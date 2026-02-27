5 Outfits With Jeans French It Girls Will Be Wearing on Repeat This Spring

With the end of winter approaching, my attention has pivoted completely to spring. The evenings are undoubtedly getting lighter and the weather is slowly but surely beginning to warm. Light jackets line my wardrobe where wool coats hung just a couple of weeks ago, and ballet flats and loafers have replaced my chunky boots.
One item that stays in my wardrobe year-round? Denim. I must admit, I am somewhat of a denim fanatic and wear jeans almost daily. Their versatility is absolutely unmatched and depending on the cut and wash, can transform any outfit into completely different looks. I’m currently obsessed with barrel-leg jeans after getting a black pair from Citizens of Humanity, and have since bought them in blue and ecru too. Another favourite of mine is a straight-leg, especially for my petite frame, as they suit my figure much more than something like a wide-leg.
However, the one thing about wearing jeans so much is that I have found myself stuck in a rut of wearing the same outfits on rotation. To give myself some much-needed inspiration, I headed to the Instagram feeds of my favourite French influencers on jean outfits for spring. I wanted something classic yet still chic that felt wearable at the same time, and it comes as no surprise that they delivered.
Scroll on to find my five favourite French girl spring jeans outfits to prepare yourself ahead of spring's arrival.
5 French Girl Spring Jeans Outfits for 2026:
1. Suede Blazer + Blue Jeans + Pointed Shoes
Style Notes: If, like me, you went full throttle into the suede trend last year, fear not – we predict it will be sticking around for a while yet. Pairing a deep chocolate brown blazer with a blue jean is such a quick and easy way to achieve a simple yet stylish look, and finishing it off with a pointed shoe, whether it’s a flat or heel, will instantly elevate it.
Shop the Look:
Massimo Dutti
Suede Leather Blazer With Lapel Collar
I'm still obsessed with everything chocolate brown right now.
COS
Clean Cut T-Shirt
A great basic piece.
George at Asda
Dark Wash Stretch Palazzo Wide Leg Jeans
Such an affordable price for such a good pair of jeans.
Jimmy Choo
Scarlett 95
These are so chic.
ST. AGNI
Bateau Leather-Trimmed Suede Tote
A staple everyday piece.
2. Denim Jacket + Denim Jeans + Mules
Style Notes: I have to admit, I do find double denim quite intimidating and really struggle with wearing it. However, Adenorah’s look has completely inspired me and it’s one I’ll be recreating. I love how she’s matched the washes of her jacket and jeans and opted for a basic tee to pair it with.
Shop the Look:
OSSOU
Sway Denim Jacket
This will see you through the seasons.
H&M
Fitted Microfibre T-Shirt - Black
A great layering piece.
TOTEME
Garderob High-Rise Slim-Fit Organic Jeans
An indigo jean is such a classic.
& Other Stories
Suede Shoulder Bag
& Other Stories bags are some of my favourites at the moment.
PROENZA SCHOULER
Slant Leather Mules
I'm thrilled that mules are having a comeback.
3. Light Knit + Ecru Jeans + Ballet Flats
Style Notes: Julie’s outfit is one of my favourites and is first on my list to add to my outfit rotation. The sage knit injects colour and is such a good colour for spring, while the balance of the ecru jeans keeps the overall look light and airy for spring. Add a staple ballet flat, and bring out that triangle scarf for another focal point.