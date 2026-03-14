Derms Agree: A Mermaid-Inspired Skincare Routine Can Help You Achieve a Near Mythological Complexion

Perhaps it's the fact that over half of Who What Wear's Beauty Team lives within a few miles of a body of water, or we're finally smelling spring and summer coming our way on the breeze, but we're certain marine-infused skincare has been on the rise over the past couple of months. Brands like Elemis, Oak Essentials, and Mara have drawn inspiration for their products from churning ocean waves, tangled seaweed forests, and algae that can be found just below the surface.
While the idea of using ocean additives in skincare is far from a new thing, the ways in which these ingredients are used has transformed majorly throughout time, and we're finally taking a deep dive into what makes them such a game-changer. To learn more about why marine skincare is having a moment right now, and the best ways to tap into the trend, we reached out to a dermatologist and the CEO and co-founder of one of the skincare brands that have been making major waves in the beauty space. Scroll on to learn what you've been missing about the skincare trend mermaids, sirens, and intrepid sailors can vouch for.
What is marine skincare?
When it comes to understanding how adding marine ingredients into your skincare routine can support everything from cellular turnover to luminosity, its helpful to understand how it can be used. Connie Yang, MD, FAAD and Dermstore medical Advisory Board member, explains marine skincare refers to ingredients sourced from the ocean as well as marine organisms included in formulations for their skin-supporting properties. "Some of the most common examples include algae and seaweed extracts, marine collagen, sea minerals, plankton extracts, and ingredients derived from marine fermentation," says Yang. Many of these marine ingredients are rich in antioxidants, amino acids, and trace minerals that can help support overall skin health.
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Elemis, an award-winning British luxury skincare brand that champions marine skincare. Its C.E.O. and co-founder, Noella Gabriel says marine science is at the heart of its brand, as it seeks to use, "the resilience of ocean-derived ingredients, particularly algae, and translate that into visibly, clinically proven results." She adds the marine organism thrive in challenging environments, and have the ability to adapt to constant environmental stressors. The natural adaptability of marine actives is what makes them so effective in supporting hydration, firmness, and overall skin vitality.
According to Gabriel, algae serves as the cornerstone of Elemis' approach, with each species offering benefits. "Padina Pavonica, our signature Mediterranean brown algae and the hero of the Pro-Collagen range, is rich in moisture-binding components that help maintain hydration while improving the appearance of firmness and elasticity," she adds. Likewise, Laminaria Digitata, a mineral-rich kelp, deeply hydrates and conditions the skin. Red algae (including Porphyridium and Chondrus Crispus), help support the skin barrier while boosting hydration.
Elemis' launch of Pro-Collagen Future Restore Serum ($99) marked the continued evolution of the brand's expertise with the help of advanced biotechnology, since its formula had an exclusive marine algae complex with advanced cultivation methods. The same innovation mindset was also used for Pro-Collagen Hydrating Cleansing Mousse ($60), which she says has heritage Padina Pavonica Ferment, "enhanced by biotechnology to boost its antioxidant properties while delivering intense hydration." The brand's effort to select and combine different algae species has delivered multi-dimensional benefits with a single formula.
Are there benefits to marine ingredients?
We've named some marine ingredients that are worthy of your attention, but the main thing to know about them is that they are naturally rich in antioxidants and minerals that help hydrate skin and support the skin barrier. "Certain algae and seaweed extracts can also have soothing and anti-inflammatory properties, which makes them great ingredients for sensitive skin," continues Yang. "I see these ingredients as supportive ingredients that can help improve hydration, reinforce the skin barrier, and provide antioxidant protection against environmental stressors."
Yang explains that algae offers a unique balance of high-performance efficacy and skin compatibility, as being rich in essential minerals and antioxidants for skin hydration. Advancements in marine biotechnology have also enhanced the benefits of marine ingredients. "From optimized algae complexes that support visible firmness and resilience to biotechnology-enhanced Padina Pavonica Ferment that boosts antioxidant performance, [Elemis'] approach combines marine sourcing with scientific precision," Gabriel says. Its this combination of marine sourcing and scientific innovation that paves the way for Elemis products to support skin health while addressing visible signs of aging.
How can marine skincare be used?
If you're hesitant about adding marine ingredients to your skincare lineup, don't be—Yang tells us they're generally well tolerated and can easily be added to most routines. "They often found in hydrating serums, essences, and moisturizers, so I typically recommend applying them after cleansing and before heavier creams or oils," explains Yang. Additionally, she says that since many of these ingredients focus on hydration and barrier support, they layer well with active ingredients like retinoids, vitamin C, or exfoliating acids, "to help balance and support the skin."
