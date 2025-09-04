The 6 Shoe Trends Well-Dressed People Are Wearing With Trousers and Jeans (Instead of Trainers)

Like everyone else, I will continue to wear trainers with my jeans and trousers this autumn. They go together like all the cliché things I could sit here and list, but I find that when I only wear trainers with the aforementioned items, I miss out on some great potential outfits. And with autumn quickly approaching, these shoe-and-jean (or trouser) pairings are top of mind.
Even though we're barely out of summer, I've noticed that people are already starting to ditch the skirts and dresses for jeans and trousers, as the first chill in the air in many months has started to creep back in. And of course, my eyes are going straight to the feet of everyone I come across. There are six autumn 2025 shoe trends, in particular, that keep jumping out at me, and I sourced the perfect examples via well-dressed people on Instagram. So if you want to look like a well-dressed person with good taste, keep scrolling to find out which pairings are trending and shop the best trends for your feet while you're at it.
Calf Hair
One of the easiest ways to make your outfits look expensive is to wear them with calf-hair shoes. The texture is ultra luxurious and perfect for autumn, and they come in many forms, so it's an easy trend to add to your wardrobe.
Marks & Spencer
Leather Pony Hair Zebra Print Bow Ballet Pumps
The zebra print trend is set to take off this autumn.
Arket
Leather Ballerinas
These textured flats are such an interesting alternative to simple black leather styles.
COS
Pony Hair Ballet Flats
Add a pop of colour to your autumn rotation.
Animal Print
First came leopard, but for autumn 2025, there's a whole zoo to choose from for your feet. In addition to cheetah, I've seen snake, zebra, tiger, and cow shoes being worn by fashion people around the world. Good luck choosing just one print to pair with your jeans and trousers.
Adidas
Taekwondo Mei Shoes
These also come in a chic shade of brown.
& Other Stories
Cow-Print Loafers
Style with white socks to give your look a preppy finish.
Mango
Animal-Print High Heeled Shoes
The square-toe finish gives these such an elevated feel.
Suede Slip-Ons
Thanks to The Row and Ugg, suede slip-ons are quickly becoming one of fall 2025's biggest shoe trends. When paired with trousers and jeans, they look effortless and cool.
COS
Classic Suede Mules
These chic slippers will quickly become an autumn staple.
A.Emery
Spencer Suede Mules
This deep mole shade is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
H&M
Suede Mules
These look more expensive than they actually are.
T-Bar
For a bit of a sophisticated retro vibe, fashion people are opting for T-bar shoes as of late. Whether you go for pumps or a Mary Jane-style flat, you can't go wrong with this chic and subtle trend.
H&M
Heeled Strappy Sandals
These also come in a chic snake-print design.
Boden
T-Bar Point Heels-Black
Style with denim or pair with a sleek pencil skirt.
LK Bennett
Annalise Black Patent Leather T-Bar Mary Jane Shoes
This glossy finish gives these such an elevated edge.
Red Ballet Flats
When it comes to colour, red is still going strong, and the new It ballet flats hue is undoubtedly crimson. Bella Hadid has been spotted in the red ballet flats repeatedly as of late, and if it's any indication, Chanel's red patent leather ballerinas have become impossible to get your hands on.
Reformation
Tina Ballet Flat
These also come in half sizes, so you can find your perfect fit.
Massimo Dutti
Leather Ballet Flats With Buckle
Style with fresh white socks or go without entirely.
H&M
Leather Ballet Flats
These also come in beige and black.
High Vamp
Shoes that cover the vast majority of your foot (but that aren't boots) are a micro-trend I'm seeing a lot of lately. They give an elegant feel to any jean or trouser style they're paired with.
Anonymous Copenhagen
Phia 55 Pin Shiny Lamb Black
Every great wardrobe starts with a sleek pair of black heels.
Joseph
Leather Pointy Ballerina Shoes
Shop these while they're on sale.
COS
Leather Ballet Flats
These comfortable flats are perfect for daily styling.
