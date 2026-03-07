Ruffles, Ribbons and a Tiara Triumph: How Dressing Like a Princess Is About to Become Spring’s Biggest Trend

Welcome to the Gen Z Mood, where I—Who What Wear UK's 27-year-old social media editor—keep you updated with my mood of the month and the most exciting things I’ve spotted on the scroll. I'm always looking for new and thrifty ways to shop trends, and I'm taking you with me.
The Mood: Princess treatment
I want to be more of a princess in 2026. Not in a damsel-in-distress kind of way and not in a Disney kind of way (despite my excitement for production being well underway on ThePrincess Diaries reboot). But in more of an Olivia-Rodrigo-tiara-wearing, Laufey-performing-from-a-gilded-castle, Gabriette-making-"succubus-makeup"-a-trend kind of way.
Let me explain. All things medieval, witchy, and fantastical have been bubbling up for a while in fashion circles. Remember Chappell Roan’s VMA’s Henin hat? Or Matthieu Blazy's breathtaking fungi fairytale in Paris? Or those candelabras at Yuhan Wang’s spring/summer 2026 Show? Between Wuthering Heights making us all yearn for Victorian corsets—amongst other things—and cool girls styling everything from capes and bonnets to brooches and tiaras on the streets of East London, I can’t help but think this whimsical, princess-coded aesthetic is about to have a moment.
For some time now, Gen Z fashion trends have been shifting away from the "clean girl" capsule wardrobe that defined the 2020s so far, and towards a more eclectic, thrift-oriented, crafty sense of style. It’s messy, it’s thrown together and it doesn’t take itself too seriously. And more than that, it loves a reference and a theme. This plays perfectly into the nostalgic, childlike art of cosplaying as a whimsical princess, or at least letting this idea inspire elements of your wardrobe.
This is something TikToker and trend commentator @notbriannaly believes is so on brand for Gen Z. "[They] yearn for the freedom and the joy of childhood and the 'good ol’ days'. We’ve [Gen Z] realised the hardships and discouraging obstacles that can come with actual adult life, so why not make life whimsical?"
So far this year, Brianna has amassed over 1 million views on her "whimsy" content, pointing towards her theory that there is an appetite amongst Gen Z for the fantastical things in life and channelling this into our wardrobes. From crafts to outfit inspo, the content creator is defining whimsy with her advice and shopping picks. "Why not turn every day, every outfit, every activity into something fun and magical and exciting?" she says, alluding to the idea that whimsy doesn’t just mean a princess-coded wardrobe; it can be a lifestyle, too. "I like to make content about making life itself and the act of living more whimsical. Clothes can only take you so far, but being whimsical is, in a way, spiritual."
Brianna is right; it’s not just about fashion. My TikTok feed has been flooded with inspirational edits adopting the aesthetic: videos about princess-themed party ideas covering everything from costumes to candelabras, and "princess bedroom idea" videos have amassed thousands of views since the start of the year. One thing is clear: Gen Z loves a holistic approach to trending aesthetics—and a theme.
And this twinkle in the zeitgeist hasn’t gone unnoticed by fashion insiders, either. After teasing her new "everyday" tiara collection with an Instagram post featuring Lily Allen and Suki Waterhouse over the new year, this month, Jennifer Behr launched her collaboration with fashion columnist Julia Hobbs (just in case this trend’s it-girl allure wasn’t evident enough). The limited edition line intends to place the tiara as an everyday accessory, bringing a little ‘je ne sais quois’ to the simplest of outfits.
For a while interesting accessories haven’t been in the limelight. But, with the rise of vintage and evolution away from “Quiet luxury” we’re starting to see them soar, Behr tells me, “Interesting accessories are becoming more important again.There has been a lot of excitement around fashion jewellery—the runways have had really gorgeous jewellery again.”
And the launch couldn't come at a better time for whimsy-loving Gen Z. The luxury accessories designer is excited to take on a new customer with her latest collaboration. “With Gen Z being tired of saving their “best” pieces, it has set the tone for the fashion world to make every day special with accessories that stand out.”
This emphasis on personal connection was considered in the capsule's design too, "Julia and I kept coming back to how creative and expressive ‘90s grunge-glamour fashion felt, and how right it feels to tap back into that energy now. Tiaras for everyday have a very rock royalty/Courtney Love vintage vibe." Perfect for the nostalgia-obsessed Gen Z in your life.
So, is this the start of a princess-coded spring? Behr is optimistic, “just the other day I saw a photo on social media of Kitty Lever wearing our tiara on the subway, I loved it.” she says, adhering to the ‘it-girl’ essence of this magical accessory, and, I couldn’t agree more. The cool girls don’t want a prince charming, they want a Dilara ball gown made from hair, topped with a designer jewel.
So when we combine "whimsy maxxing" trending on TikTok with the sea of outfits fit for a fairytale on this season’s runways and the array of brand collaborations rolling out for spring, there's no better time to shop this trend. From vintage velvets to corseted styles and the chicest capes on the high street, scroll on for the princess essentials I'm shopping this spring.
SHOP THE PRINCESS EDIT:
MIISTA
Lucy Boots Black Leather
These boots feel straight out of a BBC three period drama, which is the exact vibe we're working with this spring.
Jennifer Behr
Jennifer Behr X Julia Hobbs Elodie Crystal Elodie Tiara
Forget baker boy hats. Tiara's will be the latest headwear trend to takeover style circles.
CHLOÉ
Cape-Effect Lace-Trimmed Mini Dress
This cape and dress combo is the definition of whimsy in my mind and it doesn't get more ethereal than lace, silk and Chloé.
ZARA
Pinstripe Button Top
This peplum, high neck blouse looks so flattering, I love the slightly puffed sleeve detail.
FWRD Renew
Vivienne Westwood Vintage Bustier Top
Well, if you're doing a corset, VW is the only right answer.
R13
Off-White 'baby Girl' T-Shirt
The boxy shape, the slightly washed out colour and don't even get me started on the font! A more perfect T-shirt does not exist.
Free People
Satin Midi Slip
Nightwear as outerwear all spring, please.
Albaray
Crushed Velvet Jacket
There's something so romantic about this crushed velvet texture.
SIMONE ROCHA
Bow Sash Slip Dress T-Shirt
Apart from this adorable Simone Rocha baby pink graphic tee...
LEMAIRE
Multicolor Aquarel Irregulie Scarf
Floaty, whimsical and beautiful, this silk scarf feels perfect for spring.
Monki
Low Rise Loose Lace-Trim Bloomers
I lived in my bloomers last summer and cannot wait to frolic in them once more, this weekday pair win for their lace draw string detailing.
ZARA
Crochet Beaded Skullcap
Winter woolen bonnets move over, the crochet bonnet is here and summer ready!