From Blush Blocking to Cloud Skin—6 Makeup Trends That Are Poised to Overtake 2026

Every year brings new fashion and beauty movements that are, even if imperceptible to the general public, inspired by the state of the world around us. The return of maximalist fashion and long hemlines in 2025 indicated economic turmoil, and one could interpret the slate-swipe from “clean girl” beauty to grungy, messy makeup as an artistic representation of global unrest. Using aesthetics as a means of self-expression is a tale as old as time, which explains why the beauty trends of 2025—amid the throes of an American election year, no less—err on the side of bold colors and loud statements instead of subtlety.
Within the realm of beauty, makeup is easily one of the most pronounced ways that aesthetic proclamations are made. Red lipstick can convey liberation just as much as it insinuates sensuality, and so on and so forth. While we don’t have a crystal ball that will reveal the unknown cultural phenomena and fashion moments that will influence makeup in 2026, we do have a team of experienced celebrity makeup artists who study the shifting beauty landscape (and have valuable forecasts to share).
“Fashion, right now, is all about subtle structure with little surprises, and beauty is mirroring that,” celebrity makeup artist and Ciele Cosmetics founder Nikki DeRoest tells Who What Wear. “I think people are gravitating toward looks that feel intentional but not overly polished.” Celebrity MUA Kelli Anne Sewell is aligned, expecting “a lot of blurring, soft matte finishes, [plus] blushy complexion and lips” in the coming year.
From ethereal skin to color-punched pouts, the trends before us are less about “adding” to your look and more about “editing” your routine. Ahead, six makeup trends to hop on before they’re buzzy this year.
The Top Makeup Trends of 2026
Blush Blocking
Beauty lovers have been heavy-handed with their blush for the last two years, but these rosy pigments will be utilized in a more intentional, multitasking way this year. “2026 will be defined by a real ‘cheek-first’ approach to makeup,” explains DeRoest. “Blush isn’t just an accent anymore—it’s becoming the anchor of the entire look.”
“Ciele’s Flush & Protect SPF 45+ [fits] this moment perfectly because they’re buildable, they blend beautifully, and they make the skin look alive while giving you sun defense at the same time,” says DeRoest.
One thing that celebrity makeup artists make abundantly clear about 2026 is that complexions are going to look a lot less “wet” this year. “Skin will stay radiant, but the finish is evolving,” DeRoest explains. Though skincare may well still be in the “glass skin” era, the makeup industry is leaving this shellacked look behind in favor of dreamier, blurrier, softly veiled skin. Sewell sees this as a direct response to the overly dewy-skin trend that’s steered the complexion ship in the last few years. “Glassy, glazed-doughnut skin is out, and soft blur is in,” she proclaims.
DeRoest describes this angelic, cloud-like complexion trend as a “smoother, gentler glow—like light bouncing off well-moisturized skin.” To achieve this look, reach for moisturizing skin tints with a whisper of coverage or buildable foundations with natural or satin finishes. “If you want more dimension, layer a cream blush for radiance or use a small amount of powder to soften the finish,” DeRoest adds.
Shop the Trend
U Beauty
The Super Tinted Hydrator
This skin tint is pricey but oh so worth it. It has flexible shades that magically match different skin tones beautifully, and it offers a luminous look that looks lit-from-within, never greasy.
Ciele
Tint & Protect SPF 50+ Serum Foundation
DeRoest calls the Ciele Tint and Protect Serum Foundation her “go-to” for that cloud skin effect. “It gives this fresh luminosity without masking your real complexion,” she explains. “Apply [it] with a sponge for a refined, silky glow.”
Outside In
Silk Serum Foundation
Feathered Finishes
This isn’t a trend you can achieve with products; it’s one you accomplish through sheer technique. Luckily, it’s super beginner-friendly. “Feathered” makeup is marked by imperfect, blurred edges,and most makeup artists use their fingers to achieve this look. Sewell observed the subtle gradient of luminous blush into poreless skin and “bitten” lips all over the runways for 2026, and she expects it to be the next big thing this year.
