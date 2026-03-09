Chic Europeans Know Better Spring Outfits Happen When You Ditch These 3 Items and Go for These 3

Chic Europeans are giving up these 3 dated items for spring to wear these three trend-forward staples to create better outfits.

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn, @anoukyve, @sylviemus_)
My Instagram Saved folder is basically just one big mood board for European style. Many of my favourite fashion follows reside in Paris, Copenhagen, and Stockholm with aesthetics that read clean, effortless, cool, and modern. On that note, there are three items I've been seeing many of the said influencers wear to create their chic outfits. And yes, these are all items I, too, have been or am keen to test out this season to create better and more forward ensembles.

Below, you'll find a list of the three spring 2026 staples chic Europeans are wearing. Alternatively, you'll also uncover the items I'm not seeing as much that may feel a bit more outdated. Of course, at the end of the day, you should always wear whatever you love, period. This list is simply to serve as spring shopping and outfit inspiration.

3 Spring Staples Chic Europeans Wear, and 3 They Don't

1. Wearing: Low-Profile Trainers

Not Wearing: Super-Chunky Trainers

Chic European in Chanel sneakers

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Style Notes: If a well-dressed person is wearing trainers in 2026, it's a slim, low-profile style rather than a big chunky pair. This specific Chanel pair above is an absolute dream, FYI, but there are plenty of other options of the market to choose from.

2. Wearing: Half-Zip Knits

Not Wearing: Thin Tunic Sweaters

European in a half-zip sweater and jeans

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Style Notes: I feel like every fashion person I know (including the chicest Europeans I follow) is opting for quarter-zip sweaters and sweatshirts. I'm not seeing as many lightweight tunic-type sweaters that don't have shape.

3. Wearing: Stovepipe Jeans

Not Wearing: Distressed Skinny Jeans

European in a cigarette jeans

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Style Notes: If a fashion person is wearing skinny jeans, it's typically not an overly distressed style. That said, stovepipe jeans with true straight legs are more key for 2026 in the denim realm.

