I'm Refreshing My Capsule Wardrobe Ahead of Spring—7 Elegant Staples That Made the Cut

I started 2026 with one very clear resolution: to create a hard-working, anti-trend capsule wardrobe. This was simple in winter, but I think we can all agree that mastering the art of elegant dressing in warmer weather can be much more challenging. The days when I can use a long wool coat as the focal point in my outfit are soon to be gone, so it's time to start thinking about the sophisticated staples that are going to form the basis of my spring capsule.
Now, when it comes to my new season capsule, it’s not at all about following every fleeting trend or overhauling my wardrobe entirely. Rather, I’ve decided that I'm all about easy but elevated elegance—focusing on timeless and versatile basics that can be dressed down for the office, and then taken seamlessly into spring evenings with just a few simple wardrobe swaps. And after months of taking note of what’s been standing out on the runways, Instagram, and of course, the London street style I’ve spotted on my commute to and from work, I’ve managed to narrow it down to seven key staples that will define my spring wardrobe this year. So if you, too, are planning to refresh your new-season capsule, embracing the power of intentional dressing that feels as trendy as it does timeless, then you’re in the right place.
Keep scrolling to discover the seven elegant items forming the foundation of my spring capsule wardrobe in 2026.
7 Elegant Basics That Are Forming My Spring 2026 Capsule Wardrobe
1. Trench Coat
Style Notes: Whether I’m throwing it over a tank top and tailored trousers for the office or layering it over a midi dress for a dinner, a trench coat is a must-have in my capsule wardrobe. I already own a classic-cut beige iteration, so for spring 2026, I’m on the hunt for a trench with a slightly elevated twist. Think poplin silhouettes, bolder prints or even a new colourway.
Shop the Staple:
Burberry
Long Gabardine Ellingham Trench
Such an elegant silhouette.
& Other Stories
Checked Buckle-Belt Trench Coat
I'd style mine exactly like this.
Toteme
Crisp Summer Trench
This black hue makes a nice point of difference from beige.
2. Lightweight Knit
Style Notes: Spring is not synonymous with hot weather, especially here in the UK, so a lightweight knit will serve your wardrobe well. To make it suited for the season, opt for lighter hues that can slot easily into your spring colour palette.
Shop the Staple:
COS
Merino Wool Crew-Neck Jumper
I'd pair this with Bermuda shorts and loafers, like Marilyn has above.
Reformation
Cashmere Boyfriend Sweater
This comes in 16 other shades and colourways.
Rise & Fall
Finest Cashmere Mid-Weight Crew Neck Jumper
This lightweight cashmere knit will serve you well no matter the time of year.
3. Ecru Jeans
Style Notes: I live in my jeans year-round, but whilst darker denim washes remain my go-to throughout autumn and winter, I’ll soon be swapping these out for lighter ecru and white hues. Not only do they pair well with the neutrals I tend to opt for in spring, but the lighter wash helps to brighten up my outfits.
Shop the Staple:
AGOLDE
+ Net Sustain '90s Pinch Waist High-Rise Straight-Leg Organic Jeans