The trick? Don’t be so precious about your placement. “Use your favorite lipstick on your cheek,” Sewell suggests, an “old-school” technique that offers a flushed, editorial look that never looks too exact. You can also achieve a feathered flush by “bringing your blush a bit higher on the face” or “sweeping it over the bridge of your nose for that soft, outdoor flush,” explains DeRoest.
This trend is perfectly aligned with the Nina Park makeup craze sweeping TikTok right now, where creators try to re-create the celebrity makeup artist’s softly blurred celebrity makeup look. To achieve her blurred lip-and-cheek look, stipple lipstick onto the center of your lips before buffing it past your natural lip line for a blurred, effortless vibe (very French, might I add). Sweep luminous highlighters on with a fluffy brush, swap your sharpened lip liners for lip brushes, and smudge your eyeliner to your heart’s content for this trend—it’s all about that watercolor blend.
Shop the Trend
Maybelline
Cloudtopia Cheek and Lip Mousse
Sewell suggests Maybelline’s new Cloudtopia blush for this feathered, watercolor-like trend. “It has the whipped mousse texture that blurs your pores and gives you a nice matte finish,” she explains.
Rhode
Peptide Lip Shape Contouring Lip Shaper
Hailey Bieber clued us in on this trend when she launched the viral Rhode Lip Shape, a softly contouring gel lip pencil that cannot be sharpened—always offering a blurred finish instead of crisp lines and sharp edges.
VIOLETTE_FR
Bisou Balm=
There’s no better way to achieve delicately blurred, French-girl lips than with the Bisou Balm from French beauty brand Violette_Fr. Dab it onto your pout and gently tap the perimeter of your mouth with your finger. Très chic, non?
Melted Matte Lips
“Another big shift for next year is the return of the strong lip,” says DeRoest. “After all the soft, barely there color trends, people are craving a little punch—something that feels powerful and crisp, even if the application is still diffused and effortless,” she adds. I won’t say I told you so, but I did call the return of 2016 makeup this summer after watching music’s It girls don cut creases, blinding highlighter, and of course, matte lipstick, during the summer music festival gambit. However, this doesn’t mean that you have to resurrect your sandpaper-dry liquid lipsticks from the King Kylie era.
Matte formulas have massively improved in the past 10 years, which means that these lippies are (usually) no longer dehydrating. However, the “melted matte” look offers a bit of peekaboo radiance for a healthy, skin-forward look. “Keep things unfussy but bold,” DeRoest advises. “Apply your color, then tap the edges with your finger so it feels lived-in and cool instead of too perfect. It’s such an easy way to modernize a strong lip.” The feathered finish meets the 2016 lip—the perfectly undone upgrade this trend deserves after a 10-year hiatus.
Shop the Trend
MERIT Beauty
Signature Lip
Merit’s Signature Lip is a weightless yet pigment-packed formula that offers the lips a kiss of hydration while preserving that satin-matte finish. It’s so comfortable you’ll entirely forget that you’re wearing it.
NYX Professional Makeup
Soft Matte Lip Cream
This drugstore option is beauty-editor approved. The whipped texture leaves the lips looking and feeling comfortable, with a cloud-like, smooth finish.
Charlotte Tilbury
Matte Revolution Hydrating Lipstick
Ask any WWW editor—this Charlotte Tilbury lipstick is the best matte lipstick on the market. It’s anti-shine without feeling dry, pigment-packed, and instantly transforms you into an Old Hollywood silver-screen siren.
Maximalist Makeup
Zara Larsson and Sophia Sinot may be the 2026 whistleblowers, but maximalist makeup never really went anywhere—it’s just finally resurfacing after post-COVID years of “clean girl” beauty aesthetics. With the spring-slated release of Euphoria’s third season, we can expect an uptick in colorful, jewel-bedecked beauty looks as the year opens up—and with it new maximalist makeup trends that even we are not yet privy to.
If this trend in all its multicolored, glittering glory feels too grandiose for your everyday, try incorporating a sliver here and there: a hint of colorful eyeliner or a subtle stipple of fractal glitter eye shadow over a neutral base. You can also cherry-pick a few of the trends mentioned above—blurred finishes, no mascara, and a statement lip, like Florae’s glossy-lip look—to achieve a maximalist editorial look, rather than Larsson’s glittery, tour-ready iterations.