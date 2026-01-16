5 Colours the Chicest French Women Are Wearing With Chocolate Brown

This season, French women are pairing their chocolate-brown looks with these five colours.

Loïcka Grâce and Julie Sergent Ferreri in chocolate brown outfits.
(Image credit: @thevisuelofgrace; @juliesfi)
Though Pantone's 2025 Colour of the Year, Mocha Mousse, has dominated fashion for most of last year, a deeper, more decadent hue is now picking up speed in 2026. Enter chocolate brown, the season's It shade—and rightfully so, as there's something oh so elegant about the hue. How does one style the rich colour? We'd recommend looking to French women for fashion inspiration. After all, these tastemakers know a thing or two about putting together a très chic outfit.

Like any great neutral, chocolate brown plays well with a wide range of shades, a fact proven by fashion-forward French folks. Some are making the case for the oft-controversial black-and-brown colour combo, and others are offsetting the hue with something brighter. Scroll ahead for five shades French women are wearing with chocolate brown right now. With the trend showing no signs of slowing down, mastering these colour combinations will be well worth your while.

1. Black

Chlo&amp;eacute; Harrouche in a chocolate brown outfit.

(Image credit: @chloe_harrouche_)

Style Notes: Yes, contrary to popular belief, black and brown do make for one chic colour combination, and Chloé Harrouche would have to agree. Once a fashion faux pas, the mash-up gets the stamp of approval from the Loulou de Saison founder, who wore black on top and chocolate brown on the bottom.

Shop Black Pieces to Wear With Brown:

2. Olive Green

Julie Sergent Ferreri in a chocolate brown outfit.

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

Style Notes: Any fashion person will tell you olive green is basically a neutral, so naturally, it pairs seamlessly with chocolate brown. Take a cue from Julie Sergent Ferreri and style an olive-green sweater with chocolate-brown trousers—bonus points if your handbag matches your knit.

Shop Olive Green Pieces to Wear With Brown:

3. Navy

Adenorah in a navy and chocolate brown outfit.

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Style Notes: If you tend to stick to neutrals, navy and chocolate brown are a surprisingly stylish pairing to test-drive. How to wear the two colours together? Start by anchoring a navy jacket with a chocolate-brown handbag, as demonstrated by Anne-Laure Mais.

Shop Navy Pieces to Wear With Brown:

4. Red

L&amp;eacute;na Farouil in a chocolate brown look.

(Image credit: @lenafarl)

Style Notes: Want to punch up a chocolate-brown look? A vibrant red accessory will do the trick. The colour combination strikes that sweet spot between classic and statement-making. Take things a step further by swiping on red lipstick.

Shop Red Pieces to Wear With Brown: