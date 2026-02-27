Bored of Black? All the Chicest Londoners I Know Are Wearing These Colour Combos Instead

From the bright and bold to chic and subdued, these are the colour combinations London women are rotating in 2026.

Lauren Cunningham's avatar
By
published
in Features
@heartzeena @_livmadeline @chloekathbutler wear 2026 colour trends
(Image credit: @heartzeena @_livmadeline @chloekathbutler)
Jump to category:

They say in the world of interiors that almost anything can be improved with a lick of paint—and really, fashion is no different. Particularly if you’re guilty of relying on an all-black uniform. Chic? Undeniably. But after a while, perhaps a little dull (sorry).

Of course, if you’re going to venture into more colourful territory, the shade you choose makes all the difference. So, it pays to select wisely, or, alternatively, to take notes from those who already have. With that in mind, allow me to present six key colour pairings, as seen on some of the chicest Londoners on the internet.

Take Zeena Shah’s pink and green combination, plucked straight from the spring/summer '26 runways of Stella McCartney, Fendi and Prada—a fresh, playful duo guaranteed to inject joy into any wardrobe. Meanwhile, Liv Madeline makes a compelling case for mustard yellow and brown: an unlikely pairing that feels especially elevated, particularly when woven together through contrasting textures. Then there’s Lucy Williams’ more muted take on blue and brown, made all the more effortless with the addition of a punchy plaid shirt.

Scroll on to discover the shades to consider styling now. And yes, I’ve still snuck black in there—for those not quite ready to embrace a new Pantone just yet.

The Colour Combinations Londoners Are Wearing in 2026:

Brown + Blue

lucywilliams02 wears jeans brown leather jacket and blue shirt

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

Style Notes: Not all colour pairings need to be bright and bold, as Lucy Williams so perfectly illustrates. One effortlessly cool combination to try? Brown and blue, which offers a familiar yet slightly fresher take on the long-time favourite of black and navy.

Shop the Look:

White + Red

@chloekathbutler wears white jeans red jacket

(Image credit: @chloekathbutler)

Style Notes: Tomato red may be the shade we’ve all been fawning over for the past few years now (remember the red tights trend?), and it’s clearly not falling out of favour any time soon. While yellow, brown and even baby blue make excellent pairings, bright white renders it all the more striking—thankfully, there’s no shortage of options to choose from.

Shop the Look:

Khaki + Navy

@monikh wears khaki jeans and navy jumper

(Image credit: @monikh)

Style Notes: Whether you call it khaki or safari green, expect to see plenty of it this season as Isabel Marant puts safari chic firmly back in the spotlight. One of the easiest ways to style it? With navy rather than black, offering a softer, more complementary pairing than stark black or bright white.

Shop the Look: