The Coolest People in Los Angeles, London and Paris Are Already Wearing These 6 Spring Denim Trends
I spot trends for a living, and after combing the streets of Le Marais, strolling through the chicest London neighbourhoods and lusting over the wardrobe of Hollywood's best dresses, these are the 6 spring denim trends to covet in 2026.
Despite denim boasting a legacy that spans back to the 19th-century, it really hasn’t ever evolved much. Because when you get something right the first time, why bother changing it? For spring 2026, however, and on the heels of a considerable designer change-up, the denim trends that are emerging this season are proving to defy these odds. Indeed, the rising mercury, warming temperatures and promises of balmy days on the horizon are bringing about a new crop of spring 2026 denim trends to covet this year.
From the loose and languid stovepipe shapes presented by Matthieu Blazy for his quotidian chic Chanel Métiers d'art collection, which saw the French maison descend below New York’s streets to imagine polished Manhattanites going about their daily commutes on the subway, to the historically-rich denim skirts that toyed with noughties sensibilities and ‘New Look’ archetypes offered by Jonathan Anderson for Dior, there’s a fresh sense that’s permeating how we wear this age-old staple.
Don’t get me wrong, the mode of the moment isn’t necessarily about reinventing something that’s served us well for all this time. Instead, the key silhouettes for spring 2026 are about encouraging a sense of lightness and ease, transforming a traditionally sturdy fabrication into something energetic, vibrant and ultimately, amorous. Indeed, it’s the latter that underscores the overall mood for the spring 2026 denim trends.
In the immortal words of Charli XCX, everything is romantic, including the lace flourishes we pair with practical dungarees and the bridal-inspired shades dominating loose-cut shapes. Even how we wear them is about cultivating an appreciation for fluidity and ease. These are styles that you can fling on after lounging around the house with your partner before rushing out for a day spent wandering through the city to uncover the hidden gems the season has to offer. Effortless, elegant and approachable, what’s not to love?
The 6 Biggest Spring 2026 Denim Trends
1. Cut Loose
Style Notes: From the moment British-Indian supermodel-in-the-making Bhavitha Mandava stepped out on the Chanel runway at Bowery Station, you could sense a palatable shift in the sartorial landscape. It wasn’t just because of her history-making turn or the viral quarter-zip she wore, but the way in which the look summarised our desire for finding sophistication in simplicity.
Here, relaxed jeans weren’t a marker of laziness, but a deliberate act of finding calm amid a hasty day. Deliberate, leisurely and placid, these are jeans that offer a reprieve from the rat race, which is completely apt considering the show’s underground location.
Shop the Trend:
COS
Reprise Straight-Leg Jeans
When it comes to elevated essentials, COS will always deliver.
CITIZENS OF HUMANITY
Miro Mid-Rise Barrel-Leg Recycled Jeans
Slouchy whilst still structured, this pair will compliment even the most understated basic.
Style Notes: Cropped jeans have become a cornerstone of modern wardrobes because of their practicality and polished appearance. However, in 2026, they’ve been given a makeover, thanks to the addition of raw hems. As someone who grew up along Sydney’s coastline, the combination of the frayed edge and shortened length reminds me of something you would’ve seen Billabong-wearing babes and Quicksilver-laden surfers wearing during an off-duty day at the beach.
Subconsciously sun-kissed—especially when paired with a pearl necklace as Parisian fashion influencer Sylvie Mus has here—this is a style that will set your wardrobe up for the hot summer days that await us.
Shop the Trend:
MANGO
Catherin Culotte High-Rise Jeans
The boat shoes really helps to tie the aquatic-inspired aesthetic together.
Selfridges
Anessa Raw-Hem Stretch-Denim Jeans
This style will age beautifully.
H&M
Wide High Waist Ankle Jeans
The distressed edge adds such an authentic feel.
3. Summer Roberts-Core
Style Notes: Another element of nostalgia that is seeping through into the key spring 2026 denim trends is the return of the indie sleaze aesthetic. But rather than this taking the form of skinny jeans so tight they look like they could be spray-painted on, the leading styles of the season are also taking cues from coastal alcoves through the form of denim mini skirts.
Indeed, as pioneered by Jonathan Anderson in his debut womenswear collection for Dior, and subsequently worn by California native Jenna Ortega to the show, the silhouette is reminiscent of something you would’ve pulled out of Paris Hilton’s mid 2000s wardrobe from her Beverly Hills mansion or seen Summer Roberts wear around Newport Beach in The OC. Pair it with something unconventionally tailored like a cropped blazer or Napoleon jacket, for the full effect.
Shop the Trend:
MANGO
Low-Rise Denim Mini Skirt
This '90s-inspired wash pairs perfectly with cooler neutrals.
Free People
We the Free Lainey Low-Rise Mini Skirt
This piece combines two of the biggest spring denim trends and elevates them further with this double-layered tank top.
ZARA
Denim Mini Skirt
Go for the full noughties fantasy by pairing this style with flip-flops and knitwear.
4. Ladies in Lace
Style Notes: Historical references are all the rage at the moment, and the most unexpected way this is manifesting is through the marriage of utilitarian denim dungarees and wistful lace blouses.
Whilst the latter style is currently in the spotlight, thanks to a collective renewed interest in Victorian fashion and our longing for the gothic wardrobe of Margot Robbie on the Wuthering Heights press tour, pairing it with something sturdy feels like the right amount of friction to make this a defining formula.