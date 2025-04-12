7 Chic and Trend-Proof Spring Outfits I'm Copying From Stylish Europeans
It's officially spring and stylish Europeans have been leading the outfit charge with their chic, put-together looks. See the ones I plan on re-creating myself this season and quite probably next.
If there's one thing I know, it's that Europeans do spring style best. I am aware of the fact that I'm grouping together a large amount of people in that sentiment, but those who reside on the continent have a knack for embracing the change in season unlike many others. I think this is down to the excitement that follows the rise in temperatures and brighter skies—other countries which are treated to this year round won't be able to grasp the sheer elation shared by the people of Europe when you can leave the house without wearing a minimum of six layers, the day that you can slip into suede sandals for the first time or the realisation that, no, you don't need to wear a hat and gloves to run an errand.
As such, Europeans embrace spring in all its glory, thus starting with outfits. As soon as we're able, skin is exposed, but in ways that still feel seasonally appropriate (though there will always be that person who steps out in shorts and a tank top a little too soon and tries to act as nonchalant as possible about it. Often, layering is still advisable, but said layers become lighter and wafty. Hemlines will rise, but the savviest dressers will still ensure they have some coverage elsewhere in case of an unexpected spring downpour or celsius dip. It's this tact that Europeans employ onto their spring outfits that makes them so compelling, whether they reside in Paris, Stockholm or London (who, in their hearts, still consider themselves to be very much a part of Europe).
Now that the season is in full swing, I've charted some of the most recent spring looks I've seen on the European women I follow that have instilled me with newfound inspiration—and I believe they'll do the same for you, too. Scroll below to see them.
7 Stylish European Spring Outfits I'm Replicating This Season
1. Trench Coat + Striped Shirt + Capri Pants
Style Notes: It might be palatable enough to cast aside your bulky winter coats, but there's still merit in having a trench coat on hand for chillier spring days. Thrown over a look consisting of a breezy cotton shirt and cute capri pants, simply switch in different shoes depending on what the day holds (though, like Nnenna Echem, I can't wait to wear my heeled flip flops again).
Shop the Look:
Sienna Miller has given this Sézane trench coat her seal of approval.
You can never go wrong adding a blue Oxford shirt to your look, especially if the goal is to look polished.
Orb pendant necklaces are a key look this season.
Yes, capri pants are still very much a thing.
2. Breton Top + Pretty Skirt + Suede Tote
Style Notes: Breton stripes are the cornerstone of so many excellent European outfits, not just those worn by the French! Here, I enjoy how the staple piece is made to feel so fresh with the addition of a skirt in one of the spring's biggest colour trends, powder pink, and a rich chocolate brown suede tote.
Shop the Look:
The Manu Atelier bag that's so many fashion editors' wish lists.
3. Draped Top + Wide-Leg Trousers + Sandals
Style Notes: The best part about spring dressing is not having to hide an excellent outfit underneath a coat or jacket (that is, unless, it is integral to your look). Take this top for example—the draped detail looks elevated and polished, even when paired with simple pieces such as wide-leg trousers and slider sandals. Also, the colour combination of pale yellow and navy blue showcased by Mona Mali is inspired.
Shop the Look:
Butter yellow is another key colour this spring.
For a high-end finish, add these statement earrings to any and all looks.
These will swiftly replace your comfiest jeans, or at least give them serious competition.
Polène is a French brand that creates incredible chic handbags.
4. Lightweight Jacket + Knitted Shorts + Loafers
Style Notes: Is it me or are there so many lightweight beige jackets around at the moment? From the streets of London to the cobblestones of Paris, it's a piece I'm seeing crop up over and over. What I like about it most is how it allows for versatile styling—as evidenced by this crochet shorts look, which has been given a spring twist thanks to the jacket, as well as the addition of black leather loafers and white ankle socks.
Shop the Look:
M&S has never looked better than it does for spring 2025.
Big enough for a laptop but also a beach towel, this will become your most used bag for spring and summer.
Knitted shorts are a good way to ease yourself into shorts season.
Make any outfit look preppy with some white ankle socks.
The sleek cut and lack of adornment on this loafer makes them incredibly timeless.
5. Throw-On Dress + Mary Janes + Shoulder Bag
Style Notes: Nothing says spring like a throw-on dress and this style—dresses with a combined vest top and full cotton skirt—are perfect for now. Mary Janes are a natural choice where footwear is concerned, as is a chic leather shoulder bag. Tie a neutral knit around your waist and shoulders so you have something to fall back on if you get cold.
Shop the Look:
The contrast colour of the skirt makes this dress stand out.
When temperatures peak, you'll be glad of having something to tie your hair up.
No outfit is complete without chic jewellery, at least that's my opinion!
So cute, these were made to be worn with easy spring dresses.
6. Tie-Front Top + T-Shirt + Trousers
Style Notes: Looping back to layering, this look, which features a tie-front waistcoat, is reworked for spring by wearing a fitted T-shirt underneath. All-white outfits are always popular across Europe and this outfit presents the ideal way to wear one ahead of summer. PSA: braided Mary Janes will be a huge shoe trend over the next few months.
Shop the Look:
Fitted white T-shirts always look so crisp.
Beaded necklaces become a big part of my personality in the warmer months.
7. Linen Top + Full Skirt + Chic Accessories
Style Notes: Linen is integral to spring and summer styling which is good news if you're like me and it's your favourite fabric to wear. For now, look to long-sleeve blouses and full midi skirts to ensure you're going to be warm enough. Sandals might even be an option on the days temperatures hit 15°C and above.
Shop the Look:
Full circle skirts never fail to look elegant.
A straw sunhat will make any outfit you wear it with look fabulous.
A.Emery sandals are known for being some of the most comfortable out there.
Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s Deputy Editor and has over fourteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and authoritative content for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, talent interviews self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their search and keyword planning, works closely with the fashion and beauty team on strategy and continues to pen many of her own articles. Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine's contributed to publications including Grazia, InStyle Marie Claire, Elle and Look, amongst others.