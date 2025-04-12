If there's one thing I know, it's that Europeans do spring style best. I am aware of the fact that I'm grouping together a large amount of people in that sentiment, but those who reside on the continent have a knack for embracing the change in season unlike many others. I think this is down to the excitement that follows the rise in temperatures and brighter skies—other countries which are treated to this year round won't be able to grasp the sheer elation shared by the people of Europe when you can leave the house without wearing a minimum of six layers, the day that you can slip into suede sandals for the first time or the realisation that, no, you don't need to wear a hat and gloves to run an errand.

As such, Europeans embrace spring in all its glory, thus starting with outfits. As soon as we're able, skin is exposed, but in ways that still feel seasonally appropriate (though there will always be that person who steps out in shorts and a tank top a little too soon and tries to act as nonchalant as possible about it. Often, layering is still advisable, but said layers become lighter and wafty. Hemlines will rise, but the savviest dressers will still ensure they have some coverage elsewhere in case of an unexpected spring downpour or celsius dip. It's this tact that Europeans employ onto their spring outfits that makes them so compelling, whether they reside in Paris, Stockholm or London (who, in their hearts, still consider themselves to be very much a part of Europe).

Now that the season is in full swing, I've charted some of the most recent spring looks I've seen on the European women I follow that have instilled me with newfound inspiration—and I believe they'll do the same for you, too. Scroll below to see them.

7 Stylish European Spring Outfits I'm Replicating This Season

1. Trench Coat + Striped Shirt + Capri Pants

Style Notes: It might be palatable enough to cast aside your bulky winter coats, but there's still merit in having a trench coat on hand for chillier spring days. Thrown over a look consisting of a breezy cotton shirt and cute capri pants, simply switch in different shoes depending on what the day holds (though, like Nnenna Echem, I can't wait to wear my heeled flip flops again).

Shop the Look:

ZARA Oxford Shirt With Cotton £26 SHOP NOW You can never go wrong adding a blue Oxford shirt to your look, especially if the goal is to look polished.

Annika Inez Sterling Silver Sloping Pendant Necklace £135 SHOP NOW Orb pendant necklaces are a key look this season.

& Other Stories Capri Trousers £67 SHOP NOW Yes, capri pants are still very much a thing.

Toteme Leather Heeled Flip Flops Black £330 SHOP NOW The perfect heel for wearing all day.

2. Breton Top + Pretty Skirt + Suede Tote

Style Notes: Breton stripes are the cornerstone of so many excellent European outfits, not just those worn by the French! Here, I enjoy how the staple piece is made to feel so fresh with the addition of a skirt in one of the spring's biggest colour trends, powder pink, and a rich chocolate brown suede tote.

Shop the Look:

& Other Stories Breton Stripe Top £27 SHOP NOW With jeans or skirts, a Breton top will always work.

Prada Symbole Sunglasses £370 SHOP NOW Everyone I know seems to suit cat-eye sunglasses.

Manu Atelier Le Cambon 35 Deep Brown Suede £595 SHOP NOW The Manu Atelier bag that's so many fashion editors' wish lists.

Reformation Olivia Low Waist Skirt £198 SHOP NOW Such a pretty colour.

Jimmy Choo Vivi 65 £650 SHOP NOW If you're not quite pedicure ready, closed toe mules are the solution.

3. Draped Top + Wide-Leg Trousers + Sandals

Style Notes: The best part about spring dressing is not having to hide an excellent outfit underneath a coat or jacket (that is, unless, it is integral to your look). Take this top for example—the draped detail looks elevated and polished, even when paired with simple pieces such as wide-leg trousers and slider sandals. Also, the colour combination of pale yellow and navy blue showcased by Mona Mali is inspired.

Shop the Look:

AGOLDE Ester Ruched Stretch-Tencel Lyocell Jersey Tank £220 SHOP NOW Butter yellow is another key colour this spring.

MANGO Round Volume Earrings £13 SHOP NOW For a high-end finish, add these statement earrings to any and all looks.

ME+EM Relaxed Casual Boyfriend Pant £185 SHOP NOW These will swiftly replace your comfiest jeans, or at least give them serious competition.

