I Was Convinced the Olsen Twins' Minimalist Sandals Were The Row—They’re Actually Under £40 on Amazon

Mary-Kate Olsen’s minimalist sandals look straight out of a The Row collection, but they’re actually £40 Tevas. Even better, they’re now on sale at Amazon.

Mary-Kate Olsen
If you’re a long-time admirer of The Row, you’ll know the brand’s quiet luxury aesthetic is unmistakable. There’s a certain understated elegance to everything the Olsen twins design—clean lines, minimal silhouettes and an effortless polish that feels almost impossible to replicate.

The brand is perhaps best known for its covetable handbags (which often sell out faster than concert tickets) and its now-famous minimal flip-flops, a style so influential that countless high-street brands have tried to recreate it. So when I spotted Mary-Kate Olsen wearing an equally chic, pared-back pair of sandals last spring, I assumed they were another four-figure find from The Row’s quietly luxurious offering.

But I was wrong—very wrong. The sandals in question are actually from Teva, and they retail for around £40 on Amazon.

Mary-Kate Olsen wearing Teva sandals

Mary-Kate Olsen wearing Teva sandals.

Once the initial shock wore off, I did a little digging. Teva’s Voya Infinity sandals are designed with comfort at their core, featuring soft, thin straps and a lightweight cushioned sole that makes them ideal for long days on your feet. Despite their practical roots, the minimal silhouette feels surprisingly elegant.

If you’re searching for a sandal you can wear on holiday, walk thousands of steps in and still feel effortlessly put together, this pair ticks every box. Even better, the Teva sandals are currently reduced to under £40 in Amazon’s Spring Sale—making them a surprisingly chic warm-weather buy. Keep scrolling to shop.

