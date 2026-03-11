The Parisian Fashion Set Just Declared These the 16 Chicest Hair Trends for Spring

Paris Fashion Week is the perfect place to spot emerging hair trends. These are the chicest looks we spotted on the streets of Paris this season.

(Image credit: LaunchMetrics Spotlight)

As we come to the end of fashion month, I thought it was only right to cast my eyes over the Paris Fashion Week hair trends from this season. The Autumn/Winter 2026 shows have been a total feast for the eyes for hair trends, makeup trends and nail trends. However, as much as I love gawping at the runway shows and spying on the beauty trends backstage, there is nothing I love more than spotting what beauty looks the fashion week attendees are wearing themselves.

You see, I always appreciate the incredible avant-garde beauty moments you see on the runways, but they aren't always the most wearable of looks to pull off day-to-day. Which is why I like to turn to what the fashion set is wearing instead, particularly when it comes to hair trend inspo. And if, like me, you're prone to getting in a hairstyle rut, looking through the Paris hair trends is a sure-fire way to get inspired and try out a new hairstyle (or even a new haircut).

I've already scrolled my way through the London beauty looks from AW26, so it was time that I turned to the Parisian streets to find out what Paris Fashion Week hair trends everyone has been wearing.

Paris Fashion Week Hair Trends 2026

A woman with natural blonde waves at Paris Fashion Week AW26

(Image credit: LaunchMetrics Spotlight)

I've not been able to stop thinking about these stunning waves since I first laid my eyes upon them.

A woman with a flicked-under bob at Paris Fashion Week AW26

(Image credit: LaunchMetrics Spotlight)

It wouldn't be Paris Fashion Week without a flurry of chic bob hairstyles, and this one is no exception.

A woman at Paris Fashion Week AW26 with long brunette wavy hair and a curtain fringe.

(Image credit: LaunchMetrics Spotlight)

I'm taking this as my sign to finally try a fringe hair trend this season.

Sarah Pidgeon at Paris Fashion Week AW26 with soft loose curls

(Image credit: LaunchMetrics Spotlight)

I spied Sarah Pidgeon with the most French-coded, undone waves at PFW this season. Take this as your sign to pull out your texturising spray.

A woman at Paris Fashion Week AW26 with long natural curls and a side parting

(Image credit: LaunchMetrics Spotlight)

The side-parting and tumbling, long lengths are a match made in heaven.

A side profile of a woman at Paris Fashion Week AW26 with a daisy flower hair slide in her hair

(Image credit: LaunchMetrics Spotlight)

I saw hair accessories left, right and centre at PFW, and a simple hair barrette is a chic way to elevate your updo with minimal effort.

A photo of the back of a woman&#039;s hair at Paris Fashion Week AW26, which is adorned with padlocks, ribbons and a ponytail cuff

(Image credit: LaunchMetrics Spotlight)

And if you're a maximalist, then feast your eyes on this incredible hair accessory moment.

A woman at Paris Fashion Week AW26 with a sleek straight blunt bob hairstyle

(Image credit: LaunchMetrics Spotlight)

This precision blunt bob is a lesson in chic short hair trends for the season.

A woman wearing a silk scarf bandana on her head at Paris Fashion Week AW26

(Image credit: LaunchMetrics Spotlight)

Once again, hair accessories were in abundance, and a hair scarf is an easy way to update your style (not to mention hide second-day hair).

