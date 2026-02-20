With spring just around the corner, I have my sights set firmly on the chic fashion trends I'll be adding to my wardrobe. I’ve therefore spent the last few weeks scouring both the runways and my favourite fashion influencers for inspiration. Unfortunately, for me, the price points that I’ve run into recently are not what I’d call "affordable". Far from it, actually. So, as someone with a luxury taste on a very high-street budget, I’ve decided to hunt for these trends on the high street instead.
Now, I’m well aware that buying into trends at an affordable price point can run the risk of looking cheap, so for spring 2026, I’m focusing on a smaller number of trends that genuinely look expensive, feel wearable, and, most importantly, can be mixed and matched to create a wide range of outfit combinations. And after what feels like hundreds of hours spent scrolling on Instagram, I narrowed my attention down to seven key trends that will look expensive at any price point.
And the best part? I’ve rounded them up below, so that you, too, can achieve a designer-looking wardrobe on a high-street budget. From classic broderie blouses to braver sheer prints, keep scrolling to discover the seven affordable trends I’m investing in for spring 2026.
7 Affordable Fashion Trends I'm Buying Into for Spring 2026
1. Broderie Blouse
Style Notes: This spring, fashion people are all about breezy throw-on separates that are easy to style. And there’s just something about a romantic broderie blouse that feels slightly more elevated than a classic white button-down shirt, but equally as versatile in a way that allows me to dress up my classic blue jeans with ease.
Shop the Trend:
H&M
Pintucked Blouse
Wear with shorts, jeans and skirts alike.
Reiss
Broderie Blouson-Sleeve Blouse
How pretty is this?
ZARA
Embroidered Shirt
You'll reach for this from now until early autumn.
2. Balloon Trousers
Style Notes: I’m well aware that balloon trousers are a controversial pant style, and although they might initially feel intimidating, rest assured that spring 2026 is all about romantically soft silhouettes in billowing fabrics as opposed to the brighter and exaggerated iterations that dominated the eighties
Shop the Trend:
Free People
Moonflower Balloon Trousers
This cool silhouette will elevate the most basic of outfits.
By Anthropologie
Modern Genie Linen Balloon Trousers
I want the matching top as well.
COS
Pleated Wool-Blend Tulip Trousers
A much more subtle take on the trend.
3. Lace Scarf
Style Notes: Fashion is having a vintage revival as of late, and lace scarves are the latest trend to join the pack. You can wear them as a headscarf or wrap them around the handle of your basket bag. But my favourite way to style them is as a belt to add some interest to a classic white poplin skirt or add some polish to my linen trousers.
Shop the Trend:
Urban Outfitters
Uo Lace Triangle Scarf
So pretty.
H&M
Lace-Trimmed Triangle Scarf
This chocolate hue is calling to me.
River Island
Lace Waist Scarf
I love the contrast pink lace trim.
4. Embellished Shoes
Style Notes: Finding expensive-looking shoes on the high street can be quite difficult, but I’ve recently spotted a trend that looks chic at any price point. Reminiscent of the brooch trends that’s also taking off this spring, embellished details on shoes are having a moment right now.
Shop the Trend:
Mint Velvet
Ren Leather Sling Back Heels
Simple, sleek and easy to style.
River Island
Ruched Slingback Pointed Toe Shoes
Flats that look just as dressy as a pair of heels.
M&S
Slingback Kitten Heels
Burgundy will always get a yes from me.
5. Sheer Polka Dots
Style Notes: Polka dots are set to be everywhere yet again this spring. They’re elegant, timeless, and can be dressed up or down for every occasion. But to make them feel just that little bit fresher for 2026, cool dressers are opting for sheer and mesh fabrics in this vintage-inspired print, in the form of everything from blouses to midi skirts.