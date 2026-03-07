5 Jeans Trends I'm Pausing for Spring 2026 and the 5 Styles I'm Wearing Instead

There’s something about the shift into spring that makes us reassess our wardrobes, and denim is usually the first place I start. As layers get lighter and silhouettes soften, the jeans that worked for us in the past can suddenly feel a little heavy, overly trend-led or just not quite right for the season ahead. That doesn’t mean they’re "wrong" (our favourite pair of jeans will always come down to personal preference, after all), but it does mean that "dated" jeans trends start to feel less aligned with where our wardrobes are heading.
With that in mind, I've been paying close attention to the denim trends for spring 2026, as well as those that are starting to feel out of touch. It's fair to say I've noticed a subtle shift: the jeans gaining momentum now feel more refined and balanced; less about extremes and more about clean lines, flattering proportions and styling versatility.
Below, I’m sharing the spring denim trends I’m gently pausing, along with the styles stepping in to take their place for the season ahead.
5 Jeans Trends to Leave Behind This Spring (and 5 to Try Instead)
1. Pausing: Super-Skinny Jeans
Wearing: Cigarette Jeans
Style Notes: Super-skinny jeans will always have their loyal fans, but for spring 2026, the ultra-clingy silhouette is starting to feel a little rigid. Cigarette jeans offer a similar streamlined shape through the leg, just with a touch more ease and structure. The result feels more grown-up, especially when styled with the best shoes to wear with cigarette jeans (I love loafers and slingbacks).
AGOLDE
+ Net Sustain 90's Pinch Waist Long High-Rise Straight-Leg Organic Jeans
Love the simplicity of these.
TOTEME
Garderob High Slim Denim in Indigo
The sort of jeans that would live in your wardrobe forever.
FatFace
Mid Rise Cigarette Ankle Grazer Jeans
It's nice to have a pair that finish above the ankle for warmer spring days.
ZARA
Mid-Waist Cigarette Jeans
I love the beige, but these also come in blue and black.
2. Pausing: Bootcut Styles
Wearing: Stovepipe
Style Notes: Stovepipe jeans keep the straight, elongating effect of bootcut styles without the kick at the hem, creating a cleaner line that works with everything from block heels to minimalist trainers. It’s a small shift, but one that makes outfits feel instantly more current.
Sézane
Brut Sexy in Denim Blue
A classic.
COS
Flute Slim-Leg Jeans
I'd wear these with loafers or simple ballet flats.
There's multiple colourways to choose from, and they're all less than £30.
3. Pausing: Pastel Denim
Wearing: Beige Tones
Style Notes: Pastel denim had its playful moment, but pink and lilac tones can be tricky to style. Beige-hued jeans, on the other hand, bring warmth without overwhelming an outfit. They slot effortlessly into a neutral spring wardrobe and feel both elevated and versatile.
ZARA
Wide-Leg High-Waist Jeans
I love the fit of these.
MANGO
Danila High-Waisted Wide Leg Jeans
Such a gorgeous, creamy shade of beige.
Sézane
New 70's Trousers in Mottled Ecru
There are so many ways to style these.
Massimo Dutti
Low-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
Look at that drape!
4. Pausing: Baggy Cargo Jeans
Wearing: Tailored Wide-Leg Styles
Style Notes: Utility-heavy cargo jeans had a strong run, but the oversized pockets and exaggerated volume are starting to feel a little overworked. In their place, tailored wide-leg jeans deliver the same relaxed energy but in a more refined way. They skim the body beautifully and pair just as well with oversized shirts as they do with simple knits, making them an ideal choice for spring.