No, Not Uggs—New York It Girls Have Finally Crowned a New Winter 2026 It Shoe

It's been said that this winter stands to be the coldest winter in recent memory. In New York it's already snowed, which feels significant for a city that hasn't seen much snowfall in decades. My major concern though isn't the impending inclement weather but instead the accessories I need to make sure I am ready for when it comes.
The issue is that practical pieces meant to actually withstand the elements don't have the best reputation for being aesthetically pleasing. Puffer coats, chunky socks, heat tech layers, snow boots...these aren't the kind of things you associate with being cute or glamorous. But Marty Supreme and I Love LA's Odessa A'zion has me thinking that might not necessarily be true.
The actress and recently minted 'It' girl was spotted in New York sitting on a stoop outside the Bowery Hotel wearing all black and a pair of Sorel Caribou Horizon GTX winter boots. A'Zion has great personal style and so I'm not surprised her wearing of the boots makes me view them differently. They looked extremely cool on her! And I'm realizing that...they might just be actually cool.
A chunky boot is a perfect winter staple that can immediately change the vibe of an outfit. Something like these Sorel boots goes even further, it doesn't just add a masculine edge but a sportiness and a gorpiness that can be an interesting contrast for the softness of winter textures.
And I'm thrilled A'Zion helped me personally come to the realization that practical winter boots don't just have to be something worn out of necessity but also out of pleasure too—right in time for the thick of winter. At least I know what shoes I'll be wearing for the beginning of 2026, whether it really does snow a lot or not.
Shop Odessa's Sorel boots and similar boots, below.