As we come to the end of fashion month, I thought it was only right to cast my eyes over the Paris Fashion Week hair trends from this season. The Autumn/Winter 2026 shows have been a total feast for the eyes for hair trends, makeup trends and nail trends. However, as much as I love gawping at the runway shows and spying on the beauty trends backstage, there is nothing I love more than spotting what beauty looks the fashion week attendees are wearing themselves.
You see, I always appreciate the incredible avant-garde beauty moments you see on the runways, but they aren't always the most wearable of looks to pull off day-to-day. Which is why I like to turn to what the fashion set is wearing instead, particularly when it comes to hair trend inspo. And if, like me, you're prone to getting in a hairstyle rut, looking through the Paris hair trends is a sure-fire way to get inspired and try out a new hairstyle (or even a new haircut).
I've already scrolled my way through the London beauty looks from AW26, so it was time that I turned to the Parisian streets to find out what Paris Fashion Week hair trends everyone has been wearing.
Paris Fashion Week Hair Trends 2026
I've not been able to stop thinking about these stunning waves since I first laid my eyes upon them.
Shop the Trend:
GHD Hair
Platinum+ Professional Hair Straightener
If you're not blessed with natural waves, then a hair straightener does the trick. Simply twist it through the lengths to bend the hair into a natural-looking wave. You can't go wrong with GHD hair straighteners.
It wouldn't be Paris Fashion Week without a flurry of chic bob hairstyles, and this one is no exception.