5 Anti-Trend Outfits I'm Copying From Chic New Yorkers This Spring

New York remains one of the world’s most influential fashion capitals and, as such, it’s where I often look for truly innovative style. However, if there’s one thing New Yorkers aren’t, it’s trend-chasers. Instead of revolving around whatever is dominating the runway or TikTok that week, their wardrobes reflect a quiet confidence in dressing for real life—where practicality, comfort and personality intertwine. The result? Anti-trend yet still incredibly cool looks that feel authentic rather than performative, and that I immediately want to recreate, of course.
In fact, just this week I was scrolling through Instagram when I spotted a handful of stylish women across NYC wearing some very save-worthy spring outfits. The common denominator? They all strike that balance between classic and fresh—a combination that’s surprisingly difficult to get right. Each look feels rooted in timeless staples, but styled in a way that feels distinctly 2026.
From lightweight knits casually draped over the shoulders to relaxed tailoring paired with breathable mesh flats, and soft suede jackets layered over basics, these outfits prove that spring dressing doesn’t have to be complicated. Instead, it’s about the thoughtful combination of elevated essentials. Want to know more? Scroll on to see the 5 spring outfits I'm copying from New Yorkers this season.
5 Anti-Trend Outfit Formulas That New Yorkers Are Wearing This Spring:
1. Brown Jacket + Red Jumper + Brown Trousers
Style Notes: The simple touch of an accessory can instantly make a plain outfit pop. Statement jewellery such as gold bangles add character to a look, whilst a bold coloured jumper raped over the shoulders feels both practical and effortlessly stylish.
Shop the Look:
Reformation
Veda Daphne Leather Bomber
A leather bomber is the perfect transitional jacket from autumn to spring.
& Other Stories
Wool-Blend Tailored Trousers
Love a pleat.
Jigsaw
Wool Cashmere Blend V Neck Jumper in Red
The perfect layer for warmth or for draping over the shoulders.
Mango
Paulo Suede Clutch Bag
A suede clutch screams chic.
2. Suede Jacket + Black Trousers + Mesh Shoes
Style Notes: Spring dressing is all about smart layering. A lightweight jacket and airy mesh flats strike the perfect balance between polished and practical for warmer days.
Shop the Look:
The White Company
Suede Batwing Jacket
This is absolutely stunning.
COS
Relaxed Twill Wide-Leg Trousers
A capsule staple.
Le Monde Béryl
Luna Slipper / Black Mesh
Elegant and breathable.
3. Fitted Leather Jacket + Dark Wash Jeans + Heels
Style Notes: For an effortlessly polished city look, lean into sharp tailoring and rich textures. A fitted leather jacket instantly elevates relaxed denim, creating a clean, structured silhouette that still feels easy for everyday wear.
Shop the Look:
ARMA
Nos Emy Cropped Leather Jacket
Love the button detail.
REISS
Selin Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans in Dark Blue
A pair of dark wash jeans is the epitome of versatility – perfect for both day and night.
Prada
Patent Leather Slingback Pumps
An investment that is worth making.
4. Knit Polo + Maxi Pencil Skirt + Heels
Style Notes: For a more elevated look, opt for a maxi pencil skirt instead of trousers. It will keep your legs warm while delivering a sleek, elongated silhouette — especially when styled with layered basics and polished accessories. A short-sleeved knit layered over a plain white T-shirt adds dimension and colour contrast in the ensemble.