Spotted in Milan: 4 Chic Spring Trends the City's Best Dressed Are Wearing Now

With Milan Fashion Week in full swing, the city’s streets are swelling with styling inspiration. Editors, buyers and insiders have descended on the Italian style capital to take in the latest collections from the likes of Miuccia Prada and Denma—and they’ve dressed accordingly.
Long considered a bellwether for the season ahead, Milan’s street style scene has a way of setting the tone for what we’ll all be wearing next. Between shows, I took a little extra time to observe the silhouettes and styling tricks making the strongest impression right now.
Set to filter into the rest of our wardrobes before long, these are the key looks to borrow from Milan’s best dressed this season.
4 Milan Street Style Trends Taking Off Right Now:
1. Funnel Neck Leather Jackets:
Style Notes: A sleek evolution of a perennial classic, funnel-neck leather jackets are breaking through as the outerwear hero of the week. Structured and slightly sculptural, styled with dark sunglasses, the slouchy leather brings an effortless, model-off-duty finish to casual looks. Pairing well with straight-leg jeans or sharper pencil skirts, the high-impact layer crafts a chic silhouette.
Shop Funnel Neck Leather Jackets:
Reiss
Oversize Grained-Leather Bomber Jacket in Black
This also comes in burgundy and khaki.
Reformation
Veda Harrison Leather Oversized Bomber
I can't see this staying in stock for long.
Asos Design
Oversized Leather Look Funnel Bomber Jacke
The chocolate brown colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
2. Layers on Layers on Layers
Style Notes: This season, when it came to layering, more was certainly more. Shirts are doubled up, lightweight knits are shrugged over shoulders, and extra jumpers are tied at the waist, creating outfits rich in dimension and texture. Try wearing two crisp shirts at once or draping a fine knit over a blazer to recreate the look.
Shop Layers:
& Other Stories
Double-Layer Merino Wool Cardigan
In an inky shade of black, this is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
Pinky & Kamal
Motion Longsleeve
Whilst I love this in the white, it also comes in a dark mole shade.
Collusion
Double Layer Mesh Top
Add a pop of colour to your spring rotation.
3. High-Rise Stovepipe Jeans
Style Notes: Yes, it's true: low-rise, ultra-baggy denim is taking a back seat—at least in Milan. In its place, high-rise, slim-cut stovepipe jeans that elongate the leg are taking hold. This sleeker, more refined take on denim feels more in tune with the elevated styling the fashion week calls for. Worn with pointed-toe boots or classic loafers, these jeans offer one of the chicest ways to wear denim right now.
Shop Stovepipe Jeans:
Reformation
Cynthia High Rise Straight Long Jeans
Reformation's Cynthia jeans are a fashion person's favourites.
H&M
Slim Straight High Jeans
These come in sizes 4—26.
COS
Pipeline Slim-Leg Jeans
Style with pointed-toe boots for a sleeker finish.
4. Blue Bags
Style Notes: While black totes will always have their place, Milan’s fashion crowd is making a case for colour. Echoing the season’s broader shift towards brighter, more expressive hues, statement blue bags are injecting freshness into otherwise neutral looks. Whether styled against classic tailoring or pared-back denim, this punchy accessory feels like the easiest way to update your wardrobe for spring.