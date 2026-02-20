Like Ribbon Trim for Your Nails—the Taffeta Manicure Is All I’m Wearing Ahead of Spring

It's official: Fabric-inspired manicures are having a major moment. From airy chiffon nails to pretty tulle tips to romantic sets that evoke a sheer lace overlay, an increasing number of beauty fans are gunning for silky textures at the salon. And according to celebrity manicurist Holly Falcone—lead nail artist at Sandy Liang this New York Fashion Week—the trend is showing no signs of slowing down. Enter taffeta nails, the most playfully elegant version I'll be copying this spring and beyond.
Imagine a rustling taffeta gown. Notice its smooth, crisp texture and slightly shimmery sheen? That's exactly the effect Falcone wanted to achieve for Sandy Liang's F/W 26 nail look. Using soon-to-be-launched polishes from Celisse (of which Falcone is the founding creative director), she glazed models' tips in pearl-pink and ice-blue hues that catch the light just like the silky material.
"[They're] inspired by Marie Antoinette, like the satin color of her ribbons," Falcone tells Who What Wear backstage. "Do we call it moire? Do we call it taffeta? It's fabric-inspired nails, almost like how Sandy uses a bow or ribbon as a trim." I'd say taffeta is just the right moniker (though "moire nails" does have a nice ring to it, no?), and I can totally see the Marie Antoinette influences in those pearlescent pastels.
While this nail look technically accompanied Sandy Liang's fall 2026 collection, it already has legs as a year-round trend. Pastels, after all, practically scream spring, and the metallic sheen gives them a cool-girl edge that pairs beautifully with a neutral, winter-coded outfit (gray, black, brown, navy, et al.).
We can expect to see taffeta nails cropping up long before the runway looks drop—I'll be asking for them at my next salon appointment, for what it's worth—so you'd be wise to wear fabric-inspired polishes before the trend completely takes off. Note: Celisse's exact hues aren't available at the moment (I'm waiting with bated breath to snag that frosted blue!), but you can always layer a shimmery top coat (like this one from Essie) over the brand's classic Babydoll or Vanity shades. In the meantime, discover similar taffeta-like polishes below.
Shop the Trend
Olive & June
Same Day Next Year
This frosted blue shade is limited edition, so I'd grab it now while you still can!
REVLON
Super Lustrous Nail Polish - Desirable
A solid drugstore pick.
OPI
Angels Flight to Starry Nights
This OPI stunner has some blue-green undertones swirling in the mix.
OPI
Quest for Quartz
The brand's rose quartz-inspired polish is also a no-brainer.
LONDONTOWN
Whipped Blueberry
A perfectly pearlescent (not glittery, there's a difference!) blue.
Essie
Gilded Galaxy
This Essie number is quite sheer, but two or more coats will give you that ribbon-pink finish.
Dior
Fizzy
If you're looking to push the envelope a bit, this playful Dior polish (aptly named Fizzy) packs a punch.
Chillhouse
Sea Siren
Want an immaculate taffeta manicure in minutes? Chillhouse's icy-blue press-ons have you covered.
Jamie Schneider is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. With over seven years in the industry, she specializes in trend forecasting, covering everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more. When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty finds, Jamie loves scouting antique homewares, and she’s always down for a park picnic in Brooklyn.