As a beauty director, having someone stop me in the wild and ask about a beauty product is pretty much what I live for. Whether it be a stranger complimenting my perfume or someone asking after my lip colour in the restroom, these small moments give me confirmation that I am doing something right. Such situations are rare, but so lovingly cherished. Over the past week, however, I have been stopped not once, not twice, not even thrice, but four times by different strangers on the tube.
You see, the tube is where I do almost all of my beauty routine, so it's natural for my makeup bag to be spilled out across my lap as I hurriedly apply lashings of mascara and swipe on lipstick. And this week, some new additions to my makeup bag have caused quite the stir amongst my fellow commuters, with, again, four different people asking after the chic denim-themed makeup products in my commute beauty stash: the new Chanel Denim makeup collection. Created in collaboration with Chanel Comètes Collective member Valentina Li, the Denim collection is inspired by the eternal versatility and reinvention of denim.
And as someone whose wardrobe is made up almost entirely of denim, it's needless to say this collection speaks to me. Whilst light-blue illuminating powders and shimmery lip balms add brightness, deep hues of indigo and navy feature in eye palettes, mascara and liners for a truly versatile, more intense look. The thing that makes this collection a true showstopper? The denim encasements—while the palettes are housed in cute denim slips, the famous La Crème Main has also found itself a new denim home (but we warned, this one sold out fast, so keep eyes peeled for any restocks).
Interested? You can shop the entire collection below. And while the impossibly chic new Le Lift Flash Eye patches aren't technically part of the new Denim collection, I think they have the same sort of cool-girl appeal, don't you agree?