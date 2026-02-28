Every It Girl Is Already Wearing One of These Elegant Outfit Combinations for Spring

Spring is almost here, and most of us are ready to ditch the heavy layers of winter in favour of lighter fabrics, brighter colours, and clothes that just feel fresh. But the transitional weather of spring can be tricky to navigate, so (as always) I've turned to my favourite It girls over on Instagram for a little fresh spring styling inspo.
What I’ve noticed is that the best It girl spring outfit combinations aren’t complicated. They’re built around simple, reliable staples—cream denim, suede jackets, classic knits—styled in a way that feels current but completely wearable. It’s that effortless balance between polished and undone that puts them firmly in the It girl territory, in my opinion.
With that in mind, I've rounded up five fresh outfit combinations for spring from the girls who have proved their style time and time again. Best believe, I'll be bookmarking each look to try at a later date.
And should you feel inspired to recreate any of the looks yourself, you’ll also find a curated edit of the best pieces to shop now, whatever your budget.
5 It Girl Outfit Combinations to Try This Spring:
1. White Sweater + Maxi Skirt + Slingback Heels
Style Notes: There’s something about a simple white knit and a flowing maxi skirt that feels so right for those early spring days. I love the addition of the slingback kitten heels, too—the whole look feels polished, but practical enough to be It girl approved.
Shop the Look:
Mint Velvet
Cream Fitted Knit Tee
Perfect for the in-between weather of spring.
DOEN
Sebastiane Skirt -- Powder
This skirt is nothing short of iconic.
Sezane
Serena High Heels
Very vintage chic.
DeMellier
The Small Stockholm
I'm loving suede bags this season, just like everyone else!
Style Notes: Cream denim instantly signals spring, and a leather jacket is the perfect pairing to keep it off-duty. A suede pair of trainers and a colour-matching handbag softens the contrast perfectly. Definitely a look to bookmark for casual spring outings.
Shop the Look:
Mango
Oversized Striped Sweater
Who knew baby blue and brown looked so good together?
& Other Stories
Wide-Leg Jeans
& Other Stories jeans are always super flattering.
H&M
Oversized Leather Jacket - Dark Brown
An investment that would pay dividends over the years.
Bottega Veneta
Orbit leather-trimmed suede and shell sneakers
Adore the brown, but there's three more chic colours to choose from.
3. Black Tee + Cargo Trousers
Style Notes: This is the kind of understated look that It girls gravitate towards: simple, effortlessly cool, with minimal styling required. Cargos might be my favourite pair of trousers to wear in spring, and I'm loving the simplicity of a black tee overtop.
Shop the Look:
COS
Oversized Boxy Cotton T-Shirt
There are so many fun ways to style this.
ZARA
Cargo Trousers With Stopper
New in at Zara, all the It girls will be buying these.
With Nothing Underneath
The Classic: Fine Brushed, Blue and Red Plaid
My all-time favourite shirt brand.
Reformation
Calista Kitten Heel Pump
These also come in white and a pretty beige colour.
4. Bermuda Shorts + Layered Knit + Loafers
Style Notes: Bermuda shorts are still firmly on the It girl radar this season, especially when styled with soft knits for those in-between temperatures. Classic loafers stop the outfit from feeling too sporty—the perfect balance between playful and put-together.