The 7 Shoe Trends You Will See Hitting the Streets This Autumn, Guaranteed

I went through the AW'25 shows with a fine-toothed comb to suss out what shoes we will see pounding the pavements this season.

A collage of shoe trends, including Zimmermann, Gucci, Toteme, Miu Miu, Sportmax.
(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight - Zimmermann, Gucci, Toteme, Miu Miu, Sportmax.)
Before the official start of autumn, I wanted to get ahead of the game by taking a thorough deep dive into the fashion shows of the season, chiefly examining looks from London, Paris and Milan. Working much like a future-telling crystal ball, the biggest brands of the catwalk calendar offer a glimpse as to what we will be wearing on our feet when the first crisp leaf inevitably falls. We have our capsule wardrobes already locked and loaded, but the finishing touches of footwear always give a real nod to the changing tastes of the season, and speak to the dress codes of that year and moment in time.

I don't know about you, but I am ready to retire my well-loved leather flip-flops that have served me well all summer long, in favour of the trending shoes autumn is already starting to tease us with. I'm talking boots galore, close-toe beauties, kitten heels and exotic finishes, as well as colours and textures that are fit for the party season too. So buckle up and take note, so you can put your very best foot forward this autumn.

1. Exotic-Print Stilettos

Miu Miu shoes on the runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; Miu Miu)

Style Notes: You know when a trend is going to go stratospheric when Mrs. Prada sends it down the Miu Miu runway. Equal parts exotic and classic, court shoes with snake or alligator-print finishes and textures have really caught my eye this season. Dries Van Noten, too, has dipped their toe in, giving their round-toed heels an artsy spin. When the mercury does drop, team them with fuzzy cashmere socks for eccentric granny appeal. Right now, an exotic print stiletto will partner well with jeans and skirts, to add a bit of flavour to an otherwise simple outfit.

Dries Van Noten heels on the runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; Dries Van Noten)

Shop the Trend:

2. Over The Knee Boots

Toteme shoes on the runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; Toteme)

Style Notes: The idea of 'lazy luxury' has been bubbling up for a moment now, and I feel like the slouchy, but slick, knee-boots I am seeing emerging on the runway sum this trend up entirely. Easy to pull on, comfortable to wear, ruched in texture but holding a wealth-whispering feel with their soft biscuit hues, the boots that hit the runways of TOTEME and SportMax were not to be missed. Style with mini skirts and similar hues for that fresh from the catwalk mood.

Sportmax boots on the runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; Sportmax)

Shop the Trend:

3. Burgundy Sling-Backs

Coperni heels on the runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; Coperni.)

Style Notes: Ok, we are getting serious now. With the rise and rise of corporate wear trends, nothing would be more fitting than a spicy shoe to bring a sharp edge to the cool grey and black tones of office suits and separates. Enter the burgundy sling-back, which stomped down the runways of Saint Laurent and Coperni, both taking place in Paris. For a dose of this Parisienne appeal, pick a pair that has a pointed or elongated toe, a slim slingback strap and a skinny heel in kitten or stiletto form, your choice. I see this working with tailored trousers and awkward-length skirts too, with barely-there denier tights.

Saint Laurent heels on the runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; Saint Laurent.)

Shop the Trend:

4. Country Boots

Burberry boots on the runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; Burberry.)

Style Notes: With the raging return of boho-chic, boots with a chunky profile and all-weather appeal have also come full circle again. Perfect for those with a penchant for countryside or coastal getaways, you will find yourself well-equipped with the more rugged but sleek feel to the knee-highs I have spotted on the autumnal runways this year. Zimmermann and Burberry have stepped up to the plate, proving that the trend can be both pretty and practical. Opt for ochre, chocolate or burgundy hues, in rich suedes or leather, to take your boots the extra mile.

Zimmermann boots on the runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; Zimmermann.)

Shop the Trend:

5. Sculptural White Heels

Gucci heels on the runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; Gucci.)

Style Notes: Trust Acne Studios and Gucci to get us feeling a little bit futuristic about our footwear. The return of the sculptural heel is inevitable this season, and it is most pertinent in bright, cosmic white. A white shoe pairs well with so many looks and outfits, but go for sculptural shapes and profiles if you're wanting something unique and anti-trend, which you will no doubt reach for years to come.

Acne Studios heels on the runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; Acne Studios.)

Shop the Trend:

6. Lipstick Red

Ferragamo heels on the runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; Ferragamo.)

Style Notes: The "Unexpected Red Theory" remains strong in AW25, with lipstick, scarlet and pillar box red shades dominating footwear across the board, most noticeably on closed-toe and strappy heeled shoes. Giving a picante punch to even the most pared-back looks, a red heel moment is an easy outfit hack anyone can try, and doesn't have to be limited to the festive season alone.

Stella McCartney heels on the runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; Stella McCartney.)

Shop the Trend:

7. Ankle-Strap & Silver

Prada heels on the runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; Prada.)

Style Notes: A little bit sexy and a little bit celestial, silver shoes are due to experience a renaissance in slinky, pointed-toe, 90s-esque silhouettes, which are already getting me excited for after-dark party season. These are the sort of shoes that require a perfect pedi, your most fabulous evening dress, and a desire to be the last person on the dancefloor, no doubt about it. Take heed from powerhouse brands such as Prada and Isabel Marant who kept things sharp, shiny and sultry.

Isabel Marant heels on the runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; Isabel Marant.)

Shop the Trend:

Sophie Robyn Watson
Sophie Robyn Watson
Acting Fashion Editor

Sophie Robyn Watson is a London-based style editor with over 10 years of experience in the fashion, luxury and retail industries. She has worked at esteemed companies such as WGSN, ASOS, LFW, Alexander McQueen and GANNI. After graduating with a first-class honours degree in Fashion Promotion & Imaging, she moved into the luxury editorial sector with a focus on menswear, firstly at Wallpaper* and later Mr Porter, where she worked her way up from Fashion Assistant to become Fashion Editor. At Mr Porter, she worked on global marketing shoots, celebrity profiles and luxury shopping edits. In her role as Who What Wear UK’s Acting Fashion Editor, Sophie is chiefly interested in celebrating new and emerging brands that the cool-girls ought to know now. 

