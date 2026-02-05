Corset Braids! Brontë Bangs! Gothic Waves! 2026's Most Romantic Hair Trend Is a Thought Daughter's Dream

“Straight out of a Botticelli painting.”

Cascading waves grazing the small of one’s back; delicate braids tucked into softly spilling updos. While these descriptors might sound like something from an Austen novel, they’re actually observations from recent red carpets and runways—a medley of styles torn straight from the pages of our favorite Gothic romances and set in modern day.

Though space-age Y2K hairstyles made their Saturn return over the last few years, the looks dominating the 2026 trend cycle resemble illustrations from our high school history textbooks more than anything from this century. Between Margot Robbie’s dazzling press run for her Valentine’s Day-slated film, Wuthering Heights, and the rolling release of Bridgerton season four, it’s no stretch to confirm that romantic hairstyles from varying periods of Western history are writing new chapters.

A still of Margot Robbie from the 2026 Warner Bros. film Wuthering Heights.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

“I think style moves like a pendulum,” celebrity hairstylist Xavier Velasquez tells Who What Wear. “We’ve had a few trend cycles dominated by that snatched, ‘clean girl’ aesthetic—super sleek, super polished—and now it feels like we’re swinging back toward softness and femininity. There’s more texture, more movement, more romance,” he muses.

Dimitris Giannetos, another celebrity hairstylist who has noticed this historical riff, agrees that modern styles have traded sleek structure for painterly imperfection. “Hair trends are always a reflection of broader cultural moments, and 2026 is leaning into softness and expression,” he explains. Think: Charli XCX’s impossibly long Victorian waves, Ariana Grande’s swooping Regency-era bangs, and Zoë Kravitz’s tendril-strewn Tudor updos. “It feels natural to look back at classic fashion and beauty to draw inspiration and reinterpret it through a modern lens,” he adds.

Though these styles look straight from a Sofia Coppola period piece, they’re marked by subtle modern touches. Keep scrolling for a closer look at the historically inspired hairstyles beloved by the style set in 2026.

Corset Braids

Lady Gaga wears &#039;no ICE&amp;quot; pin on her bow at the 68th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, CA, Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026; Portrait of Bianca Maria Sforza by Ambrogio de Predis (Italian, circa 1455 - 1508); oil on panel, circa 1493. From the National Gallery, Washington DC; Still of Margot Robbie from the 2026 film Wuthering Heights.

(Image credit: Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images; GraphicaArtis/Getty Images; Warner Bros.)

Perhaps one of the boldest historical hair trends to make a recent splash on the red carpet, this half-up, half-down style includes victory rolls laced up in ribbons and elastic in a corset-like, braided fashion. Vaguely inspired by the simultaneous Tudor and Italian Renaissance eras—when ribbons were often woven into the intricate updos of fashionable society—this style has been spotted on both Lady Gaga at the 2026 Grammys and on Robbie’s character Cathy in the experimental period piece Wuthering Heights. (Note: a fantastical reinterpretation, not historically accurate.)

Lady Gaga attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California; Still of Margot Robbie from the 2026 film Wuthering Heights.

(Image credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images; Warner Bros.)

According to an interview with Allure, the film’s hair and makeup designer, Siân Miller, pulled on different eras of fashionable hairstyles to create this horn-like look, symbolizing the character’s wicked evolution. If we had a nickel for every time we’ve seen this hairstyle in the last month, we’d have two nickels—which doesn’t sound like much, but is considering its popularity died around 420 years ago.

Brontë Bangs

Ariana Grande attends the &amp;quot;Wicked: For Good&amp;quot; European Premiere at Cineworld London Leicester Square on November 10, 2025 in London, England; Portrait of Emma Jane Hodges, circa 1810. Other Title(s): Emma Jane Hodges (1789-1868), The Artist&#039;s Daughter. Creator: Charles Howard Hodges; backstage image of model from Dries Van Noten&amp;rsquo;s S/S 26 show.

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images; Heritage Art/Heritage Images via Getty Images; Launchmetrics)

The gifted Brontë sisters, all accomplished authors, grew up in England’s Regency era—aka, the time period before Queen Victoria’s ascension to the throne in 1837 (also the time period that Netflix’s hit show Bridgerton is set in). Middle parts, loose waves, and simple updos were increasingly popular at this time (and penned as such in the sisters’ famous novels), but one dressy style from this period that we’ve noticed returning in 2026 is what we’re calling Brontë bangs: short, swooping fringe, usually paired with a delicate updo.

BRIDGERTON, from left: Phoebe Dynevor, Ruth Gemmell, &amp;lsquo;Diamond of the First Water&#039;, (Season 1, ep. 101, aired Dec. 25, 2020).

(Image credit: Liam Daniel / ©Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection)

We first saw the baby bangs trend resurface on Phoebe Dynevor’s character Daphne Bridgerton in the homonymous show’s first season in 2020. Since then, the style has made its way onto the runways of Dries Van Noten’s S/S 26 show, and most recently, Grande at the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards. Whether or not this style actually feels wearable today, it’s a sure nod to the Regency era’s reign of romantic literature and matchmaking balls.

