5 Colours the Chicest French Women Are Wearing With Chocolate Brown

Though Pantone's 2025 Colour of the Year, Mocha Mousse, has dominated fashion for most of last year, a deeper, more decadent hue is now picking up speed in 2026. Enter chocolate brown, the season's It shade—and rightfully so, as there's something oh so elegant about the hue. How does one style the rich colour? We'd recommend looking to French women for fashion inspiration. After all, these tastemakers know a thing or two about putting together a très chic outfit.
Like any great neutral, chocolate brown plays well with a wide range of shades, a fact proven by fashion-forward French folks. Some are making the case for the oft-controversial black-and-brown colour combo, and others are offsetting the hue with something brighter. Scroll ahead for five shades French women are wearing with chocolate brown right now. With the trend showing no signs of slowing down, mastering these colour combinations will be well worth your while.
1. Black
Style Notes: Yes, contrary to popular belief, black and brown do make for one chic colour combination, and Chloé Harrouche would have to agree. Once a fashion faux pas, the mash-up gets the stamp of approval from the Loulou de Saison founder, who wore black on top and chocolate brown on the bottom.
Shop Black Pieces to Wear With Brown:
COS
Cotton Long-Sleeved Top
A great basic.
ZARA
Faux Leather Volume Jacket
A faux leather jacket is elite.
Reformation
Mason Pant
Wide leg trousers always look chic in black.
ACNE STUDIOS
Appliquéd Fringed Brushed Mohair-Blend Scarf
You can't ignore how chic a scarf is for January.
MANGO
Satin Asymmetric Short Skirt With Lace
Love.
2. Olive Green
Style Notes: Any fashion person will tell you olive green is basically a neutral, so naturally, it pairs seamlessly with chocolate brown. Take a cue from Julie Sergent Ferreri and style an olive-green sweater with chocolate-brown trousers—bonus points if your handbag matches your knit.
Shop Olive Green Pieces to Wear With Brown:
M&S
Crew Neck Relaxed Jumper With Wool
M&S has some of the most comfortable knits on the high-street.
Gucci
Gucci Softbit Maxi Shoulder Bag
So chic.
ARRANGE
Leather Slim Trouser in Olive Green
The colour, the leather—both so good.
Reformation
Bethany Ballet Flat
Reformation flats have become a WWW editor fave.
Free People
Damson Madder Joannie Bomber Jacket
Oh hello you.
3. Navy
Style Notes: If you tend to stick to neutrals, navy and chocolate brown are a surprisingly stylish pairing to test-drive. How to wear the two colours together? Start by anchoring a navy jacket with a chocolate-brown handbag, as demonstrated by Anne-Laure Mais.
Shop Navy Pieces to Wear With Brown:
ASOS DESIGN
Longline Trench Coat in Navy
I would wear this with a pair of dark wash jeans and a brown jumper.
H&M
Fine-Knit Cardigan - Navy Blue
I need this in my wardrobe.
Fendi
Flat Baguette Pouch Blue Flocked Ff Denim Pouch With Shoulder Strap
Fendi is always a good idea.
YAS
Satin Midi Cami Dress With Tie Waist in Navy
This with a brown blazer would be stunning.
M&S
Jersey Mini A-Line Skirt
So preppy.
4. Red
Style Notes: Want to punch up a chocolate-brown look? A vibrant red accessory will do the trick. The colour combination strikes that sweet spot between classic and statement-making. Take things a step further by swiping on red lipstick.