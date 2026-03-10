I Was Convinced the Olsen Twins' Minimalist Sandals Were The Row—They’re Actually Under £40 on Amazon

If you’re a long-time admirer of The Row, you’ll know the brand’s quiet luxury aesthetic is unmistakable. There’s a certain understated elegance to everything the Olsen twins design—clean lines, minimal silhouettes and an effortless polish that feels almost impossible to replicate.
The brand is perhaps best known for its covetable handbags (which often sell out faster than concert tickets) and its now-famous minimal flip-flops, a style so influential that countless high-street brands have tried to recreate it. So when I spotted Mary-Kate Olsen wearing an equally chic, pared-back pair of sandals last spring, I assumed they were another four-figure find from The Row’s quietly luxurious offering.
But I was wrong—very wrong. The sandals in question are actually from Teva, and they retail for around £40 on Amazon.
Once the initial shock wore off, I did a little digging. Teva’s Voya Infinity sandals are designed with comfort at their core, featuring soft, thin straps and a lightweight cushioned sole that makes them ideal for long days on your feet. Despite their practical roots, the minimal silhouette feels surprisingly elegant.
If you’re searching for a sandal you can wear on holiday, walk thousands of steps in and still feel effortlessly put together, this pair ticks every box. Even better, the Teva sandals are currently reduced to under £40 in Amazon’s Spring Sale—making them a surprisingly chic warm-weather buy. Keep scrolling to shop.
Shop Mary-Kate Olsen's Teva Sandals
Teva
Teva Women's W Voya Infinity Flip Flops
The Olsen twin-approved sandals are now in the Amazon spring sale.
Shop More Teva Sandls
Free People
Teva Midform Infinity Sandals
The perfect strappy sandal.
Free People
Teva Original Universal Slim Sandals
I love this colour.
Free People
Teva Olowahu Sandals
A twist on the classic flip-flop.
Shop More Amazon Sale Sandals
Teva
Teva Women's Midform Universal Wedge Sandal
These look so comfortable.
Teva
Teva Women’s Mush 2 W's Sandals
Flip-flop season is just around the corner.
FITORY
Fitory Women's Slide Sandals With Soft Cork Footbed
Functional and chic.
Fitflop
Fitflop Women's Iqushion Ergonomic Flip Flops
As a petite woman, I appreciate the slight platform on this style.
Marina Avraam is Senior Shopping Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Zara, H&M, Toteme and Net-a-Porter (to name but a few) on a daily basis to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket. At Who What Wear, Marina is committed to curating a shopping experience that feels both aspirational and intentional, guiding readers to items—both affordable and investment—that will genuinely benefit their wardrobes.