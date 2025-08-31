I Can't Unsee It—Wide-Leg Jeans Always Look Their Best With this Elevated Shoe

No shoe trend elevates wide-leg jeans like a pointed-toe heel. Read on to discover the chicest ways to style the pairing below.

Collage of influencers wears wide-leg jeans with pointed toe jeans and blazers, tops and jackets.
(Image credit: @_livmadeline, @nnennaechem, @nlmarilyn)
Natalie Munro's avatar
By
published
in Features

As the days grow cooler and hemlines begin to drop, I’ve found myself moving away from the cropped jeans I relied on through summer and now, I'm leaning into autumn’s cosier, more covered wide-leg pairs. With their sweeping silhouettes and generous cuts, these cold-weather-ready styles are perfect for days when comfort is key. The only challenge? With so much volume happening below the waist, choosing a shoe that doesn’t add unnecessary bulk, or ever disappear altogether, can be surprisingly tricky.

Eager to find the perfect pairing, I turned to social media (where else?) for inspiration, and the answer revealed itself almost instantly. Time and again, fashion insiders were styling their wide-leg jeans with one particular shoe: the pointed-toe heel.

Influencer @nlmarilyn stands outside wearing a white jacket, wide-leg jeans and pointed-toe heels.

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

It makes sense. The sharp, angular line of a pointed-toe shoe offsets the fluid, swishy denim beautifully, bringing structure and definition to a silhouette that can otherwise feel a little shapeless. Opt for a sleek heeled version, and you’ll also gain a boost in height, ensuring the jeans don’t overwhelm your frame while creating a longer, sharper outline.

Influencer @_livmadeline walks outside wearing wide-leg jeans, a black blazer and pointed-toe heels.

(Image credit: @_livmadeline)

What I love most is how that little glimpse of a pointed toe peeking out from beneath the hem transforms wide-leg denim. Suddenly, the jeans feel less casual and more versatile, ready to slot into polished evening outfits, as well as relaxed, daily looks. Pair the duo with a breezy blouse for a pretty daytime feel, or add a tailored blazer to lean into something sleeker and smarter.

Influencer @nnennaechem stands outside wearing wide-leg jeans and pointed-toe heels.

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

It’s a timeless formula that continues to work. Below, I’ve rounded up the best wide-leg jeans and pointed-toe heels to inspire your autumn styling.

Shop Wide-Leg Jeans and Pointed-Toe Shoes:

Explore More:
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
  • a collage of runway and influencer imagery featuring fall's lace-trim dress trend
    The Pretty Dress Trend Everyone Is Skipping Jeans and Trousers For

    No really.

  • A woman wearing a purple sweater, black skirt, and black bag
    Burgundy Is Nice, But This Up-and-Coming Color Trend Is About to Dethrone It

    Look regal and royal all fall.

You might also like
View More ▸