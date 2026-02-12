WWW Editors Are Hungry for Some Swoon-Worthy Beauty—7 Trends We Hope to Spot at NYFW

Twice a year, New York Fashion Week descends upon the city in a tsunami of style—and with it comes a trend-inspiring wave of beauty that accompanies, but shouldn't come second to, its runway counterparts. We beauty editors are often buzzing around backstage to get inside scoops on the hair, makeup, and nail looks that will soon float down the runway, closing the loop on every ensemble and sending those final, subtle messages that the designer intended. Think: windswept, tousled hair giving life to the too-busy-for-beauty citydweller that inspired Simkhai S/S 26, or the watercolor eye shadow at Sandy Liang's last show that actualized the collection’s “sleepy girl” muse (per the show’s lead makeup artist, Charlie Riddle, in a previous interview with Who What Wear).
Last season, we used our forecasting skills to predict which beauty trends would have major moments on the most influential American runways, and we accurately predicted a handful: wearing hair as an outfit (never forget Collina Strada’s literal take on “hat hair”), and sculptural updos (as seen at Prabal Gurung and Luar), to name a few. Instead of playing psychic this time, we decided to throw our beauty manifestations out into the void—speaking them into existence, if you will.
Though it feels like September fashion week was just yesterday, we’ve observed a stark shift in our beauty appetites as we gaze towards the fall and winter of 2026. Gone are our desires for slicked hairstyles and hard shapes, and to simple, pristine makeup looks, we bid au revoir. Perhaps it’s the artist’s response to AI, but we, the people, no longer seek perfection on our stages. WWW beauty editors crave artistic storytelling, individuality, and creative mess—in short, we want to feel something, and the below give us butterflies.
7 Beauty Trends We Hope to See at NYFW
Nail Jewelry
If there’s one trend we're salivating for more of, it’s bedecked manicures. “More nail jewelry, please!” cries senior beauty editor Jamie Schneider. “We saw the trend last season at Kim Shui, and I’ve been loving Betina Goldstein’s stylish takes lately,” she explains, spotlighting the earring-like charms that dangled from models’ extensions at Kim Shui’s S/S 25 show—courtesy of Los Angeles-based brand Kijibae—and celebrity manicurist Goldstein’s recent hoop-pierced sets. “I would love to see iterations that make nails feel even more like chic little accessories,” she adds.
Shop the Trend
Kijibae
Semi Cured Gel Polish Strips in Midnight Butterfly
Kikonoke
Dangle Nail Charms
Glamnetic
Press-On Nail Kit in Ballet Pink
Lowknots
Sleek, glassy hairstyles have dominated the red carpets and runways for quite some time, but we, editors, are hopeful that the recent trend of soft, effortless hair will influence NYFW in a big way. Schneider specifically is looking for “low, tousled knots over polished slick-backs and sky-high updos” this season—a stark departure from the overly styled, hyper-perfect topknots we’re used to seeing backstage. “Think Miley Cyrus or Sabrina Carpenter from the Grammys—[I] would love to see the runway-ready spin,” she adds. For extra points, slot a low-placed barrette above your elastic—hair accessories are having a major moment.
Shop the Trend
Lelet NY
Glossy Bar Barrette
Crown Affair
The Finishing Hair Spray
Goody
6-Pack Metallic Bobby Pins
Campy Glam
As the TikTokers say, we’re craving runway makeup that “gags” us this season. Associate beauty editor Alyssa Brascia has been particularly fixated on the makeup trends that embrace excess—the Pinterest-forecasted glitchy glam trend, Zara Larsson’s bedazzled Midnight Sun Tour makeup, etcetera—and hopes to see more of this ostentatious, campy glamour on the runway this year. We saw the grungier side of this spectrum during the F/W 25 season via dark gray makeup at Luar and Kim Shui, and the former infused Carnival glam into last season's show with bedazzled, edgy eyes by celebrity makeup artist Andrew Dahling. The bolder, the better in our book, and we think this trend is just getting started.
Shop the Trend
Victoria Beckham Beauty
Eye Wardrobe in Night Flash
HALF MAGIC
Self-Adhesive Face Gems
Sheglam
Insta-Party Glitter Liner in Disco Ball
Romantic Hair
Much like Schneider, beauty editor Kaitlyn McLintock is itching to see more of the romantic hairstyles coming out of Margot Robbie’s Wuthering Heights press tour translated onto the runway in lieu of slicked-back styles. “Blame it on the so-called ‘clean girl’ trend, but I feel like ultra-sleek hairstyles have been à la mode for a minute,” she quips. “Honestly, though, these looks have me feeling fatigued. I want to see more romantic, windswept styles with an emphasis on curled, waved, and even (gasp!) crimped hair.” We’re talking wispy front pieces, more hair tumbling out of the updo than not, and romantic adornments tucked into simple hairstyles. “Maybe it's the fact that I still can't get Rodarte's flower-filled S/S 19 show out of my head, but I hope we see a return to more soft-spoken drama on the runways."
Shop the Trend
BondiBoost
Wave Wand 3-Barrel Hair Waver
Joico
Hold Hero High Hold + Shine Boosting Finishing Spray
GHD
Ghd Tail Comb
Bleached Brows
Beloved by both the alt girls and the It girls (which, really, is there any difference these days?), bleached brows are a sure trend among the style set today—but Brascia hopes to see them decorate the runways, as well. "There's been a lot more chatter in recent months about washable 'bleached' looks, which makes me think that designers will use stark, blonde brows as accessories this season," she says. "No permanent results, which means the models can be grungey-chic at one show and light and natural at the next," Brascia adds. "It's probable!" This look opens up the eye, allowing for bolder eye makeup, or can be worn alone to pare things back even more—creating an otherworldly, extraterrestrial look. Either way, we hope to see this trend bloom under high-fashion direction.