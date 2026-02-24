Behold: The Best Beauty Moments From LFW's Street Style Set

As London Fashion Week comes to a close, we've rounded up the best beauty street style moments from the Autumn/Winter 2026 shows.

A collage with beauty looks from LFW AW26
(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)
As a beauty editor, I've been reporting on beauty trends for over a decade now. Each season, I take notes on the hair trends, meticulously observe the emerging makeup trends, and I always have one eye on the next biggest nail trends, too. And whilst the runways provide a wealth of beauty inspiration each fashion month (anyone else obsessed with the Spring/Summer 2026 beauty trends? They're a feast for the eyes this season), sometimes, some of the best beauty inspo comes directly on the ground. I'm talking about the street style beauty moments.

And now London Fashion Week has showcased its AW26 shows, I've been keeping an eye on some of the best London beauty looks from the fashion week shows for Autumn/Winter 2026. Because whilst the runways might have some of the best avant-garde hair, makeup and nails moments, nothing beats seeing the real beauty trends that are playing out in real time outside the shows. If you're just as excited about it as I am, scroll on for the best London beauty looks I've spotted from London Fashion Week.

London Beauty Looks Autumn/Winter 2026

A woman with long brunette s waves

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Time to pull out your hair waver and recreate these stunning waves—just in time for spring.

A woman looking at her phone wearing a high neck leather jacket, with bouncy blonde curls and wispy fringe

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

This wispy fringe and bouncy curl combo is making me want to call my hairdresser immediately.

A woman with a cropped blonde bixie haircut, worn slicked back

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

The bixie—a cross between a bob and a pixie cut—is proving to be a major spring hair trend. I've also spotted it on Gracie Abrams recently.

A woman wearing a burgundy co-ord with a long brunette hair and a side parting

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Proof that the side fringe is absolutely on its way back in.

A woman wearing a grey hoodie with a statement dark plum lipstick

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

A statement berry lip perfectly complements this off-duty look.

A woman with intricate blonde braids worn in an updo and tied into a bun

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

These intricate braids are a work of art and beautifully twisted into a high bun hairstyle.

A woman wearing a grey jacket, with a blunt blonde bob

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

As bob hair trends go, the blunt bob proves that it's one of the most timeless cuts around.

A woman wearing a faux fur brown coat, with hazy blue eyeshadow and brown lipstick

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

After a few years of an eyeshadow hiatus, it seems we're on the cusp of bold eye makeup making a return. How stunning is this hazy blue eyeshadow?

A close-up of a ponytail, slicked back and finished with plaits and pearl hair accessories

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

The street style looks were filled with chic hair accessories moments, including this plaited ponytail and pearl adornments.

A woman with long side-parted hair, berry stained lips and brows accentuated with a black eyeliner

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

I'm obsessed with this pared-back beauty look, punctuated with berry stained lips and accentuated brows.

A woman with long copper coloured braids and twists, worn in a half-up, half-down hairstyle with a bun

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Long lengths were in abundance, and I was particularly drawn to these stunning copper twists.

A side profile of a woman wearing a red satin scrunchie tied into a her bun hairstyle

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

A lesson in how a simple scrunchie can effortlessly make your everyday hairstyle feel more elevated.

