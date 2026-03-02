Call me basic, but there are certain nail colours that I always come back to when I’m not in the mood for big decisions at the nail salon—and pink nails are a timeless choice for a reason. Yes, there’s plenty of fun to be had with switching up your manicure for a new nail trend, but if you want a colour that you know will look good with everything and always feel polished, then pink is where it’s at. Even better, pink nail designs are incredibly versatile and in 2026, it’s already emerging as a standout shade thanks to how many ways you can wear it.
From barely-there, sheer pink ballet blushes and minimalist rose-toned French tips to high-gloss fuchsia shades and playful jelly finishes, pink nails are classic without feeling predictable. Ahead, I’ve rounded up 26 of the best pink nail designs of 2026 to inspire your new manicure.
Pink Nail Design Inspiration
1. Candy Floss Ombré
If you're a manicure minimalist, then this soft ombre design that blends a juicy strawberry pink with a sheer blush (OPI's iconic Bubble Bath to be precise) is a beautifully subtle take on pink nails.
2. Fuchsia Pop
On the flip side, this bright and bold hot pink manicure will definitely turn heads and make for a real statement choice for the warmer weather.
3. Ice Cream Swirls
As we emerge from winter, I'll be taking inspiration from Megan Fox's swirly pink and white nail art combo for a playful spring manicure.
4. Water Splash
How cool are the subtle 3D water drop elements on this bright pink manicure?
5. Cat-Eye French Tips
Cat-eye French tips are emerging as one of the coolest ways to wear your nails for 2026, and this rosy colour is so pretty.
6. Strawberry Dream
Fruity nail art tends to be a recurring trend for the warmer months, and I've got this kitsch strawberry design bookmarked already.
7. Polka Dot
Polka dot nails were one of the chicest trends to come out of last year, and they'll be dominating in 2026 too with a softer colour palette. Think milky blushes and petal pinks paired with pops of white.
8. Lip Gloss Nails
Selena Gomez's sheer, glossy blush nail look has all the shine and juiciness of a plumping lip gloss—just in manicure form.
9. Pink Orchid
Add a tropical flourish to your nails with this blooming delightful orchid design.
10. Bejewelled French
I love this playful take on a classic French manicure, which swaps the classic white tips for a petal pink shade before adding a scattering of embellishment all over the nails.
11. Pink Spectrum
Why pick one shade of pink when you can wear them all? This gradient manicure by Iram Shelton goes from a barely-there blush all the way through to a hot cherry pink.
12. Confetti Love
I've fallen head-over-heels for this lovely combination of confetti hearts and pink velvet base coat.
13. Barely There French
Pair skinny blush French tips with a dewy base coat for a minimalist manicure that will truly go with everything.
14. Aura Nails
Aura nails are always a fun option and this blend of magenta and bubblegum pinks makes for a dreamy blend.
15. Pink Glaze
It's no surprise that the nail artist behind Hailey Bieber's glazed doughnut nails is the mastermind behind this high-shine strawberry polka dot look too.
16. High Contrast
Red and pink are a colour combination that always looks good, as proven by this two-tone manicure.
17. Magenta Stars
This celestial take on pink nails uses a vibrant magenta shade with a chrome finish for a shimmery twist.
18. Pink Skies
This ethereal cloud nail art looks so soft and pretty in shades of pink.
19. Baby Bows
I love how delicate these teeny-tiny hand-painted pink ribbons look against a shimmer nail polish base.
20. Spring Picnic
Consider this cutesy strawberry print nail to be spring's take on last summer's maximalist Italian market designs.
21. Blush Art
This cool stencil-inspired nail design gives me nostalgic '90s vibes.
22. Pink Glow
Everyone will be dialling up the saturation of their French manicure base colour this year to a more intense pink shade. A fresh twist on a classic style.
23. Watermelon Jelly
A great way to refresh your nail look is to switch up the finish, and pink nails lend themselves so well to this jelly-style polish which adds texture and shine.
24. Half Hearted
Applying colour to just half of the nails makes for a really striking manicure, and this matte pink shade feels really modern too.
25. Speckled Eggs
Not only does this pink confetti-style polish remind me of my favourite springtime sweet treat (Mini Eggs, of course) but it looks so cute too.
26. Dainty Gems
Simple but striking, this watery pink manicure is elevated to another level with the addition of a few precisely placed gems.
Shop Pink Nail Polishes
Manucurist
Hortencia
A pretty sheer pale pink that makes nails look instantly more polished.