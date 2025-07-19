Whether you're prepping for a protective style, planning your next summer hair trend or just want to switch things up, braids will forever be the right answer. In fact, for Black women specifically, braids have always been more than a hairstyle; they’ve evolved to be a form of cultural expression, artistry and self-care.
Across Africa, intricate braiding patterns traditionally reflected a person’s age, tribe, marital status or social standing. Beyond their symbolism, braiding sessions were deeply social—hours spent styling often served as moments of connection, storytelling and bonding with loved ones. The cooling feeling of a metal rattail comb parting through the middle of your hair is a universally euphoric feeling.
Black women have since found themselves pioneering some of the biggest and coolest braid trends: cornrows styled with slicked-down baby hairs, twist outs, stitch braids... the list is endless. Braids and the process of braiding hair may seem tedious, sure, but there is so much magic through it all, and the results speak for themselves.
One of the best things is how the different types of braids deliver their own individual aesthetic and function; there’s truly something for everyone, whether you’re after low-maintenance beauty, a statement style or a protective look to support healthy hair growth. Keep scrolling for the most inspirational types of braids, some pro styling tips and the best products to keep your braids fresh and flourishing for as long as possible.
Types of Braids
1. Box Braids
A go-to, OG, “protective” style with endless versatility, box braids involve sectioning the hair into small square-shaped parts and braiding down, often using extensions for volume, colour and length. They're great for length retention and can be styled in buns, ponytails or worn loose.
2. Cornrows
Cornrows are the ultimate protective style that involves your hair being braided into sleek, scalp-hugging rows. From classic straight-back lines to curvy and intricate patterns, you can rock them plain, add extensions for extra length or jazz them up with beads. They’re super versatile, perfect for buns, loose looks or bold designs. Done well, cornrows stay fresh for weeks, giving you a protective, low-maintenance and endlessly customisable look.
3. Stitch Braids
Stitch braids are the daring, younger cousin of cornrows, giving you that sleek, protective style with an ultra-clean, polished finish. Hair is parted into precise sections and braided flat to the scalp with a signature "stitch" technique, where each braid looks like it’s sewn in with neat, uniform lines. You can keep it simple with straight rows or go bold with curved or zigzag patterns, and they work with or without extensions—perfect for updos or letting them shine loose.
4. Fulani Braids
Inspired by the Fulani people of West Africa, these braids typically feature cornrows down the center, braided to loose transitions and sometimes accessorised with beads or cowrie shells.
5. Knotless Braids
Like box braids but lighter and more scalp-friendly, knotless braids start with your natural hair and gradually feed in extensions. They’re ideal if you want a natural look with less tension. Ask for a seamless root that gradually thickens with each feed-in.
6. Micro Braids
These ultra-small braids offer major versatility and longevity. While they take hours to install, they can be styled like loose hair and last for a long time. Just make sure your hair is well-conditioned with a lightweight moisturiser before braiding to prevent breakage. And since you’re working with smaller sections of your natural hair, ensure that the braids are not too heavy.
7. Goddess Braids
Goddess braids are a type of box or knotless braids that incorporate loose curly hair extensions or natural curls, often at the mid-lengths or ends, creating movement and a soft, romantic, voluminous look. They’re great for formal events or vacations and can be styled into buns, halos or updos—you name it.
8. Faux Locs
This is a loc-inspired style using extensions wrapped around your hair. Faux locs give the look of traditional locs without the commitment, and they come in tonnes of textures and lengths. For a natural look, wrap with marley hair. The more worn-in, the more natural they look.
9. Ponytail Braid
Sleek at the base and flowing at the ends, the ponytail braid is a go-to for polished glam with minimal effort, whether it’s braided high, low, or to the side. Use a strong-hold gel for that snatched finish and wrap a section of hair around the base for a pro-level touch.
10. Bubble Braids
Not technically braids, but too fun not to include, bubble braids are created by securing ponytails at intervals down the length with elastic bands and puffing out each section to form those so-called “bubbles” of hair between each tie. Use a soft-hold hairspray to lock them in place.
11. Passion Twists
Think curly, boho and protective. Passion twists are two-strand twists made with water wave or curly extension hair, resulting in springy, natural-looking twists with texture and movement.
12. Braid Bob
What’s better than a bob? A braided bob, of course. Short, chic and endlessly versatile, the braided bob frames the face beautifully and requires less maintenance than longer styles, making it ideal for busy schedules or warmer weather.
13. Bantu Knots
Equal parts protective and stylish, Bantu knots are a versatile style rooted in African heritage that can be created by twisting sections of hair into mini top knots all over the head. They can be worn solo or unraveled into defined curls. Add edge control for sleek parts and a sheeny, shiny finish.
