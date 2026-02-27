Spotted in Milan: 4 Chic Spring Trends the City's Best Dressed Are Wearing Now

I’ve been street-style spotting in Milan. These are the four spring trends the chicest dressers are wearing now.

Milan Fashion Week Street Style
(Image credit: Who What Wear)
With Milan Fashion Week in full swing, the city’s streets are swelling with styling inspiration. Editors, buyers and insiders have descended on the Italian style capital to take in the latest collections from the likes of Miuccia Prada and Denma—and they’ve dressed accordingly.

Long considered a bellwether for the season ahead, Milan’s street style scene has a way of setting the tone for what we’ll all be wearing next. Between shows, I took a little extra time to observe the silhouettes and styling tricks making the strongest impression right now.

Set to filter into the rest of our wardrobes before long, these are the key looks to borrow from Milan’s best dressed this season.

1. Funnel Neck Leather Jackets:

Milan Fashion Week Street Style

(Image credit: Who What Wear)

Style Notes: A sleek evolution of a perennial classic, funnel-neck leather jackets are breaking through as the outerwear hero of the week. Structured and slightly sculptural, styled with dark sunglasses, the slouchy leather brings an effortless, model-off-duty finish to casual looks. Pairing well with straight-leg jeans or sharper pencil skirts, the high-impact layer crafts a chic silhouette.

Milan Fashion Week Street Style

(Image credit: Who What Wear)

Milan Fashion Week Street Style

(Image credit: Who What Wear)

Shop Funnel Neck Leather Jackets:

2. Layers on Layers on Layers

Milan Fashion Week Street Style

(Image credit: Who What Wear)

Style Notes: This season, when it came to layering, more was certainly more. Shirts are doubled up, lightweight knits are shrugged over shoulders, and extra jumpers are tied at the waist, creating outfits rich in dimension and texture. Try wearing two crisp shirts at once or draping a fine knit over a blazer to recreate the look.

Milan Fashion Week Street Style

(Image credit: Who What Wear)

Milan Fashion Week Street Style

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Layers:

3. High-Rise Stovepipe Jeans

Milan fashion weeks street style

(Image credit: Launchmetrics / Spotlight)

Style Notes: Yes, it's true: low-rise, ultra-baggy denim is taking a back seat—at least in Milan. In its place, high-rise, slim-cut stovepipe jeans that elongate the leg are taking hold. This sleeker, more refined take on denim feels more in tune with the elevated styling the fashion week calls for. Worn with pointed-toe boots or classic loafers, these jeans offer one of the chicest ways to wear denim right now.

Milan fashion weeks street style

(Image credit: Future)

Milan fashion weeks street style

(Image credit: Future)

Shop Stovepipe Jeans:

4. Blue Bags

Milan Fashion Week street style blue bags

(Image credit: Launchmetrics / Spotlight)

Style Notes: While black totes will always have their place, Milan’s fashion crowd is making a case for colour. Echoing the season’s broader shift towards brighter, more expressive hues, statement blue bags are injecting freshness into otherwise neutral looks. Whether styled against classic tailoring or pared-back denim, this punchy accessory feels like the easiest way to update your wardrobe for spring.

Milan Fashion Week street style blue bags

(Image credit: Launchmetrics / Spotlight)