Gothic Waves

Image of Charli XCX in a white sheer dress; Empress Elisabeth with her hair open, Posthumously portrait by Andreas Wildhack, Around 1900, Watercolor; Chase Infiniti attends the &quot;One Battle After Another&quot; London Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on September 16, 2025 in London, England.

(Image credit: @charli_xcx; Posthumes Portrait-Aquarell von Andreas Wildhack via Imagno/Getty Images; Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images)

Nick Stenson, another celebrity hairstylist basking in the glow of this romantic movement, notes the increasingly popular trend of “touchable” Gothic waves today. Inspired by the rivers of middle-parted, natural crimps that defined Victorian beauty standards—mussed from jaunts through sprawling farmland and melancholic lazes by the sea—this organic style is at the forefront of this historically charged trend.

Charli XCX, Rosalía, and Robbie’s cascading waves have inspired us all to dust off our crimpers, rebranding this fashionable Victorian hairstyle as something very “brat.” This goes for natural tresses, too—Chase Infiniti’s middle-parted, voluminous style from the London premiere of One Battle After Another serves as perfect inspiration.

Image of Rosal&amp;iacute;a wearing a sheer, molded black headpiece and long, natural waves; Backstage images from Valentino&amp;rsquo;s haute couture and Alainpaul&amp;rsquo;s S/S 26 shows.

(Image credit: @rosalia.vt; Launchmetrics)

However, this trend has been spotted on more than our favorite musicians and actresses. Velasquez spotlights the snaking waves at Valentino’s S/S 26 haute couture show as a “standout” example of this trend, describing them as “straight out of a Botticelli painting.” The antithesis of overstyled, he calls these waves “soft, emotional, and beautifully natural.”

Modern Renaissance

Chappell Roan attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York; Profile portrait of a young woman, probably Simonetta, painting by Sandro Botticelli (1445 - 1510), one of the most important Italian painters and draftsmen of the early Renaissance, historical, digitally restored reproduction from an original; Image of FKA Twigs&amp;rsquo; Renaissance-inspired look at The Fashion Awards 2025.

(Image credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV; Sandro Botticelli, photographed by Bildagentur-online/Universal Images Group via Getty Images; @fkatwigs)

Between Chappell Roan’s fringey, chainmail-adorned half-updo at the 2024 VMAs and FKA Twigs’ intricately braided crown at the 2025 Fashion Awards, there’s no denying the statement medieval-inspired hairstyles make in a sea of trendy loose waves and bouncy blowouts. Most recently, Giannetos crafted a modern-Middle Ages updo on Kim Kardashian for the London premiere of All’s Fair, decorating the star’s signature slicked-back bun with a symphony of loose braids. “The look felt regal yet playful; very reminiscent of classic beauty but with a modern take through texture and asymmetry,” Giannetos reminisces.

An image of Kim Kardashian&amp;rsquo;s Renaissance updo by Dimitris Giannetos; An image of Solange Knowles with a sculptural hairstyle; Kylie Jenner with an intricately braided updo.

(Image credit: @dimitrishair, @solangeknowles, @kyliejenner)

While these historically inspired looks are typically a nest of dainty braids and loose ringlets, they also can be deeply sculptural—take Kylie Jenner’s viny updo or Solange Knowles’ half-slicked, half-picked-out tresses, for example. “It’s all about texture and imperfection—adding braids, loose tendrils, or gently pulling pieces out to avoid anything too tight or harsh,” Giannetos explains. While many mainstream hair trends today are the byproduct of easy, low-maintenance routines, these dimensional styles are bejeweled swords cutting through the “clean girl” noise.

"Bridgerton" Buns

Zoe Kravitz at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California; Portrait of Invernizzi, (dancer at the Opera in 1870), Reutlinger, Charles, Photographer, Between 1860 and 1890, 2nd half of the 19th century; Margot Robbie at the Wuthering Heights World Premiere held at the TCL Chinese Theatre on January 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Earl Gibson III/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images; Sepia Times/Universal Images Group via Getty Images; Araya Doheny Photography/Variety via Getty Images))

We’d be remiss to discuss re-imagined historical hairstyles without mentioning Bridgerton buns. Yes, it’s a generalization, but the romantic updos recently worn by Kravitz, Robbie, and Stranger Things’ Sadie Sink have us thinking about the delicate chignons worn by the fictional Bridgerton, Sharma, and Featherington clans in the hit romance show.

Sadie Sink attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating &quot;Superfine: Tailoring Black Style&quot; at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.

(Image credit: Theo Wargo/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Sink’s soft updo at the 2025 Met Gala, decorated with a cloud of curly tendrils, feels reminiscent of the coiffed styles popular at matchmaking balls and park promenades in early 19th-century London. Kravitz’s micro-braided version is equally romantic, twisted high in a swooping topknot and adorned with a singular silver pin—a few face-framing tendrils left hanging to add quiet movement. “The key is imperfection,” Velasquez muses. “Pull out a few pieces around the hairline to keep it loose, modern, and effortlessly romantic.”

