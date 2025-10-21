Level with us for a second: Did your Spotify Wrapped include Sabrina Carpenter's breakout single "Espresso"? No shame; you're not alone, friends! Even if you're not the type of person to play pop music on repeat, the impact of this particular song has likely permeated your own life—or, at the very least, your social feed or shopping cart. We'd go so far as to argue that having so many people singing, "That's that me espresso," at the top of their lungs for the last year has single-handedly re-caffeinated one of the "dullest" colours: dark brown. If you've kept up with colour trends more than what's charting in music, it should be no surprise that this neutral hue has continued to dominate every aspect of the cultural zeitgeist—from the runway collections of Bottega Veneta, Ferragamo, and Saint Laurent to the clothing racks of our favourite influencers. One may wonder, what exactly makes dark brown such a delicious shade that the fashion crowd continuously eats it up? Well, put simply, it’s continued to evolve in collections over the past couple of years.
We’ve seen the dark-brown colour trend adapt from caramel to chocolate brown to its most recent iteration, "espresso martini"—i.e., the nickname we use to describe the version of this shade so dark that it closely resembles the iconic cocktail. One could argue that the more recent ultra-dark brown we’ve seen emerge is the most grown-up version of this colour trend to date, as it not only closely resembles black but can act as a shot of espresso for everyday staples. It’s no wonder, then, that we’ve quickly seen this colour show up everywhere. But even though this colour has become as mainstream as pop music, it’s understandable if you’re still unsure how to wear dark brown. Luckily, we’re working late to make it easier for you (sorry, last Carpenter pun).
Below, you'll find nine dark-brown outfit ideas, styling tips, and even shopping recommendations to make adopting this colour easier than trying to down an espresso martini.
9 Espresso Martini Outfits to Copy This Season:
1. Suit + Pointed Heels + Shoulder Bag
Styling Notes: Nothing screams "I'm drinking an espresso martini at a swanky cocktail bar after a long day of work" quite like a suiting moment. But if you want to up the ante, go for a suit in the darkest shade of brown possible paired with matching pointed heels and a structured handbag.
Shop the Look:
MANGO
Speckled Wool Suit Jacket
This comes in sizes XXS to 4XL.
MANGO
Speckled Wool Trousers
Wear separately or with the matching blazer above.
Styling Notes: If you want your dark brown outfit to be even richer in flavour (or appearance), incorporate different shades or textures into the mix. You can make even the simplest chocolate brown suit feel more decadent by styling it with a fur coat and textured loafers.
Shop the Look:
The Frankie Shop
Matera Coat
Yes, to this entire outfit.
COS
Relaxed Twill Wide-Leg Trousers
These are a bestseller for very good reason.
Next
Croc Embossed Leather Loafers
Opt for croc leather to add some texture to the outfit.
Prada
Large Leather Tote Bag
This is high up on my luxury winter wishlist.
3. Blazer Dress + Sheer Tights + Slingback Heels
Styling Notes: While mixing in different colours and textures is a surefire way to spice up this "simple" shade, you can also go for something more risqué. Consider styling a dark brown blazer as a minidress for a night out. If you want to make the look a little more modest, add matching tights and sleek slingback heels.
Styling Notes: When you want to dress down your favourite dark brown blazer but still want to look as sophisticated as an espresso martini, enter the ensemble above. Styling your blazer with stonewashed brown denim, ballet flats, and a brown handbag is an effortless way to look sophisticated (sans effort).
Shop the Look:
SIMKHAI
Surabhi Peak-Lapels Stretch-Woven Blazer
Waisted silhouettes are back for 2025.
AGOLDE
Cuffed Taper Belted Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
I've heard nothing but good things about Agolde's denim.
Ganni
Brown Feminine Buckle Ballerinas
You'll find these in the wardrobes of most fashion people.
Bottega Veneta
Large Campana Tote
The woven leather is instantly recognisable.
5. Top + Leather Midi Skirt + Mules
Styling Notes: When you can't be bothered to put on pants, consider a posh leather skirt instead. You can make this dark brown separate transition from a day at the office to an early dinner reservation by pairing it with a matching knit top and pointed mules.
Shop the Look:
ARKET
Rib Long-Sleeve Top
An easy layering piece.
Massimo Dutti
Straight Nappa Leather Midi Skirt With Slit
The perfect skirt length, in my opinion.
Aquazzura
Bisous 65 Suede Mules
I'm obsessed with the flared heel on these mules.
6. Wool Coat + Jumper + Suede Accessories
Styling Notes: Not into colored denim? No problem. You can still dress down your favourite dark brown separates by pairing them with straight-leg denim. We recommend pairing more formal pieces with your jeans, such as a dark brown tailored coat, matching turtleneck, and suede loafers.
Shop the Look:
hush
Italian Wool Cocoon Coat
You'll get so much wear out of this.
Whistles
Brown Cashmere Seam Roll Neck Knit
The styling possibilities are endless.
YSL
Le Loafer Supple in Suede
So chic.
& Other Stories
Leather Bowling Bag
A bowling bag will instantly make an outfit look more elegant.
Styling Notes: Beyond jeans, the next best thing to pair with your brown separates is barrel-leg pants, especially if they're in the same shade. Opting for this voluminous pant shape—styled with a chunky oversized knit and a suede clutch bag—can make any all-brown outfit stand out.
Shop the Look:
NA-KD
Oversized Exaggerated Neck Jumper
This looks so cosy.
hush
Bree Horseshoe Barrel Leg Trouser
Barrel trousers take an outfit from simple to elevated.
COS
Gallery Clutch Bag
Roomy enough for the bare essentials.
8. Suede Trench + Maxi Dress + Heels
Styling Notes: If you can't imagine pairing dark brown with other neutrals, try easing yourself into it by mixing shades of brown. Nothing looks more sophisticated than a tonal look, especially if you pair a suede trench coat with a dark brown maxi dress, gold earrings, a brown clutch, and brown slingback heels.