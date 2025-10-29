I'm a Picky Jeans Shopper—Finally, I Tried On the Pair Fashion People Always Recommend

In the midst of assembling my winter wardrobe, I've found that my jeans collection is missing one key staple. By now, my favourite wide-leg style has been established, as well as the more contemporary barrel-leg pair, and now I'm searching for the perfect pair of straight-leg jeans. Of the most relied upon foundation pieces, straight cut jeans have cemented themselves as one of the most hard-working additions to our wardrobes, and whilst I've tried on plenty of pairs that are good enough, with longevity in mind, I'm ready to invest in a pair that will support my wardrobe for years. After countless recommendations, I finally tried on the Agolde '90s Pinch Waist Jeans.
Over the years, Agolde has established itself as one of the most renowned denim brands, focusing on high-quality styles and cuts that consistently sell out. The Pinch Waist jeans have become a signature style for the brand, bringing together the beloved straight-leg silhouette with a vintage-like feel through the cut and shape. No matter the season, stylish people turn to classic silhouettes, paired with boots and sleek tops for evening, knits and ballet flats for cosy winter days, and tank tops and sandals in the warmer months.
As a shopping editor, I've tried on hundreds of jeans, from beloved high street styles to high-end designer buys, and the '90s Pinch waist jeans have joined my short list of the very best around. As soon as I put them on, I realised what the hype was about. The high-rise waistline is a true classic, with a flattering form-fitting shape that is still comfortable and wearable. As denim can often be one of the trickier pieces to perfect, I tried on a few sizes to ensure that the fit was just right, and found my regular size fit in all the right places.
Along with the fit, it's the denim quality that really sets this pair apart, and makes the higher price point worthwhile. The feel of the denim is soft and supple, setting this pair up to be a favourite for both day and evening looks. At 5'2", I tried on the cropped style in dark blue, which hit neatly around my ankle, as well as the regular length in black, which had a more slouchy effect. For the taller shoppers out there, the pair also comes in a long version, too. If you're building a capsule wardrobe to go the distance, these are the straight-leg jeans I'd recommend.
Keep scrolling to shop the Agolde '90s Pinch Waist Jeans.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.