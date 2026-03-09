Chic Europeans Know Better Spring Outfits Happen When You Ditch These 3 Items and Go for These 3

My Instagram Saved folder is basically just one big mood board for European style. Many of my favourite fashion follows reside in Paris, Copenhagen, and Stockholm with aesthetics that read clean, effortless, cool, and modern. On that note, there are three items I've been seeing many of the said influencers wear to create their chic outfits. And yes, these are all items I, too, have been or am keen to test out this season to create better and more forward ensembles.
Below, you'll find a list of the three spring 2026 staples chic Europeans are wearing. Alternatively, you'll also uncover the items I'm not seeing as much that may feel a bit more outdated. Of course, at the end of the day, you should always wear whatever you love, period. This list is simply to serve as spring shopping and outfit inspiration.
3 Spring Staples Chic Europeans Wear, and 3 They Don't
1. Wearing: Low-Profile Trainers
Not Wearing: Super-Chunky Trainers
Style Notes: If a well-dressed person is wearing trainers in 2026, it's a slim, low-profile style rather than a big chunky pair. This specific Chanel pair above is an absolute dream, FYI, but there are plenty of other options of the market to choose from.
Shop Low-Profile Trainers:
COS
Minimal Leather Trainers
These are finally back in stock, but they won't be for long.
Prada
Collapse Re-Nylon and Suede Elasticized Sneakers
These are high up on my luxury wishlist.
Boden
Delphine Slim Sole Trainers
Everyone will think these are designer.
Miu Miu
Plume Suede Sneakers
Simple, chic and so easy to style.
ZARA
Soft Contrast Sneakers
The prettiest shade of pink.
& Other Stories
Suede-Detail Trainers
Black will go with everything.
2. Wearing: Half-Zip Knits
Not Wearing: Thin Tunic Sweaters
Style Notes: I feel like every fashion person I know (including the chicest Europeans I follow) is opting for quarter-zip sweaters and sweatshirts. I'm not seeing as many lightweight tunic-type sweaters that don't have shape.
Shop Half-Zip Knits:
H&M
Mohair-Blend Zip-Top Jumper
Yes, to this entire outfit.
COS
Merino Wool-Yak Zip-Up Polo Shirt
You'll reach for this no matter the season.
Gucci
Wool Jumper
This will never go out of style.
Polo Ralph Lauren
Cable Knit Cotton Quarter Zip Jumper
This comes in so many different colourways.
TOMMY HILFIGER
Relaxed Cable Knit Quarter-Zip Jumper
I'd style these with ecru stovepipe jeans and suede loafers.
ÉTERNE
Embroidered French cotton and modal-blend terry half-zip sweatshirt
The brown makes a nice point of difference from black.
3. Wearing: Stovepipe Jeans
Not Wearing: Distressed Skinny Jeans
Style Notes: If a fashion person is wearing skinny jeans, it's typically not an overly distressed style. That said, stovepipe jeans with true straight legs are more key for 2026 in the denim realm.