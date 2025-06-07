I Get It Now—This Is How French Girls Make Their Lipstick Look So Alluring
Our beauty editor always found lipstick to be too high-maintenance. That was until she discovered this effortless, French-inspired technique.
I've said it before and I'll say it again. I don't love wearing lipstick. I've never liked that it needs regular top-ups, the fact that it inevitably ends up on my teeth, or how it makes my makeup just look too "done" for most occasions. And as a beauty editor who spots makeup trends for a living, I couldn't be more on board with the blurred lips makeup trend that's sweeping my social feeds right now.
Blurred Lip Trend
So, what exactly is a blurred lip? Imagine a freshly-kissed stain, with soft, feathered edges that melt into your natural lip line rather than sharply defining it. Rather than a block of colour, this is sheer, softly diffused colour that gives your lips a just-bitten effect. It's romantic, very French girl-coded and—perhaps best of all—completely foolproof for those of us who’ve never quite mastered the art of traditional lipstick application. The whole idea is that these look a little bit imperfect, which I much prefer in comparison to high-maintence lipsticks.
How To Do Blurred Lipstick
There are a few ways to do a blurred lip. You can take a regular matte lipstick (avoid anything satiny or glossy, they'll be too slippery) and gently pat it into the centre of your lips for a bitten effect. You can also take a fluffy eyeshadow brush to pick up the pigment and lightly dust it over your lips.
Or, you can enlist the help of lip-blurring products that do all the heavy lifting for you. Look for formulas with a matte yet sheer finish that offer a gentle wash of soft-focused pigment to your lips. They're a great way to experiment with lipstick colours that you wouldn't usually go for, too. A red lipstick may be too bold for many day-to-day. But in a sheer-matte form, it suddenly becomes a lot more wearable.
Ready to embrace your blurred lips era? Scroll ahead for the best blurring lipsticks I've tried.
Shop Blurred Lipsticks
Not only is this one of Violette_Fr's best products, but, it delivers the most perfect blurred lip in one swipe. Founder Violette Serrat was inspired by the French "bouche mordue" look—which translate to "bitten lips"—and that's exactly the effect it gives. It applies like a lip balm but gives lips a veil of sheer velvety colour that looks effortlessly Parisian.
Vieve's Poutder applies as a lightweight liquid lipstick and bestows a soft-focus finish to lips with a petal-soft feel. It doesn't dry out lips, instead, it feels airy and moisturising on the lips.
Ilia's Color Haze applies like a gloss, but coats lips in a luxuriously matte yet sheer finish. Ideal for throwing in your bag for on-the-go touch-ups without needing to worry about being precise. Plus, you can even use it as a blush too.
Price shown is member price.
A swipe of Beauty Pie's take on a blurred lipstick trend gives you a wash of cloud-like colour while feeling light as air on the lips. It has just the right amount of pigment for a modern vibe—it doesn't feel heavy like a traditional lipstick.
If you're more of a lip liner kind of person, then try Rhode's Peptide Lip Shape. This creamy lip contouring pencil lines lips with soft-focused, matte colour that adds soft definition that you don't get with a regular lip liner pencil.
Refy's Lip Blush comes in a stick form that allows you to dial up the the intensity of your blurred lip. It looks really pretty when applied into the centre of the lips and patted out.
Eleanor Vousden is the beauty editor for Who What Wear UK. She was previously deputy editor at Hairdressers Journal, health writer at Woman & Home and junior beauty editor at Powder. She has also contributed to Wallpaper and Elle Collections.With a degree in fashion journalism from the London College of Fashion, she has 10 years of industry experience and has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.Eleanor’s journalistic focus is providing readers with honest and helpful beauty content. She has interviewed celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson.