14. Pigtail Braids
Playful, nostalgic and surprisingly versatile, pigtail braids are for everyone. Whether you’re going sleek and centre-parted or messy and undone, this double-braid look can be styled in endless ways, and you can even add baby braids to frame the face.
15. Butterfly Faux Locs
These locs give a soft, lived-in vibe with their undone loops and a perfectly distressed finish. Slightly unraveled and messy, they offer a romantic and textured finish without the long-term commitment.
16. Jumbo Braids
Jumbo braids are bold and perfect for when you want to make a statement with minimal styling time. Because each braid is thicker, installation is quicker, making them the ideal lazy girls.
Best Products for Braids Maintenance
ORS
Olive Oil Nourishing Sheen Spray
Perfect to give that natural sheen post braiding.
Shine 'n Jam
Conditioning Gel Extra Hold
A gel that can help define partings while braiding and slick-back edges for daily styling.
The Steam Bar
Scalp Shampoo
A gentle shampoo that works on both textured hair to support scalp health maintenance and works efficiently on braiding hair too.
Cécred
Restoring Hair & Edge Drops
The pipette is ideal for daily use around the braid partings, and the product can be massaged into the scalp without leaving it feeling oily.
The Doux
C.R.E.A.M Twist and Curl Cream
This curl cream leaves the hair feeling moisturised and hydrated, ready for braiding, without the build-up.
Rebundle
Braidbetter in Natural
If synthetic braiding hair is being harsh on you, this plant-based, banana fibre alternative is about to blow your mind. It feels and looks just like regular braiding hair, but is kinder to your scalp and just generally better for the environment.
How Long Should You Keep Braids In?
Most braids can be worn for four to six weeks, depending on the style and how well they're maintained. Too long, and you risk matting and breakage. Listen to your hair. Once you start noticing buildup, obvious overgrowth, frizz or if your scalp feels itchy no matter how much you refresh it, it’s probably time to take them out.
Top tip: To keep braids looking fresher for longer, Tosin Johnson, owner of SIMPLYGorgeous, advises to “lightly mist with water and braid spray every few days to keep them fresh and hydrated.” You also can’t go wrong with “protecting at night and preventing frizz by sleeping in a satin bonnet or scarf,” Jonhson adds.
How Do You Keep Braids Clean?
You don’t have to drench your whole head to keep your braids fresh. The big focus should be on your scalp. Use a gentle cleanser or diluted shampoo in an applicator bottle to target buildup and rinse lightly. Johnson adds, "Start with a well-hydrated and cleansed scalp, so do a good wash with a shampoo such as The Steam Bar Scalp Shampoo, £30.” For boho/mermaid/goddess braids, Johnson also advises, “Blend curly human hair into different sections throughout the braid for that effortless boho vibe, then use a curl-defining mousse to keep the free pieces bouncy. Avoid heavy oils so the curls don’t matte or look stringy.”
Top tip: Put a wig cap on while washing braids and wash through it to protect the partings and keep braid frizz to a minimum. Some rosemary hair oil goes a long way to moisturise, and be gentle with those edges.
How to Prep Hair Before Braiding
Healthy braids start with healthy hair. That means a good wash, deep condition and a hydrating base to make sure your strands stay moisturised underneath the style to help prevent breakage. “Always prep your hair with a hydrating leave-in conditioner before braiding to ensure it’s well moisturised in the braid, and wrap your hair at night to prevent frizzing,” says Johnson.
Johnson doubles down on this. "Apply a strengthening serum, like Mielle Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Oil (£11), beforehand to protect your strands. Lightly mist with water and braid spray every few days to keep them fresh and hydrated."
How to Protect Your Scalp While Wearing Braids
Don’t ignore your scalp just because it’s tucked under braids. Make sure your style isn’t too tight and give your roots some love throughout the week. A tension-free base is key. Use soothing products like aloe-based sprays or oils to calm your scalp if needed.
"Wrap your hair at night with a silk or satin scarf to reduce friction. Lightly mist your scalp with water and braid spray every few days to keep it hydrated and calm," says Johnson.
Top tip: Use lightweight extensions (perhaps even plant-based) and a gentle shampoo while wearing a wig cap to keep things clean.
Can You Work Out or Swim with Braids?
You can absolutely swim with braids. Braids are made for movement; you just need a rinse-and-dry game plan post-activity. Just rinse your scalp with water after workouts or swims to remove sweat and chlorine, and pat your braids dry with a microfiber towel. Wear a swim cap for chlorine-heavy pools and always dry your braids completely after exposure to water.