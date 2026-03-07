There's something about the first glimpse of spring sunshine after a dreary winter that makes London feel like an entirely different city. The parks fill up, Soho restaurants spill out onto the pavement, and suddenly everyone seems to be walking around with an iced matcha in hand, but most noticeable of all is the style shift.
For months, Londoners have been buried beneath a uniform of heavy outerwear, but the moment temperatures begin to climb, we shed these layers to reveal what's been hidden beneath for the last six months: personality. Don't get me wrong, we all do our best to express ourselves with our outfits in winter, but unencumbered by practicality and the constant need to stay warm and dry, Londoners burst into spring with print, colour and kitch accessories. It's also the point in the year where you can spot the beginnings of new-season trends starting to take shape. Without the bulky coats, the details are easier to spot, from the silhouettes people are gravitating towards to the small styling tweaks that make a look feel fresh.
In the spate of sunny days we've been experiencing lately, I started paying closer attention to the outfits passing me by as I moved through the city, and noticed a pattern. From new denim washes to the return of a beloved noughties accessory, below are the five trends stylish Londoners are loving for Spring. Read on to learn more.
5 TRENDS STYLISH LONDONERS ARE WEARING FOR SPRING 2026:
1. INDIGO DENIM
STYLE NOTES: Indigo denim started gaining traction towards the end of last year, but now spring is here the trend has really taken off. Filling a gap in the denim spectrum for pieces that work within the 'quiet luxury' space, indigo denim feels smarter, refined, and polished, while still offering versatility. An indigo denim shirt would blend easily within your workwear wardrobe, while an indigo pair of bootcut jeans can flit between your casual and evening looks.
Shop Indigo Denim:
H&M
Oversized denim shirt
A wardrobe essential.
Khaite
Dane high-rise wide-leg jeans
An office-friendly pair.
COS
Bow-Detail Denim Shirt
Make a statement.
& Other Stories
Pleated Denim Mini Skirt
Skirt season is here!
Alaïa
Le Teckel Shoulder Bag
For the essentials only.
2. SKINNY SCARVES
STYLE NOTES: If you fell head over heels in love with the triangle scarf and its ability to completely transform any outfit, then you're going to be a huge fan of the skinny scarf. Its versatility comes from its many reference points: it's knitted like the triangle scarf making it perfect for transitional dressing, its connection to noughties style adds a vintage touch to your outfit, and the occasionwear trend of adding delicate silk scarves to dresses means that minimal iterations can be elegant.
Shop Skinny Scarves:
Free People
Stars Hollow Stripe Skinny Scarf
Liven up an oversized tee.
Prada
Wool Scarf
The perfect shade of pink.
TBCo
Merino Wool Skinny Scarf
For minimalists.
Peregrine Clothing
Avening Knitted Skinny Scarf
This will go with everything.
RIXO
Channing Metallic Scarf
For a 70s moment.
3. GARDENING SHOES
STYLE NOTES: A trend that started on the streets of Columbia Road flower market with the Plasticana Gardana Clogs and their months long waiting list has evolved into a bonafide trend for Spring 2026. A natural evolution from our obsession with the Birkenstock Boston's teamed with a desire for something a bit more practical (suede and April showers don't mix) has lead to the coolest of East London folk wearing something not too disimilar from what's in your dad's garden shed. Styled right and they carry a 'slow living' vibe. Keep outfits pared back with natural textures like denim, hemp or cotton, and either lean into that palette with neutral, textured socks or add a pop of colour with a red or yellow pair.