Gabriel echoes this sentiment, adding that they can be added seamlessly into a skincare routine starting with the morning essentials. Elemis is all about beginning with a hydrating step (such as an essence or serum) followed by a moisturizer like Pro-Collagen Marine Cream ($145) to lock in moisture before ending with an SPF for UVA/UVB ray protection. "In the evening, after cleansing, marine-powered serums and creams help replenish hydration and support overnight recovery when the skin naturally undergoes renewal," Gabriel continues.
How should I choose marine skincare?
Choosing your marine-infused skincare can be challenging without any helpful tips and tricks, but our experts have you covered. Yang gravitates towards products that combines marine ingredients with strong clinical formulations. "I love Elemis and their pro-collagen line which uses padina pavonica, a type of marine algae that helps support hydration and improve the appearance of firmness," she says. "I also like the brand Osea which uses sustainably sourced seaweed-based ingredients, which are naturally rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that help hydrate and support the skin barrier."
Of Elemis' best-selling skincare products powered by marine additives, Gabriel has a few favorites that deserve a spot in your morning and night routines. She reveres the Pro-Collagen Marine Cream, for example, as truly iconic. "It perfectly captures our marine philosophy, clinically proven to reduce the appearance of fine lines while delivering 24-hour hydration in a lightweight, luxurious texture," she says. She's also a huge fan of the Pro-Collagen Future Restore Serum, as it not only represents the evolution of the brand's marine expertise, but the combination of sustainably sourced marine actives with biotech algae complex.
Ready to dive into more of our marine-powered skincare favorites? Keep scrolling to see which brands and products are designed to make a splash in your skincare lineup with everything from red algae to Blue Lagoon water.
Elemis is a British global skincare brand with thirty years of cutting-edge research and development. Their commitment to supporting your skin longevity is evident in each product's ability to promote collagen health using award-wining formulas backed by clinical trials. All products are developed in London and manufactured in England, with responsibly-sourced active plant extracts and what Elemis refers to as, "bio-engineered nature identicals," such as Opal Skin Algae Complex and marine cellular lipids.
This fast-working serum is clinically proven to firm, smooth, and illuminate the skin by targeting the impact of collagen decline with a restorative blend of Opal Skin Algae Complex (a trio of marine microalgae diatoms), and powerful marine algae.
Customer Review: "I’ve been using the Pro-Collagen Future Restore Serum daily and love how weightless and silky it feels on the skin. It absorbs quickly and instantly boosts hydration without leaving any residue. After a few days, my skin looked firmer, smoother, and noticeably more radiant. The serum has a rich, spa-like scent, which I enjoy, though it might be strong for those sensitive to fragrance. While it’s on the pricier side, a little goes a long way, and the visible results make it worth the investment."
Elemis
Pro-Collagen Marine Cream
Key Ingredients: Mimosa, Padina Pavonica, Chlorella, Ginko Biloba, rose
Elemis' award-winning anti-wrinkle cream visibly reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles in weeks while delivering a wave of hydration to the skin with marine and plant actives (including the moisture-boosting algae, Padina Pavonica) underscored by refreshing rose.
Customer Review: "This is such a wonderful moisturizer wherein I feel I have seen an improvement in the moisture levels in my skin as well as a smoothing effect. Upon applying, this cream blends effortlessly into my skin. Truly a very, very cosmetically elegant product! I feel an immediate decrease in dryness on my dry skin type, and it is a very comfortable product to wear. No pilling, no issues stacking this with the rest of my skincare routine. Lives up to the hype!"
2. Allies of Skin
Created in 2016 by founder and formulator Nicholas Travis, Allies of Skin offers effective products that continuously improve and repair skin using multifunctional formulas. Products are enriched with highly concentrated and what Travis says are, "supercharged clinicals," to simplify your skincare routine with minimal steps and maximum benefits. Using ingredients like an algae complex, copper tripeptide, and silk amino acids, products are designed to promote skin regeneration.
Designed for morning and evening use on all skin types (including ultra- sensitive, fatigued, and dehydrated skin), this 5-in-1 treatment quenches the skin with the brand's blend of three brighteners, nine antioxidants, seven firming peptides, and more to reduce signs of aging in one easy step.
Customer Review: "This moisturizer has been a total game changer for my skin. I’ve struggled with extremely dry skin for years, and this is the first product that truly made a difference. My skin feels deeply hydrated all day long, not just right after application. Over time, I’ve also noticed a visible reduction in fine lines and wrinkles—my skin looks smoother, healthier, and more radiant. It absorbs beautifully and leaves my skin feeling nourished, not greasy. I honestly can’t be without it now."