Forget T-Shirts, the Key to Elevated Spring Dressing Rests in This Classic ‘90s Trend

Now that the weather has started to brighten and my jumpers and coats no longer need to live within arm’s reach, I’ve started turning my attention towards the lighter wardrobe staples that welcome spring’s arrival. I’m not particularly drawn to bold colours or prints right now; instead, it's pared-back and polished staples that call to me that most, and luckily for me, Jennifer Lopez just stepped out in the spring shirt trend that captures my styling mood perfectly.
Reaching for a '90s wardrobe staple that feels just as relevant in 2026, Lopez styled a crisp cotton button-down in the very chicest way.
Pairing her shirt with a high-waisted pencil skirt in a soft sage shade, Jennifer's look could have come straight out of the '90s. With just a scattering of jewellery, a glossy black Hermès bag and oversized sunglasses, her chic ensemble prioritised simple, hard-working staples that feel coherent but not overly styled. Perhaps it's the new wave of '90s nostalgia taking over my FYP, but I can't help but think that a classic white button-down has never looked so good.
Inspired by the '90s staple that looks just as good today as it did decades ago, keep scrolling to shop the best white shirts to add to your spring wardrobe below.
Shop White Shirts:
H&M
Oxford Shirt
This comes in sizes XXS—4XL.
With Nothing Underneath
The Boyfriend Shirt
I wear my With Nothing Underneath Boyfriend Shirt at least once a week.
Zara
Poplin Shirt With Pocket
Style this with denim or pair with a high-waisted skirt.
& Other Stories
Tapered Shirt
This also come in a soft shade of khaki.
Marks & Spencer
Pure Cotton Collared Relaxed Shirt
Every great wardrobe starts with a crisp cotton shirt.
Sézane
Max Shirt
This also comes in fourteen other shades.
COS
Classic Cotton Shirt
Style this with neutral accessories to get JLo's look.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.