The 7 Shoe Trends You Will See Hitting the Streets This Autumn, Guaranteed

Before the official start of autumn, I wanted to get ahead of the game by taking a thorough deep dive into the fashion shows of the season, chiefly examining looks from London, Paris and Milan. Working much like a future-telling crystal ball, the biggest brands of the catwalk calendar offer a glimpse as to what we will be wearing on our feet when the first crisp leaf inevitably falls. We have our capsule wardrobes already locked and loaded, but the finishing touches of footwear always give a real nod to the changing tastes of the season, and speak to the dress codes of that year and moment in time.
I don't know about you, but I am ready to retire my well-loved leather flip-flops that have served me well all summer long, in favour of the trending shoes autumn is already starting to tease us with. I'm talking boots galore, close-toe beauties, kitten heels and exotic finishes, as well as colours and textures that are fit for the party season too. So buckle up and take note, so you can put your very best foot forward this autumn.
The 7 Best Shoe Trends To Know For Autumn 2025
1. Exotic-Print Stilettos
Style Notes: You know when a trend is going to go stratospheric when Mrs. Prada sends it down the Miu Miu runway. Equal parts exotic and classic, court shoes with snake or alligator-print finishes and textures have really caught my eye this season. Dries Van Noten, too, has dipped their toe in, giving their round-toed heels an artsy spin. When the mercury does drop, team them with fuzzy cashmere socks for eccentric granny appeal. Right now, an exotic print stiletto will partner well with jeans and skirts, to add a bit of flavour to an otherwise simple outfit.
Shop the Trend:
AEYDE
Tillie Snake-Effect Leather Pumps
I have long been a fan of AEYDE shoes, which are always bang on trend and beautifully constructed.
Russell & Bromley
Totter Slingback
Russell & Bromley have stepped into the ring with these fun heels, which look super high-end.
Dries Van Noten
Snake-Effect 75 Leather Wedge Sandals
When in doubt, go straight to the source. I love the off-kilter beauty of Dries Van Noten.
2. Over The Knee Boots
Style Notes: The idea of 'lazy luxury' has been bubbling up for a moment now, and I feel like the slouchy, but slick, knee-boots I am seeing emerging on the runway sum this trend up entirely. Easy to pull on, comfortable to wear, ruched in texture but holding a wealth-whispering feel with their soft biscuit hues, the boots that hit the runways of TOTEME and SportMax were not to be missed. Style with mini skirts and similar hues for that fresh from the catwalk mood.
Shop the Trend:
Toteme
Satin Knee-High Boots Milk
TOTEME are the pioneers of this trend. Step correct with these satin-y milk beauties.
H&M
Knee-High Boots
OK, these H&M boots look so luxe. I know they are made for walking.
Paris Texas
Lavinia 100 Suede Over-The-Knee Boots
Over the knee, and a little bit sexy, these Paris Texas boots are bang on trend.
3. Burgundy Sling-Backs
Style Notes: Ok, we are getting serious now. With the rise and rise of corporate wear trends, nothing would be more fitting than a spicy shoe to bring a sharp edge to the cool grey and black tones of office suits and separates. Enter the burgundy sling-back, which stomped down the runways of Saint Laurent and Coperni, both taking place in Paris. For a dose of this Parisienne appeal, pick a pair that has a pointed or elongated toe, a slim slingback strap and a skinny heel in kitten or stiletto form, your choice. I see this working with tailored trousers and awkward-length skirts too, with barely-there denier tights.
Shop the Trend:
H&M
Kitten-Heeled Pointed Slingbacks
The kitten heel take on this trend will allow you to run around with ease, all day long.
MANGO
Patent Heeled Shoes
The ankle-strap detail give added security to this MANGO pair.
SAINT LAURENT
VENDOME slingback pumps in patent leather
So classy, and so classic. No one does it like Saint Laurent.
