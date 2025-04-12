My Eye Shadow Stick Obsession Runs Deep, But Nothing Compares to This Crease-Resistant Fave

The first time I fell in love with makeup was when I got a chance to play with eye shadow . Whether I was learning how to craft a cut crease from a budding beauty YouTuber in the mid-2010s or swiping on pigmented shadow for my dance competitions, nothing made me feel more creative than when I got to dip my brush in a vat of glittery goodness and get to sparkling up my lids.

But as I’ve aged and evolved, so has my beauty routine, and I want it to feel more streamlined as my schedule gets busier. In the past, I’ve tried dabbing different cream bronzers on my lids and adding pops of color to my orbs with cream blush , but nothing has imparted long-lasting, crease-free wear as effortlessly as a good eye shadow stick.

I fell in love with this kind of shadow medium years ago and quickly learned that I had an affinity for it. The best are ultra-smooth, easy-to-blend, and buildable stick formulas that can craft a cool eye in .5 seconds. Have you seen the stick shadow magic of celebrity makeup artist (and The White Lotus actress Aimee Lou Wood’s sister) Emily Wood , courtesy of her outdoor GRWM videos ? If these clips don’t make you want to scribble on your eyelids, I don’t know what will.

Curious about what I could find in the unchartered (by me) eye shadow stick waters, I set out on a years-long journey to try as many options from as many brands as possible. After more than 1500 days of testing different formulas, I truly believe I’ve found the best.

Best Eye Shadow Stick

Nars Total Seduction Smudge-Proof Eye Shadow Stick $32 SHOP NOW Size: 0.05 oz. | Shades: 15 | Finishes: Matte, shimmer | Key benefits: Free from alcohol and parabens, long-wearing

Introducing the Nars Total Seduction Eyeshadow Stick: named one of the best by a fellow editor in the UK and the cream of the crop by yours truly. There’s so much to adore about these dreamy, buildable formulas—from their easy-to-blend textures to their potent pigmentation. These sticks have become a staple in my daily routine. One light scribble over my lashline will leave a deep dose of color on my skin and can be diffused into a feathered, smokey look with the swirl of a brush or dab of a fingertip. (Perfect for beginners, if you ask me.)

Whether I’m creating a monochromatic mocha smokey eye with my shade of choice, Mambo , or accentuating my hazel eyes with my favorite “special occasion” hue, Fated , each tube leaves a stain of immovable color that won’t budge until I wash my face at night (and eventually go back in with an eye makeup remover —that’s how long-wearing this stuff is).

Pro makeup artists rely on these flexible formulas for their buildable pigments, which makes it easy to create impactful eye looks on the go. These sticks also double as impeccable bases for bold eye shadow looks.

While I can wax poetic about these dreamy eye shadow sticks day in and out, they’re not the only winners I’ve discovered thus far.

More Eye Shadow Sticks I Love

Best Long-Wearing: Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Cream Eye Shadow Stick

Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Waterproof Cream Eye Shadow Stick $34 SHOP NOW Size: 0.05 oz. | Shades: 24 | Finishes: Matte, shimmer, metallic | Key benefits: Waterproof, long-wearing, paraben-free

My mom was the first to introduce me to this eye shadow medium with these illustrious sticks from Bobbi Brown. Its long-wearing formula imparts long-lasting, crease-free wear as the day goes on—sweaty workouts and pool days included.

Best Buildable: Victoria Beckham Eyewear Longwear Eye Shadow Stick

Victoria Beckham Beauty Eyewear Longwear Eye Shadow Stick $34 SHOP NOW Size: 0.06 oz. | Shades: 10 | Finishes: Matte, shimmer | Key benefits: Waterproof, smudge-proof, silicone-free

I didn’t know how much I could fall for a formula before swiping on this stick. I’ve found one pass of the shimmery shade Shroom to be the perfect everyday hue, offering a sheer swathe of color and building up to a cool taupe-like shade with an extra layer or two. That said, my favorite color to swipe on when the right occasion presents itself is this true baby blue, Cornflower , which delivers stunning pigment in just one light scribble.

Best Pigment: Ilia Beauty Eye Stylus Shadow Stick

Ilia Beauty Eye Stylus Shadow Stick $32 SHOP NOW Size: 0.05 oz. | Shades: 20 | Finishes: Matte, shimmer | Key benefits: Includes upcycled grape extract, long-wearing

Slick, statement-making, and downright stunning. These are a few of the words I’d use to describe Ilia Beauty’s fairly new Eye Styluses. I love Ilia’s collection of everyday neutrals (available in both matte and shimmer finishes), but I adore the sprinkle of punchy pastels that are scattered throughout the line.

Best Blendable: Jason Wu Beauty Jewel Stick

Jason Wu Beauty Jewel Stick $12 SHOP NOW Size: 0.05 oz. | Shades: 10 | Finishes: Shimmer | Key benefits: Paraben, phthalate, and sulfate-free

If I had to recommend one inky-black shadow stick to make the perfect smoky eye base, I’d tell you about this Jewel Stick from Jason Wu Beauty. One of the creamiest of the bunch, this pigmented shadow stick is extremely easy to blend with a fingertip, though you can achieve a more refined result with an eye shadow brush. Whether I pack on the color and blend a powder eye shadow on top to create a night-black eye or draw on a cat eye, the versatility (and low price!) of this stick never fails to shock me.

Quick Tip: Use the white shade as an eye shadow primer to makes your colorful shadows pop.

Best Budget: About-Face Shadowstick

About-Face Shadowstick $14 SHOP NOW Size: 0.05 oz. | Shades: 13 | Finishes: Matte, pearl | Key benefits: Paraben, phthalate, and synthetic fragrance-free, vegan, long-wearing

These shadow sticks from Halsey’s beauty brand are my go-tos for statement-making eye looks. With a plethora of vibrant hues from sky blue to frosted pink , these long-wearing shades deliver intense, buildable color without sacrificing its blendability or staying power.

Best for Mature Eyes: Thrive Causemetics Brilliant Eye Brightener

Thrive Causemetics Brilliant Eye Brightener $26 SHOP NOW Size: 0.05 oz. | Shades: 34 | Finishes: Matte, shimmer | Key benefits: Infused with macadamia and meadowfoam seed oils, ophthalmologist and dermatologist-approved, paraben, phthalate, and sulfate-free

Not only is this oil-infused formula made for great color payoff, but it also delivers a healthy dose of moisturizing ingredients to smooth and comfort the eyelids—making it a great choice for dry or mature skin. Its light-reflecting pigments offer a subtle sheen that compliments all skin tones and textures without settling into fine lines.

