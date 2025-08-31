I Can't Unsee It—Wide-Leg Jeans Always Look Their Best With this Elevated Shoe

As the days grow cooler and hemlines begin to drop, I’ve found myself moving away from the cropped jeans I relied on through summer and now, I'm leaning into autumn’s cosier, more covered wide-leg pairs. With their sweeping silhouettes and generous cuts, these cold-weather-ready styles are perfect for days when comfort is key. The only challenge? With so much volume happening below the waist, choosing a shoe that doesn’t add unnecessary bulk, or ever disappear altogether, can be surprisingly tricky.
Eager to find the perfect pairing, I turned to social media (where else?) for inspiration, and the answer revealed itself almost instantly. Time and again, fashion insiders were styling their wide-leg jeans with one particular shoe: the pointed-toe heel.
It makes sense. The sharp, angular line of a pointed-toe shoe offsets the fluid, swishy denim beautifully, bringing structure and definition to a silhouette that can otherwise feel a little shapeless. Opt for a sleek heeled version, and you’ll also gain a boost in height, ensuring the jeans don’t overwhelm your frame while creating a longer, sharper outline.
What I love most is how that little glimpse of a pointed toe peeking out from beneath the hem transforms wide-leg denim. Suddenly, the jeans feel less casual and more versatile, ready to slot into polished evening outfits, as well as relaxed, daily looks. Pair the duo with a breezy blouse for a pretty daytime feel, or add a tailored blazer to lean into something sleeker and smarter.
It’s a timeless formula that continues to work. Below, I’ve rounded up the best wide-leg jeans and pointed-toe heels to inspire your autumn styling.
Shop Wide-Leg Jeans and Pointed-Toe Shoes:
H&M
Wide Regular Jeans
This dark shade of indigo is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
Zara
Metal Buckle Heels
The glossy finish gives these such an elevated edge.
COS
Volume Wide-Leg Jeans
These also come in six other shades.
H&M
Pointed Court Shoes
A simple pointed-toe court shoe is a wardrobe investment you'll never tire of.
Mother
The Hustler Roller Sneak Heirloom
Mother's jeans are some of the most-worn in my collection.
Ba&Sh
Sling Back Colce
Style these with denim or pair with a swishy dress.
Paige
Sasha 32" Wide Leg Jean
These come in petite and standard lengths so you can find your perfect fit.
Reformation
Patty Slingback Heel
I really can't see these staying in stock for long.
Dala
Sling Jean
Add a swish to your step with these comfortable wide-leg jeans.
Le Monde Beryl
Victoria Leather Pumps
The curved heel detailing adds a sleek point of interest.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.