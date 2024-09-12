Leopard Print Is Chic, But Wearing This Alternative Print Makes You an Elite Fashion Person

Leopard print is one of autumn/winter 2024's biggest trends. so much so it's been near impossible to miss, be it on the runway, via social media, or worn by the people passing you in the street. It's sudden surge in popularity means two things. 1) you'll see a lot of it on the market this season, and 2) fashion people and brands alike will continue to explore new ways of channeling this fashion appetite. Now, the latter has led to a new faux animal print coming to the fore. Quietly conquering the chicest wardrobes out there. the cow print fashion trend is the latest animal-inspired motif that stylish people are obsessed with right now.

Slowly seeping on the scene, cow print patterns have touched all major autumn silhouettes this autumn. From neatly-fitting jackets, to chic shoulder bags and fuzzy, printed shoes—no item is safe from the new-season print.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whilst the pattern might feel bold or difficult the style, the neutral colour palette of browns and whites, and the relaxed, squiggly design, makes it far easier to experiment with than you may have imagined. To cater to the growing trend some brands have come out with heavily spotted pieces, while others have incorporated it in more subtle ways, printing it on to slim belts for shoes for a more approachable take on the trend.

A subtle nod to the enduring western aesthetic that's kept western boots at the fore for several seasons now, cow print has evolved to offer a fresh design that feels both exciting and novel for 2024. Less commonplace than it's leopard print counterparts that have floated in and out of style for decades, cow print has never quite reached the same level of mass appeal, meaning that the trend still have plenty of milage yet.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mango's cow print jacket flew out of stock in most sizes earlier this month, but plenty of other high street and designer brands have started introducing the print into their collections, too.

A resounding favourite amongst fashion circles this season, read on to discover the cow print fashion trend below, and see how fashion people are styling it right now.

SHOP THE COW PRINT TREND:

Mango 100% Leather Fur Jacket £350 SHOP NOW Shop this before it's completely gone.

Zara Printed Satin Dress With Ruffles £46 SHOP NOW Style with knee high boots and a leather jacket all autumn long.

Mango Buckle Leather Belt £36 SHOP NOW Dip your toe into the trend and style a low-key belt.

Style Notes: Style with pinstripe trousers for a smart/casual and supremely cool silhouette.

Mango Heeled Leather Shoes £110 SHOP NOW Fashion editors live in mules during early autumn.

Free People We The Free Calico Flannel Shirt £140 SHOP NOW This also comes in a blue floral print.

Zara Animal Print Oval Handbag £23 SHOP NOW This is the perfect size for carrying around your daily essentials.

Style Notes: Keep the rest of your loop simple and let the playful cow print bag trend do the heavy lifting.

Stradivarius Leather Animal Print Ballet Flats £46 SHOP NOW These look more expensive than they are.

Weekday Low Cow Printed Twill Trousers £69 SHOP NOW These are cut to a low-waist finish for a casual effect.

Le Monde Beryl Mary Jane Calf-Hair Flats £445 SHOP NOW Style with socks or wear on its own.

Style Notes: This pretty print is all you need to elevate a laid-back look.

Jimmy Choo Cinch Bag £1650 SHOP NOW Jimmy Choo's cinch bag is a fashion person's favourite.

Zara Printed Asymmetric Balloon Top £20 SHOP NOW Style with the matching trouser or wear with baggy jeans.