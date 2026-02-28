Every It Girl Is Already Wearing One of These Elegant Outfit Combinations for Spring

Take it from the people that are always in the know—these are the only five outfit formulas you'll need this spring.

(Image credit: Future)
Spring is almost here, and most of us are ready to ditch the heavy layers of winter in favour of lighter fabrics, brighter colours, and clothes that just feel fresh. But the transitional weather of spring can be tricky to navigate, so (as always) I've turned to my favourite It girls over on Instagram for a little fresh spring styling inspo.

What I’ve noticed is that the best It girl spring outfit combinations aren’t complicated. They’re built around simple, reliable staples—cream denim, suede jackets, classic knits—styled in a way that feels current but completely wearable. It’s that effortless balance between polished and undone that puts them firmly in the It girl territory, in my opinion.

It girl spring outfit combinations

(Image credit: @chloekathbutler)

With that in mind, I've rounded up five fresh outfit combinations for spring from the girls who have proved their style time and time again. Best believe, I'll be bookmarking each look to try at a later date.

It girl spring outfit combinations

(Image credit: @sasha.mei)

And should you feel inspired to recreate any of the looks yourself, you’ll also find a curated edit of the best pieces to shop now, whatever your budget.

5 It Girl Outfit Combinations to Try This Spring:

1. White Sweater + Maxi Skirt + Slingback Heels

It girl spring outfit combinations

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Style Notes: There’s something about a simple white knit and a flowing maxi skirt that feels so right for those early spring days. I love the addition of the slingback kitten heels, too—the whole look feels polished, but practical enough to be It girl approved.

Shop the Look:

2. Cream Jeans + Leather Jacket + Suede Accessories

It girl spring outfit combinations

(Image credit: @chloekathbutler)

Style Notes: Cream denim instantly signals spring, and a leather jacket is the perfect pairing to keep it off-duty. A suede pair of trainers and a colour-matching handbag softens the contrast perfectly. Definitely a look to bookmark for casual spring outings.

Shop the Look:

3. Black Tee + Cargo Trousers

It girl spring outfit combinations

(Image credit: @sasha.mei)

Style Notes: This is the kind of understated look that It girls gravitate towards: simple, effortlessly cool, with minimal styling required. Cargos might be my favourite pair of trousers to wear in spring, and I'm loving the simplicity of a black tee overtop.

Shop the Look:

4. Bermuda Shorts + Layered Knit + Loafers

It girl spring outfit combinations

(Image credit: @poppyalmond)

Style Notes: Bermuda shorts are still firmly on the It girl radar this season, especially when styled with soft knits for those in-between temperatures. Classic loafers stop the outfit from feeling too sporty—the perfect balance between playful and put-together.

Shop the Look: