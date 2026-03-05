Paris, London and New York’s Finest All Know These 6 Jacket Trends Will Takeover This Spring
The skies are clearing and the weather's warming—winter has officially drawn to a close. In anticipation of the season ahead, one fashion writer charts the key spring jacket trends that will have you ditching your chunk coats for.
In the immortal words of Miss Congeniality, the perfect date is one that falls in spring, as it’s not too hot, not too cold, and all you need is a light jacket. The pageant star might’ve conflated her favourite day of the Gregorian calendar with a question aimed at sparking romance, but the point still remains.
When leaving the house during these tranquil, transeasonal moments, you’re able to move lightly without being weighted down by heavy winter warmers or engulfed in summer heat. Truly, the cornerstone of our wardrobe becomes these hard-working, albeit extremely nimble, staples designed to complement your trousers, skirts and saccharine dresses.
As for what styles to layer, the runways were saturated with a plethora of notable spring jacket trends. A season marked by triumphant debuts and an overall joyful mood, the collections presented across each of the style capitals felt buoyant, triumphant and bright. As a result, the outerwear intended for the chic natives in Manhattan and Le Marais feels lighter, more effortless and designed to be thrown on before running out the door.
It’s this understated sophistication that makes these styles so easy to piece together. Without elaborate decoration or fussy details, these pieces are underscored with a quiet strength that makes them as breezy to build an outfit around as they are to wear. So, without further ado, scroll on ahead for the 6 key spring 2026 jacket trends, as seen on the recent runways.
6 Key Spring 2026 Jacket Trends
1. Nipped at the Hip
Style Notes: It's the cult style worn by Jacob Elordi, Michelle Obama and Sarah Pidgeon. Debuted on Matthieu Blazy's freshman collection for the French maison, the cropped blazer has swiftly become one of the most in-demand shapes. Recontextualising the laissez-faire and freeing silhouettes pioneered by Coco Chanel over a century ago, this spring jacket trend tries a more architectural approach with sharp shoulders and clean cuts.
2. Cargo Carryalls
Style Notes: Mrs. Prada is the perennial pragmatist, though you’ll never catch her designing something that’s solely utilitarian. Underscored with wit, humour and intelligence, her designs always straddle artistic expression with real-world aptitude. So, for a collection inspired by uniformity, functional cargo jackets were juxtaposed with inherently ladylike pieces. Because in a world where everything sometimes feels at odds with each other, what’s more fitting than pairing a decorative satin skirt with a jacket designed for practicality?
If money were no object, this is the sort of thing I'd be wearing to every country escape or cold-weather city break.
3. Night at the Opera
Style Notes: If you ever needed an excuse to dress up, take the tuxedo jacket trend as an invitation to do so. A style that featured heavily through Johnathan Anderson’s first womenswear collection—which was an homage to Monsieur Dior’s New Look—jackets that feature contrasting lapels and single-breasted fastening also took over Conner Ives’s recent autumn/winter 2026 range. Soiree season might not be till the end of the year, but why not embrace the merits of black-tie elegance all year long?
4. Gone With the Wind
Style Notes: Less Scarlett O’Hara and more Sporty Spice, windbreakers have become one of the most ubiquitous spring jacket trends for 2026. It’s not surprising considering how much high-fashion has courted the streetwear set—lest we forget Demna closed his inaugural runway show for Gucci with an after-party hosted by Scouse rapper EsDeeKid—but technical anoraks and waisted shell jackets have begun cropping up. From aquamarine styles at Loewe to elasticated silhouettes at Lii Studio, time to ride like the wind.