The days are getting warmer, and my monthly pedi has been reinstated, so it can only mean one thing: spring has officially sprung. As I try to push the gloomy, grey days of winter out of my mind, there’s one thing that always lifts my spirits: shopping for a new investment piece. Much like the weather outside, my capsule wardrobe had begun to fall a little flat and was in need of some TLC. To rectify the situation, I looked to the chicest dressers I know: the fashionable people on my social media feeds.
With something for everyone, they offered up plenty of luxurious shopping picks. Tobi Ojora can't get the Saint Laurent Mombasa out of her mind, whilst Lena Farl is planning to channel Carolyn Bessette Kennedy in a Toteme slip dress. The Danielle Guizio Paloma midi skirt is top of mind for Maya Fidel, whilst Savannah Elizalde is all about the Carelli Dolly, a faux-fur deer-print jacket currently taking social media by storm. Like the sound of these picks? That's just the beginning. Keep scrolling to discover their full spring wish lists.
1. Tobi Ojora
Shop Tobi's Picks:
Kai Collective
Robyn Double-Breasted Pinstripe Blazer
"Honestly, if I could invest in the whole New Money collection, I would."
The Frankie Shop
Ravello Robe Coat
"Are we still allowed to wear faux fur in spring? Either way, this coat looks so chic and cosy."
MANGO
Satin Asymmetric Short Skirt With Lace
"I absolutely love the lingerie-esque outerwear look, and this skirt encapsulates that vibe perfectly."
Saint Laurent
Mombasa Small in Leather
"As a lover of vintage pieces, this rendition of a Saint Laurent 2002 piece is high on my wish list for spring 2026."
Thom Browne x Asics
Kayano 14 Woven Trainers
"Any collaboration (like these trainers from Thom Browne and Asics) that blends fashion and function is honestly a dream come true."
CULT GAIA
Mercier Clutch
"This handbag makes me so excited to have a European summer! I absolutely love the delicate details; it has that coastal chic vibe I adore emulating in summer."
2. Isabella Charlotta Poppius
Shop Isabella's Picks:
Frame Denim
The Gray
"The propaganda is working! I've seen so many fashion girls in these jeans, and their looks make me want to invest in a pair and show off my lower abs too, even if there’s still a spring chill in the air! I would pair these with a corset top or knitted cardi."
JW Anderson x Pringle
Turtle-Neck Argyle Jumper
"As someone who loves to wear roll-neck knits throughout the year and has had a long-standing obsession with argyle print (I’ve been wearing it since before it even was a thing), this JW Anderson jumper just speaks to me. With an oversized fit, it feels like the chicest spin on a timeless pattern."
House of dagmar
Slim Tailored Blazer Leather
"Swedish slow-fashion brand House of Dagmar is one of my absolute favourites. When I spotted this Victoriana-inspired leather blazer, it instantly gave me Wuthering Heights and Carolyn Bessette Kennedy at the same time. Sold!"
Gimaguas
Casilda Belt
"I want everything from Spanish label Gimaguas, but if I had to pick just one, it would definitely be one of the belts! The studs are giving me Primrose Hill Sienna Miller circa 2004."
DeMellier
The Stockholm
"Whenever I carry any of my DeMellier bags, I’m always flooded with compliments. I even ran into Christopher Kane, and he had to know where my suede chocolate New York tote was from! This season, the brand launched The Stockholm, which also happens to double up as the perfect airport bag. The suede contrast is so chic."
JILSANDER
Zodiac Earring
"When it comes to jewellery, I’m definitely a less-is-more kind of person, but I would never leave the house without earrings. So, when I spotted these cute Jil Sander Zodiac earrings, I knew they’d definitely be a cute addition to my everyday rotation. If anyone wants to buy them for me, I’m an Aquarius, FYI!"