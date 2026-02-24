Behold: The Best Beauty Moments From LFW's Street Style Set

As a beauty editor, I've been reporting on beauty trends for over a decade now. Each season, I take notes on the hair trends, meticulously observe the emerging makeup trends, and I always have one eye on the next biggest nail trends, too. And whilst the runways provide a wealth of beauty inspiration each fashion month (anyone else obsessed with the Spring/Summer 2026 beauty trends? They're a feast for the eyes this season), sometimes, some of the best beauty inspo comes directly on the ground. I'm talking about the street style beauty moments.
And now London Fashion Week has showcased its AW26 shows, I've been keeping an eye on some of the best London beauty looks from the fashion week shows for Autumn/Winter 2026. Because whilst the runways might have some of the best avant-garde hair, makeup and nails moments, nothing beats seeing the real beauty trends that are playing out in real time outside the shows. If you're just as excited about it as I am, scroll on for the best London beauty looks I've spotted from London Fashion Week.
London Beauty Looks Autumn/Winter 2026
Time to pull out your hair waver and recreate these stunning waves—just in time for spring.