore: Gucci sweater set, skirt, and shoes
Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.