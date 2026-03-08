Don't Know What to Wear This Spring? These Are the Chicest New Buys According to 7 of Instagram's Best-Dressed

What to know what fashion people are actually shopping right now? These seven influencers just gave me a peek at their wish lists.

Three influencer who gave their spring wishlist.
(Image credit: Who What Wear)
The days are getting warmer, and my monthly pedi has been reinstated, so it can only mean one thing: spring has officially sprung. As I try to push the gloomy, grey days of winter out of my mind, there’s one thing that always lifts my spirits: shopping for a new investment piece. Much like the weather outside, my capsule wardrobe had begun to fall a little flat and was in need of some TLC. To rectify the situation, I looked to the chicest dressers I know: the fashionable people on my social media feeds.

From spring-ready jackets to cigarette jeans, boho-coded blouses to on-trend trainers, these content creators deliver on styling inspo and are often the first to purchase the pieces we soon come to covet. So naturally, picking their brains about what they’re shopping right now makes a lot of sense.

With something for everyone, they offered up plenty of luxurious shopping picks. Tobi Ojora can't get the Saint Laurent Mombasa out of her mind, whilst Lena Farl is planning to channel Carolyn Bessette Kennedy in a Toteme slip dress. The Danielle Guizio Paloma midi skirt is top of mind for Maya Fidel, whilst Savannah Elizalde is all about the Carelli Dolly, a faux-fur deer-print jacket currently taking social media by storm. Like the sound of these picks? That's just the beginning. Keep scrolling to discover their full spring wish lists.

1. Tobi Ojora

Tobi Ojora

(Image credit: @tobi_ojora)

Shop Tobi's Picks:

2. Isabella Charlotta Poppius

isabella_charlotta

(Image credit: @isabella_charlotta)

Shop Isabella's Picks:

3. Lena Farl

Lenafarl

(Image credit: