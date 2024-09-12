Leopard Print Is Chic, But Wearing This Alternative Print Makes You an Elite Fashion Person
Leopard print is one of autumn/winter 2024's biggest trends. so much so it's been near impossible to miss, be it on the runway, via social media, or worn by the people passing you in the street. It's sudden surge in popularity means two things. 1) you'll see a lot of it on the market this season, and 2) fashion people and brands alike will continue to explore new ways of channeling this fashion appetite. Now, the latter has led to a new faux animal print coming to the fore. Quietly conquering the chicest wardrobes out there. the cow print fashion trend is the latest animal-inspired motif that stylish people are obsessed with right now.
Slowly seeping on the scene, cow print patterns have touched all major autumn silhouettes this autumn. From neatly-fitting jackets, to chic shoulder bags and fuzzy, printed shoes—no item is safe from the new-season print.
Whilst the pattern might feel bold or difficult the style, the neutral colour palette of browns and whites, and the relaxed, squiggly design, makes it far easier to experiment with than you may have imagined. To cater to the growing trend some brands have come out with heavily spotted pieces, while others have incorporated it in more subtle ways, printing it on to slim belts for shoes for a more approachable take on the trend.
A subtle nod to the enduring western aesthetic that's kept western boots at the fore for several seasons now, cow print has evolved to offer a fresh design that feels both exciting and novel for 2024. Less commonplace than it's leopard print counterparts that have floated in and out of style for decades, cow print has never quite reached the same level of mass appeal, meaning that the trend still have plenty of milage yet.
Mango's cow print jacket flew out of stock in most sizes earlier this month, but plenty of other high street and designer brands have started introducing the print into their collections, too.
A resounding favourite amongst fashion circles this season, read on to discover the cow print fashion trend below, and see how fashion people are styling it right now.
SHOP THE COW PRINT TREND:
Style with knee high boots and a leather jacket all autumn long.
Style Notes: Style with pinstripe trousers for a smart/casual and supremely cool silhouette.
Style Notes: Keep the rest of your loop simple and let the playful cow print bag trend do the heavy lifting.
Style Notes: This pretty print is all you need to elevate a laid-back look.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
