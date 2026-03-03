Now, I may be biased, but I believe that Londoners are the crème de la crème of stylish dressers. Whilst many would picture the rebellious, outlandish (and at times eclectic) styling often spotted at London Fashion Week, as someone who’s called the city home for the better part of a decade, I know that's not wholly accurate. From one borough to another, there are a lot of nuances in the capsule wardrobes of the capital's It girls. But as demonstrated by the likes of Alexa Chung, Iris Law, Kate Moss and her daughter Lila, ages and aesthetics may differ, but a distinctly "London" attitude brings us together.
Think sharp tailoring offset with sturdy denim, vintage-inspired silhouettes grounded by weather-appropriate footwear (because this is London we’re talking about, after all) and, of course, fun accessories galore. The impact of these notably stylish women across the world is clear, as their outfit formulas are picked up internationally. We're talking oversized blazers shrugged over slip dresses, straight-leg jeans dressed up with sleek belts and ballet flats swapped for on-trend trainers when the weather's playing up. And it's for this very reason that London It girls were my first port of call when I started looking for outfit inspiration this March.
Whether you lean more towards the 2016 maximalist or ‘90s minimalist aesthetic, there's something in the mix for everyone. Having scrolled through the feeds of many of my favourite Londoners, I've found five shopping picks that they're buying and wearing this month.
Looking for some 'fit inspo perfect for March and into spring beyond? Scroll down to discover what the big smoke's best-dressed are really wearing now.
1. Oversized Outerwear
Style Notes: From a timeless loose blazer to the trendier funnel-neck jacket, London’s most fashionable are rarely seen without oversized outerwear. Helping us battle the ever-changing elements and adding a stylish point of difference, it's also a fail-safe way personalise your look. Stay classic, or channel Marilyn NL (pictured above) and choose a statement piece fit for spring.
Shop Oversized Outerwear:
COS
Nylon Funnel-Neck Jacket
The subtle draping combined with the funnel-neck gives this all the makings of a best-seller.
ZARA
Reversible Check Jacket
I'm copying this whole outfit.
Free People
Jojo Washed Oversized Funnel-Neck Jacket
A cargo-esque bomber with the option of a funnel-neck (there's a theme here), this Free People jacket has jumped to the top of my wish list.
Whistles
Neutral Corduroy Collar Jacket
The contrast collar and cropped finish add to the sleekness.
H&M
Puff-Sleeved Twill Jacket
Victorian-inspired silhouettes are set to be huge this spring.
ZARA
Suede Leather Jacket Limited Edition
A great price for a 100% suede jacket.
Damson Madder
Matilda Raincoat
This raincoat is London, personified.
2. Hardworking Denim
Style Notes: Whether bootcut, cigarette or on-trend stovepipe, jeans are a staple in every London girl's arsenal. Timeless—and crucially,weather-appropriate—the right shade, shape and cut will help you transition from casual to polished within seconds, depending on what you pair them with. So, if you need an easy outfit to throw on this March, start with a great pair of jeans and finish the look with a simple white tee and light cashmere jumper, or a prairie blouse and statement heels, like Sarah Lysander (pictured above), because good denim remains a constant anchor.
Shop Jeans:
Reformation
Cynthia High Rise Straight Jeans
Available in short, regular and tall lengths, these high-waisted jeans are a crowd-pleaser.
Levi's
501 Jeans
With a low-rise waist and straight-leg shape, decades after its release, Levi's 501 is still a fashion person's favourite.