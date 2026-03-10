Anyone who knows me will tell you that I absolutely adore a good pair of loafers. Versatile, timeless, and effortlessly elegant, I throw mine on for almost every occasion. And don’t just take it from me. From Gucci to YSL, it seems that all of the high-end brands have at least one pair of loafers in their ready-to-wear collections. However, recently, I started to notice that a number of luxury fashion houses were coming out with a different flat-shoe style that’s just as chic and versatile. Enter the boat shoe.
This “quiet-luxury” shoe style may have previously been reserved for wealthy yacht dwellers, but now it's making its way onto the runways and street style alike. And with its nautical connotations, it should be no surprise that the flat-shoe style is taking over loafers as the go-to footwear for the warmer months ahead. Not to mention that boat shoes remain extremely similar-looking to loafers, making them extremely easy to style in spring and summer.
Boat shoes became increasingly prevalent on the spring/summer 2026 runways, with everyone from Prada to TOD’S showcasing modern iterations of this classic shoe. And with their timeless appeal, versatility as well as ability to be styled for any occasion, I think boat shoes are the perfect flat-shoe style to splurge that little bit more on. Therefore I went on the hunt for the best designer boat shoes to invest in this season. And luckily for you, I've rounded them up below.
Keep scrolling, and you'll not only find a thorough (trust us, I’ve scrolled through them all) list of the best designer boat shoes to invest in for 2026 and beyond, as well as some chic boat shoe styling tips to inspire you for the spring season as well.