They say in the world of interiors that almost anything can be improved with a lick of paint—and really, fashion is no different. Particularly if you’re guilty of relying on an all-black uniform. Chic? Undeniably. But after a while, perhaps a little dull (sorry).
Of course, if you’re going to venture into more colourful territory, the shade you choose makes all the difference. So, it pays to select wisely, or, alternatively, to take notes from those who already have. With that in mind, allow me to present six key colour pairings, as seen on some of the chicest Londoners on the internet.
Take Zeena Shah’s pink and green combination, plucked straight from the spring/summer '26 runways of Stella McCartney, Fendi and Prada—a fresh, playful duo guaranteed to inject joy into any wardrobe. Meanwhile, Liv Madeline makes a compelling case for mustard yellow and brown: an unlikely pairing that feels especially elevated, particularly when woven together through contrasting textures. Then there’s Lucy Williams’ more muted take on blue and brown, made all the more effortless with the addition of a punchy plaid shirt.
Scroll on to discover the shades to consider styling now. And yes, I’ve still snuck black in there—for those not quite ready to embrace a new Pantone just yet.
The Colour Combinations Londoners Are Wearing in 2026:
Brown + Blue
Style Notes: Not all colour pairings need to be bright and bold, as Lucy Williams so perfectly illustrates. One effortlessly cool combination to try? Brown and blue, which offers a familiar yet slightly fresher take on the long-time favourite of black and navy.
Shop the Look:
COS
Checked Flannel Shirt
A flannel shirt is one easy way to incorporate every shade into one item.
Reformation
Veda Kendall Suede Jacket
A suede bomber will be a timeless staple in any wardrobe.
ALIGNE
Kari Knitted Jumper
This mohair and wool blend jumper will be just as cosy as it is bright.
Agolde
Low Curve Wide-Leg Jeans in Brown
I own these jeans in black, but the brown pair feels particularly chic.
Jigsaw
Suede Midi Asymmetric Skirt
Yes, another suede piece as the message is clear: you really can't have enough.
White + Red
Style Notes: Tomato red may be the shade we’ve all been fawning over for the past few years now (remember the red tights trend?), and it’s clearly not falling out of favour any time soon. While yellow, brown and even baby blue make excellent pairings, bright white renders it all the more striking—thankfully, there’s no shortage of options to choose from.
Shop the Look:
ARKET
Funnel-Neck Nylon Jacket
Cool and casual, we've seen everyone from Hailey Bieber to Zoe Kravitz gravitate towards these retro shell jackets.
Citizens of Humanity
Miro Barrel-Leg Denim Jeans
Yes, you can wear white jeans year-round, but the warmer months are when they really come into their own.
Le Monde Beryl
Leather Luna Ballet Flats
Expect to see Le Monde Beryl on the feet of every chic woman this year.
With Nothing Underneath
The Boyfriend Exaggerated Cuff: Fine Poplin
A classic white cotton shirt is a true wardrobe staple. I wear mine everywhere from the beach to the office.
DeMellier
The New York
DeMellier's New York bag is the mid-luxury bag of the moment.
Khaki + Navy
Style Notes: Whether you call it khaki or safari green, expect to see plenty of it this season as Isabel Marant puts safari chic firmly back in the spotlight. One of the easiest ways to style it? With navy rather than black, offering a softer, more complementary pairing than stark black or bright white.
Shop the Look:
Mint Velvet
Khaki Utility Barrel Jeans
This khaki barrel jeans still feel formal enough to wear to (relaxed) offices, despite their casual colour.
M&S
Pure Merino Wool Crew Neck Jumper
Every fashion editor seeks out M&S knitwear—you'll be hard-pushed to find better on the high street.
COS
Oversized Shawl-Collar Padded Coat
We may be starting to (hopefully) shift the heavy layers, but this padded coat will be a wise investment for years to come.