The New Rules of Summer Denim: No Rips, No Fray, No Fuss

Denim has officially entered its polished era. Think cleaner, crisper, and far more grown-up styles than seasons past. The distressed details that once gave jeans their cool factor have quietly faded into the background, replaced by sharply tailored silhouettes and smooth, uninterrupted washes. It’s not about being boring—it’s about looking intentional. The best summer outfits now start with denim that feels elevated, whether it’s straight-leg jeans with a perfect break at the ankle or knee-grazing shorts that lean more European vacation than music festival vibes.

This new era of denim calls for a new set of "rules" when it comes to styling the wardrobe staple. Summer 2025 is the season when jeans will shed all remnants of distress. Forget ripped hems, raw edges, and overly fussy details—the coolest denim outfits right now are sleek, structured, and intentionally simple. It’s less about looking undone and more about leaning into tailored silhouettes and clean washes that read quietly expensive.

And while denim will always be a casual staple, the shift this season is all about dialing up the sophistication. These aren’t throw-on-and-go pieces—they’re the kind of staples that make your outfit look considered, even when you’re dressing for 90-degree weather. No rips, no raw hems, no extra fuss. Just great-fitting denim with staying power.

Today, we’re providing the new dos and don’ts of wearing denim this warm-weather season. Read on for the new set of denim rules for summer 2025.

Rule 1: Super-dark denim must be in your rotation.

From rich indigo to classic darker washes, solid denim is dominating this summer’s chicest outfits.

Case in point: this super-chic indigo-denim outfit. For a more summery look, ditch the trench and pair the jeans with a lightweight polo sweater.

Agolde Harper Relaxed Straight Jeans $238 SHOP NOW

Rule 2: Loose on the bottom, tight on the top.

Pair your baggy jeans with a fitted tank or T-shirt for the ultimate cool-girl denim outfit.

The loose-jeans-and-fitted-top uniform is having a full-on moment this season.

Cotton On Loose Cuff Jeans $70 $49 SHOP NOW

Rule 3: Trade in your cutoff jean shorts for long tailored denim.

We love this off-white option styled with a matching T-shirt.

Dark, polished, and perfectly tailored.

DL1961 Hepburn High Rise Shorts $189 SHOP NOW

Rule 4: Say yes to denim on denim.

We're talking the matchy-matchy denim-on-denim look where the washes match perfectly.

Another example that also follows rule number one.

Rule 5: Pair fancy white tops with vintage denim.

A dainty white top styled with your go-to Levi's jeans = pure perfection.

This look makes for a stylish denim weekend outfit.

Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans $98 SHOP NOW

Rule 6: When in doubt, add a belt.

Accessorizing with a simple leather belt instantly adds a polished touch.

It's the easiest way to make an otherwise-causal denim outfit look put together.

MANGO Square Buckle Leather Belt $70 SHOP NOW

Yes, flare jeans are officially back, and we're here for it.

We especially love the fitted, skinny jean–like silhouettes with a slim flare at the ankle.

Favorite Daughter The Valentina Shortie Super High Waist Mini Bootcut Jeans $198 SHOP NOW

Rule 8: Cuff your jeans for a cool daytime denim look.

Jeans too long? No problem, just give them a nice cuff.

Give your jeans a cuff when styled with flats and let the cuff out when you swap to heels.

superdown Lulu Cuffed Jeans $78 SHOP NOW

Rule 9: Wear more strapless tops with your jeans.

Keep it simple with a basic black tube top and polished denim combo.

Or style your jeans with a statement strapless top like this one.

STAUD Silvia Strapless Twill Peplum Top $275 SHOP NOW

Rule 10: Team baggy denim with a big bag.

We love this combo of baggy jeans paired with a cool oversize bag.

The on-trend denim with a (big) polished handbag look is a must-try this summer.

SENSI STUDIO Canasta Straw Tote $270 SHOP NOW