M&S Collection Suede Flat Square Toe Sandals £40 SHOP NOW These look so much more expensive than they are.

4. Lightweight Jacket + Knitted Shorts + Loafers

Style Notes: Is it me or are there so many lightweight beige jackets around at the moment? From the streets of London to the cobblestones of Paris, it's a piece I'm seeing crop up over and over. What I like about it most is how it allows for versatile styling—as evidenced by this crochet shorts look, which has been given a spring twist thanks to the jacket, as well as the addition of black leather loafers and white ankle socks.

Shop the Look:

M&S Collection Cotton Rich Lightweight Jacket £59 SHOP NOW M&S has never looked better than it does for spring 2025.

Anthropologie Nola Woven Leather Bag £135 SHOP NOW Big enough for a laptop but also a beach towel, this will become your most used bag for spring and summer.

Chinti & Parker Capri Crochet Shorts £125 SHOP NOW Knitted shorts are a good way to ease yourself into shorts season.

Colorful Standard Organic Cotton Crew Socks £9 SHOP NOW Make any outfit look preppy with some white ankle socks.

Hobbs Saige Leather Loafers £139 SHOP NOW The sleek cut and lack of adornment on this loafer makes them incredibly timeless.

5. Throw-On Dress + Mary Janes + Shoulder Bag

Style Notes: Nothing says spring like a throw-on dress and this style—dresses with a combined vest top and full cotton skirt—are perfect for now. Mary Janes are a natural choice where footwear is concerned, as is a chic leather shoulder bag. Tie a neutral knit around your waist and shoulders so you have something to fall back on if you get cold.

Shop the Look:

ASOS DESIGN Scoop Neck Hybrid Maxi Dress in Olive £36 SHOP NOW The contrast colour of the skirt makes this dress stand out.

H&M Linen-Blend Scrunchie £7 SHOP NOW When temperatures peak, you'll be glad of having something to tie your hair up.

Mejuri 18k Gold Vermeil Earrings £248 SHOP NOW No outfit is complete without chic jewellery, at least that's my opinion!

ALAÏA Le Teckel Textured-Leather Shoulder Bag £1900 SHOP NOW The bag I've had my eye on for almost a year.

Moi London Black Gingham Mary Janes £84 SHOP NOW So cute, these were made to be worn with easy spring dresses.

6. Tie-Front Top + T-Shirt + Trousers

Style Notes: Looping back to layering, this look, which features a tie-front waistcoat, is reworked for spring by wearing a fitted T-shirt underneath. All-white outfits are always popular across Europe and this outfit presents the ideal way to wear one ahead of summer. PSA: braided Mary Janes will be a huge shoe trend over the next few months.

Shop the Look:

Aligne Lupin Tie-Front Linen Top £119 SHOP NOW I have a feeling we'll be seeing a lot of this top this year.

Reiss Stretch-Cotton Crew-Neck T-Shirt in White £40 SHOP NOW Fitted white T-shirts always look so crisp.

& Other Stories Irregular Bead Necklace £27 SHOP NOW Beaded necklaces become a big part of my personality in the warmer months.

ZARA Wide-Leg Darted Trousers £36 SHOP NOW Zara has some great tailored trousers this season.

Le Monde Beryl Chocolate Woven Leather Mary Jane £455 SHOP NOW These also come in classic black and ecru.

7. Linen Top + Full Skirt + Chic Accessories

Style Notes: Linen is integral to spring and summer styling which is good news if you're like me and it's your favourite fabric to wear. For now, look to long-sleeve blouses and full midi skirts to ensure you're going to be warm enough. Sandals might even be an option on the days temperatures hit 15°C and above.

Shop the Look:

Nobody's Child White Tie Front Blouse £59 SHOP NOW The perfect white blouse for dressing up jeans.

Massimo Dutti Flared Linen Skirt With Hem Detail £100 SHOP NOW Full circle skirts never fail to look elegant.

Whistles Neutral Wide Brim Straw Hat £79 SHOP NOW A straw sunhat will make any outfit you wear it with look fabulous.

Mejuri 18k Gold Vermeil £148 SHOP NOW A gold hoop certainly won't hurt, either.