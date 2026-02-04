From Cool Winter Tones to Valentine's Day Inspo: 6 Nail Colors Popping Off This February

As someone who is constantly on the pulse of the latest nail trends, I can confirm that 2026 has been off to a great start. January brought us so many fun and eye-catching looks, and I'm happy to report that February is looking equally promising. You see, part of my beauty editor responsibilities includes staying in the loop about what's trending.
February, in particular, is always an interesting month for manicures because we're still in the middle of winter, which typically influences people to go for cool tones, but there's also Valentine's Day (so think: deep reds, purples, and pinks). In short, if you want a manicure that feels timely, you have a wide range of colors to choose from.
Still, I wanted to narrow down the specifics on which shades are going to be making their mark this month. To get the full scoop, I spoke with three top nail artists for their expertise. Read on to see their picks.
1. Deep Wine
Classic red manicures will always be a staple, but this deep wine tone gives it a moody edge. "It’s rich, romantic, and slightly mysterious," says Mercedes. "The color feels luxurious and grounding, especially as people lean into darker, more sensual shades during winter that still feel polished and wearable."
Get The Look
Essie
Gel Couture Longwear Nail Polish - Model Clicks 371
Hermès
Les Mains Hermès - Violet Byzantin
2. Muted Blues
In case you didn't know, muted blues are in right now. And considering the fact that we're in the middle of winter, it makes total sense. "[Blues] offer a cool, calming counterpoint to winter’s heaviness without feeling icy," explains Mercedes. "Think slate, dusty denim, and stormy sky tones. They’re unexpected neutrals that feel modern, effortless, and quietly chic."
Get The Look
OPI
Infinite Shine Long-Wear Nail Polish - Pure Jean-Ius
Olive & June
Social Studies
3. Blood Red
With Valentine's Day on the horizon, this shade is a no-brainer. "Blood reds are everywhere this season thanks to their high-impact, glossy finish that feels bold and unapologetic," says Mercedes. "Deeper and more dimensional than a true red, this shade taps into a darker, more seductive take on Valentine’s Day beauty."
Get The Look
Essie
Gel Couture Longwear Nail Polish - Spiked With Style
Hermès
Les Mains Hermès - Rouge H
4. Warm Purple
Purples typically tend to feel more edgy, but finding shades that have warm undertones can balance it out. Mercedes says finding that in-between color feels romantic and playful without it feeling too sweet. "It perfect for February when people want something flirty but still elevated and grown," she says.
Get The Look
Essie
Gel Couture Longwear Nail Polish - Paisley the Way
Olive & June
Nail Polish - Who Likes Raisins?
5. Floral Pink
When you're living through the depths of winter, sometimes all you need is a reminder that spring is just a few weeks away. So why not bring in some warmth with a pink manicure? "Floral-inspired pinks bring a fresh, blooming feel to winter nails," says Jacqueline Pham, a celebrity manicurist for Color Street. "They symbolize the transition from winter to spring and add visual interest while staying soft and feminine."
Get The Look
Essie
Pinks Nail Polish - Fiji
Essie
Gel Couture Longwear Nail Polish - Sheer Fantasy
6. Subtle Shimmer
Okay so shimmer technically isn't a color, but in our defense, it's the one "color" trend, experts are all calling out. "Micro-glitter adds dimension without overwhelming the nail," says Pham,. "This finish catches light beautifully and gives that “soft sparkle” effect—perfect for romantic and festive looks." Nail artist and founder of Nail Thoughts Katie Masters agrees, noting that similar versions of this trend such as cat-eye, chrome, and flash glitter are also becoming popular for similar reasons.
Get The Look
Sally Hansen
Shimmery White Nail Polish, Top Coat
LONDONTOWN
Shimmer Nail Highlighter -Mirror Ball
Why Trust Us
Since 2006, Who What Wear has been a digital fashion, beauty, and lifestyle publication and community where people can discover the latest brands, trends, and must-have products to help define and evolve their personal style. Think of Who What Wear as your most trusted style and shopping resource.
Sabrina Talbert is a New York-based journalist with six years of experience covering lifestyle and wellness for print and digital publications. She is currently the Assistant Beauty Editor at Who What Wear and has bylines in Women’s Health, Byrdie, NYLON, The Daily Front Row, and more. She’s passionate about covering topics related to haircare, skincare, and the latest happenings at the intersection of beauty and sports. When she’s not writing or testing products, you can catch her running and binge-watching F1 or boxing.