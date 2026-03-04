7 Easy But Elegant Outfit Formulas Stylish Dressers Will Wear On Repeat This Spring

After hours of scrolling on my Instagram feed, I managed to find seven chic but easy-to-recreate outfits I'll be copying in spring 2026. Keep scrolling to see them.

Easy Spring Outfits 2026
(Image credit: @haaannajohansson, @nnennaechem, @_livmadeline)
Jump to category:

With just a few weeks to go until the start of spring, it feels like the weather is finally starting to warm up here in the UK. And, of course, this means that the search for outfits that feel fresh and elevated for 2026 has officially begun. Never being one to follow fleeting trends or fads, I’m personally on the hunt for some easy yet elegant outfit formulas that will look chic without requiring any of the fuss or effort.

My first port of call? My favourite fashion influencers on Instagram, of course. And already, my feed is filled with spring outfit ideas that are polished, well-suited to the change in temperature and most importantly, are easy to recreate. Think the kind of outfits that utilise simple but stylish wardrobe basics that can be mixed and matched effortlessly to create a look for any occasion. And if you, too, are on the hunt for easy outfit ideas to wear in spring 2026, then luckily, I’ve already done the hard work for you. Below, I’ve rounded up seven simple but chic outfit ideas to recreate for yourself.

From classic trenches paired with trendy capri pants to elegant button-down shirts styled with cool suede midi skirts, keep scrolling to discover seven easy outfits to copy in spring 2026.

7 Easy But Elegant Outfits to Copy in Spring 2026

1. Trench Coat + Capri Pants + Heeled Flip-Flops

Easy Spring Outfits 2026

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

Style Notes: Capri pants are officially back for 2026, and although these controversial trousers might initially seem daunting to style, the truth is that they only require the simplest of wardrobe staples to look elegant. A classic beige trench, a white tank top, and heeled sandals will make this trendier pant style feel more wearable.

Shop the Look:

2. Denim Shirt + Tailored Trousers + Suede Flats

Easy Spring Outfits 2026

(Image credit: @_livmadeline)

Style Notes: The classic tailored trousers and button-down shirt combo is not just for more formal occasions. In fact, you can dress it down by simply swapping out your blazer for a denim jacket in an elegant waisted silhouette. Simply add some suede flats to give the look texture, and you’re all set for a casual day out.

Shop the Look:

3. Relaxed Blazer + Midi Dress + Ballet Flats

Easy Spring Outfits 2026

(Image credit: @haaannajohansson)

Style Notes: I can’t be the only one who’s desperate to get my linen dresses out again? But before the temperature fully rises here in the UK, I’ll be throwing a boxy, relaxed