4. Country Boots
Style Notes: With the raging return of boho-chic, boots with a chunky profile and all-weather appeal have also come full circle again. Perfect for those with a penchant for countryside or coastal getaways, you will find yourself well-equipped with the more rugged but sleek feel to the knee-highs I have spotted on the autumnal runways this year. Zimmermann and Burberry have stepped up to the plate, proving that the trend can be both pretty and practical. Opt for ochre, chocolate or burgundy hues, in rich suedes or leather, to take your boots the extra mile.
Shop the Trend:
AEYDE
Henry Leather Knee Boots
Another great example of AEYDE knowing what's up this season. These are a great investment boot that will last a lifetime.
Bershka
Bershka Flat Knee High Boots in Brown
These are the perfect fallen leaf hue, spot on for the oncoming season.
Gianvito Rossi
Santiago Leather Knee-High Boots
Practical, but with a bit of height. Chic and slick, from footwear icons, Gianvito Rossi.
5. Sculptural White Heels
Style Notes: Trust Acne Studios and Gucci to get us feeling a little bit futuristic about our footwear. The return of the sculptural heel is inevitable this season, and it is most pertinent in bright, cosmic white. A white shoe pairs well with so many looks and outfits, but go for sculptural shapes and profiles if you're wanting something unique and anti-trend, which you will no doubt reach for years to come.
Shop the Trend:
KHAITE
Cloak Leather Mules
A little bit 80s, but very much in the now. KHAITE design for the cool city girls.
Amina Muaddi
Holli 95 Leather Slingback Pumps
Amina Muaddi shoes are iconic for a reason. The heel design gives all day comfort but is infinitely contemporary.
PROENZA SCHOULER
Slash Leather Slingback Pumps
The kitten heel and cross over straps to these PROENZA SCHOULER pumps will look so cool with grey socks or tights, I just know it.
6. Lipstick Red
Style Notes: The "Unexpected Red Theory" remains strong in AW25, with lipstick, scarlet and pillar box red shades dominating footwear across the board, most noticeably on closed-toe and strappy heeled shoes. Giving a picante punch to even the most pared-back looks, a red heel moment is an easy outfit hack anyone can try, and doesn't have to be limited to the festive season alone.
This bright, tomato red will give a fun spin to your everyday 'fit.
KHAITE
Mia Patent-Leather Pumps
These KHAITE heels feel timeless but trendy all the same.
7. Ankle-Strap & Silver
Style Notes: A little bit sexy and a little bit celestial, silver shoes are due to experience a renaissance in slinky, pointed-toe, 90s-esque silhouettes, which are already getting me excited for after-dark party season. These are the sort of shoes that require a perfect pedi, your most fabulous evening dress, and a desire to be the last person on the dancefloor, no doubt about it. Take heed from powerhouse brands such as Prada and Isabel Marant who kept things sharp, shiny and sultry.
Shop the Trend:
Topshop
Ila Toe Loop Mid Heel Sandal in Silver
TOPSHOP are so back. These mid-heel sandals are a vision, and kind on the pocket.
Prada
Metallic Leather High-Heeled Sandals
It's Prada or nada, babes.
Jimmy Choo
Azia 95
Jimmy Choo are iconic in the shoe game. These sky-high beauties prove why.
Sophie Robyn Watson is a London-based style editor with over 10 years of experience in the fashion, luxury and retail industries. She has worked at esteemed companies such as WGSN, ASOS, LFW, Alexander McQueen and GANNI. After graduating with a first-class honours degree in Fashion Promotion & Imaging, she moved into the luxury editorial sector with a focus on menswear, firstly at Wallpaper* and later Mr Porter, where she worked her way up from Fashion Assistant to become Fashion Editor. At Mr Porter, she worked on global marketing shoots, celebrity profiles and luxury shopping edits. In her role as Who What Wear UK’s Acting Fashion Editor, Sophie is chiefly interested in celebrating new and emerging brands that the cool-girls ought to know now.