Hailey Bieber's Rhode Lip Shapes Just Dropped (and Yes, They Live Up to the Hype)

The internet has been waiting with bated breath for Hailey Bieber to drop her latest Rhode product—a mysterious lip liner she's been teasing on Instagram and TikTok for months. The Who What Wear beauty team has been equally as impatient. Can you blame us? We've seen it in many of Bieber's makeup tutorials and GRWMs. Housed in brown, plastic packaging reminiscent of the brand's Pocket Blush, it seemed to softly define and plump her lips each time she used it.

Today, the wait is over. Rhode's Peptide Lip Shape has officially dropped. These lip shapers are different from traditional lip liners. "The whole concept of this product is the idea of a contour for your face and bringing that specifically to the lips. This is a hybrid between a lip liner and a contour," Bieber told Who What Wear UK. "This product is not about precision. [...] It's made to give the lips that really contoured look and give the appearance of them being fuller."

The lip shapers are dual-ended. One end holds the product. The other end holds an angled smudging tool, so you don't have to use your finger to blend and blur the product once it's on your lips.

There are 11 neutral-toned shades of the Peptide Lip Shape. They range from light pink to deep brown. Each one is versatile and created to contour (rather than simply line) the lips. "We went about it thinking about the concept of contour specifically for the lips, and wanting to have shades that really complement all tones," Bieber said. Keep scrolling to get our team's honest, unfiltered reviews.

Erin Jahns, Beauty Director

(Image credit: Erin Jahns)

Shades: Press and Lunge

"If I'm going to put my lips in the hands of anyone, it's going to be Hailey Bieber. (Frankly, I don't even want to know how many of her posts I have saved on my phone in the name of makeup inspiration.) I've sworn by the magic of a slightly overlined lip for years because with the right technique, you can truly create the optical illusion of a Botox-induced lip flip or even a subtle prick of filler. That said, as with pretty much every category of beauty product, not all lip liners are created equally, and there are only a small handful I've remained loyal to over the years.

Not only does the formula have to be creamy and satisfyingly pigmented, but the shades and undertones have to be on point, and I'll always award extra brownie points to a dual-ended design with the liner on one end, and some type of blending tool on the other. Rhode's Peptide Lip Shapes really tick all of the boxes. Out of the 11 shades, I tried Press and Lunge, the former being a pretty pink mauve and the latter being a rosy beige that I use more as a contour. (I used both in the photo attached.) The application and blend are dreamy, and the shades are spot-on if you're looking for definition and contour that looks God-given. The silicone blender on the opposite side is handy for quick blending, but I still prefer a lip brush for a truly seamless blend." — Jahns

Jamie Schneider, Senior Beauty Editor

(Image credit: Jamie Schneider)

Shade: Lunge

"I tested the shades Lunge, Press, and Balance, all of which have mauve, neutral undertones that don’t read too pink (which I love). I’ve been wearing Lunge the most for my everyday looks. In terms of the design, I adore the chunky, rounded tip—it helps blend the product as you trace—and creamy glide. The packaging is also nice and sturdy, so it’s easy to fish out from my bag. (Please tell me I’m not the only one who loses my lip pencil every five minutes!) The only aspect I don’t really care for is the built-in smudger. The liner itself is already super soft and blendable, so I typically just use my fingers to diffuse any harsh lines." — Schneider

Maya Thomas, Associate Beauty Editor

(Image credit: Maya Thomas)

Shade: Balance

"Lately, I've been all about "no makeup" makeup looks and this Rhode lip combo (the Peptide Lip Shape in Balance and Peptide Lip Treatment in Watermelon Slice) makes it easier for me to pull off. At first, I started lining my lips with the Peptide Lip Shape in Spin, but then felt drawn to the shade Balance after realizing the latter happens to be the exact shade of my natural dual-toned lips. I think the end result is stunning!" — Thomas

Kaitlyn McLintock, Beauty Editor

(Image credit: Kaitlyn McLintock)

Shade: Bend

"I'm picky when it comes to lip liner. Unless it has an ultra-blendable formula and a near-perfect color, I'd rather go without it. At first glance, I was cautiously optimistic about the Rhode Peptide Lip Shape. Mostly, I was impressed by the various and numerous neutral shade range.

I went for the shade Bend, which is described as a "peachy beige." It had a soft, creamy, and blendable texture that was easy to work into my natural lip color. And unlike other lip liners I've used in the past, it didn't feel waxy or drying. Despite that, it lasted a good while without the need for re-application. I think this might just become part of my go-to lip combo..." — McLintock

